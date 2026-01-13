Canadian Government and Microsoft Embrace AI Innovation as First Tellurium Advances its Thermoelectric Technology for Data Centers

(TheNewswire)
Tubular thermoelectric generators harness waste heat from AI data centers to generate supplemental electricity.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, January 13, 2026 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) reports that recent AI investment announcements by the Canadian government and Microsoft are reinforcing First Tellurium's drive to advance its tubular thermoelectric technology for AI data centers. The device, designed and built by First Tellurium subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Inc., harnesses waste heat from data centers and uses it to generate clean, reliable electricity.
Under Canada's Sovereign AI Compute Strategy, the Canadian government is committing nearly $2 billion over five years to support AI infrastructure. The initiative will make strategic investments in public and commercial infrastructure to ensure that Canadian innovators, businesses and researchers have access to the compute capacity they need.
Private industry also sees the opportunity in Canadian AI, including Microsoft's December announcement that it would invest $7.5 billion in Canadian AI over the next two years. Following that announcement, Canada's Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon stated: "Canada's AI economy is a major sector of growth, driving innovation, job creation and investment. Canada is scaling homegrown companies while also working with international partners to build the advanced infrastructure our innovators require."
"Our tubular thermoelectric design is the only one of its kind in the world," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "I can say with confidence that we are the only thermoelectric company able to provide this kind of power generation to the AI industry."
"These initiatives reinforce our push to get PyroDelta's tubular thermoelectric technology into the AI sector," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "We will be reaching out to AI data center providers and the Canadian government to get our technology into these facilities and generate supplemental electricity from the significant waste heat that data centers generate."
Docherty noted that First Tellurium has engaged a consultant to identify and connect with Canadian Provincial and Federal government officials who can help fund and advance PyroDelta's technology, not only for the AI sector but also for defense and energy-saving applications.
"We're very pleased to see Canada stepping up and recognizing how the country needs to keep pace with AI infrastructure," said Docherty. "I look forward to introducing our technology supporting Canada's AI initiatives."
PyroDelta's tubular device employs the liquid that data centers use in their immersion cooling processes and passes it through a radiator tube. The temperature differential from the hot liquid generates electricity silently and consistently, with no moving parts.
Docherty noted that the AI and drone sectors represent PyroDelta's largest targets market at this stage, and both continue to grow rapidly. "We expect to make further announcements in the first quarter of 2026," said Docherty.
"We believe this technology offers a significant, supportive role in making AI data centers more efficient," said Docherty. "It offers many opportunities to enhance this crucial technology for Canada, and it should be a part of the government's strategy to make Canada a leader in the sector. We will be approaching various levels of government in 2026."
