Canadian Critical Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Canadian Critical Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI,OTC:RIINF) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on June 15, 2026. Shareholders of CCMI approved all matters of business put forth at its annual and special meeting, including the re-election of directors Ian Berzins, Aaron Matlock, John Morgan and Heather Kennedy. The shareholders appointed Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP as auditors of the Corporation. The shareholders also approved the Company's rolling stock option plan.

The Company continues to work with consultants to complete an updated Joint Application Information Review (JAIR) and Project Description that are planned for submission to the First Nations and to the Major Mines Permitting Office of the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals within the next 45 days to support an update to Mining Permit M33 and a restart of the Bull River Mine. Phase One of the restart will be an upgrade of the Bull River mill and processing of approximately 155,000 tonnes of mineralized material that was previously crushed and screened and remains on surface.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 4% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302296

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Mineralsccmi:cctsxv:ccmibase metals investing
CCMI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals

Advancing Past-Producing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Advancing Past-Producing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF | OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") reports that all matters set before the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on Friday, June 19, 2026 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders. An aggregate of... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

HyProMag USA Starts Long‑Lead Equipment Procurement, Increases Projected Magnet Production, and Progresses U.S. Build‑Out VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes the press release issued today by... Keep Reading...
Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at Chester

Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at Chester

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Further High-Grade Copper Intercepts at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to option the Olcott Property adjacent to its Wilcorp Property east of Atikokan, Ontario. The Olcott claims host a historical gold showing known as the Jackson-Olcott... Keep Reading...
Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

(TheNewswire) June 18th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), welcomes the addition of Jeffrey N. Mosseri to its Advisory Board. Jeffrey is a distinguished Investment Banker and Asset Manager, with over five decades of... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Closes Sale of Option to Buy down Newmont Lake Royalty for Shares and Cash Valued at $1.1 Million plus a Potential $22 Million in Future Staged Cash and Advance Royalty Payments

Oreterra Closes Sale of Option to Buy down Newmont Lake Royalty for Shares and Cash Valued at $1.1 Million plus a Potential $22 Million in Future Staged Cash and Advance Royalty Payments

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has provided final approval for, and the Company has now closed, the amending agreement dated April 27, 2026 (the "Amending Agreement"),... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Related News

uranium investing

Newmans Drilling Defines 3.3 Km Magnet REE Corridor

uranium investing

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2026 in Review

gold investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

copper investing

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2026

oil and gas investing

UAE OPEC Exit and the Significance of Domestic Oil Supply

rare earth investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advancement of Texas Hub and U.S. Magnet Platform

oil and gas investing

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules