Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CKG

Trading resumes in:

Company: Chesapeake Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CKG

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:57:21 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/02/c6184.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Chesapeake Gold

