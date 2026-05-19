Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BYN

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Trading resumes in:
Company: Banyan Gold Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: BYN
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 1:00 PM
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/19/c3144.html