Canadian Critical Minerals Submits Project Description and Information Requirements Table to BC Major Mines Office

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI,OTC:RIINF) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Project Description and proposed Information Requirements Table ("IRT") for the Bull River Mine Legacy Stockpile Project was submitted to the British Columbia Major Mines Office on July 16, 2026. The Major Mines Office and affected First Nations are currently reviewing CCMI's submission. Further to the Company's news release of June 22, 2026, this submission was completed within 45 days of previous disclosure.
The submission represents an important step in the regulatory process for amendments to the existing permits that would enable the processing of existing stockpiled material at the Bull River Mine. The Legacy Stockpile Project is focused on processing approximately 155,000 tonnes of mineralized material that was previously mined from underground workings and currently stored on surface, utilizing existing site infrastructure without new underground development. The Project Description and proposed IRT will support ongoing engagement with provincial regulators and First Nations to define the information requirements for the future permit application. The Company believes this phased approach provides a lower-risk opportunity to advance the project, generate operational experience under amended permits, and support future development initiatives.
The Company remains committed to meaningful engagement with the Ktunaxa Nation and other affected First Nations and looks forward to continuing dialogue through the permitting phase.
CCMI has retained Ensero Solutions ("Ensero") to lead the Joint Permit Amendment Application and supporting technical studies for the Bull River Legacy Stockpile Project. Ensero is known for providing insightful solutions to the environmental challenges facing the mining sector clients throughout the lifecycles of their projects with a focus on environmental assessment, permitting, compliance monitoring, water management, water treatment, closure, and reclamation.
Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the reengagement of JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS") to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Bull River Mine project. Originally JDS began work on the PEA in February 2022, but the assessment was suspended in July 2022 when copper metal prices fell from US$4.50 per lb. to US$3.35 per lb. With improved metal prices for copper, gold and silver, CCMI expects the PEA to be more robust notwithstanding projected increases in capital and operating costs. The Company expects to receive the completed PEA within 120 days.
About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 4% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.
Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.
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