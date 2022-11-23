Battery MetalsInvesting News

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property, contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario is now almost 230 km 2 .

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces it has expanded its holdings between Case and Stimson Townships in the Cochrane District, Ontario by staking new claims for a total holding of 230 square kilometres.  All claims are contiguous and are in cooperation with the original property optionor (see company News Release of November 9, 2022).  The original LOI has been amended to include additional claims staked by both parties

The claim package is contiguous to Power Metal's Case Lake Lithium Property where their West Joe Dyke and Main Dyke areas have identified some significant lithium grades such as 1.58 % Li2O (Lithium) over 15.00m in PWM-22-134 (See Power Metals Corp News Release September 8, 2022) .

This Property Expansion has focussed on the contact between Archean sedimentary rock and Archean massive to foliated granodiorite and has been extended approximately 50 km westwards and now covers 52 kilometres of this potentially critical contact.    This age of rock and type of contact is a common environment for the occurrence of (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) LCT-type pegmatites.  As very limited historical work has been done on these claims and geological mapping is available only at a large scale, the property has very significant potential for new discoveries of new pegmatite dykes – the primary source of lithium in this geological environment.  These pegmatitic dykes can contain spodumene which is a lithium aluminium inosilicate, otherwise known as a lithium ore mineral.

The amended, non-binding letter of intent sets forth the terms and conditions which shall form the basis of the option agreement whereby Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (the "Company") may acquire up to a 100% interest in certain mining claims located in Case, Pliny and Henley Townships, Cochrane District, Ontario (the "Property").

The Company and Optionor shall enter into an amended Option Agreement whereby the Optionor shall grant to the Company the right to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to the Property as follows:

(a)        Cash payment of $15,000 and issuance of 150,000 shares of the Company to be paid to the Optionor, upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval to the Definitive Agreement;

(b)        The Company incurs exploration expenditures on the Property in the amount $30,000 on or before the one-year anniversary of the Definitive Agreement, to earn an undivided 50% interest in the Property;

(c)        Cash payment of $30,000, and issuance of 300,000 shares of the Company to the Optionor by the One year anniversary of the Definitive Agreement date;

(d)        The Company incurs exploration expenditures in the amount $60,000 on or before the second-year anniversary of the Definitive Agreement, to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Property; and

(e)        Upon exercise of the Option by the Company, the Company grants to the Optionor a 2% NSR on the Property and on Claims within a 2-kilometre area of influence from the perimeter of the 3 claim packages as well as to certain CCW claims in between. The Company retains a $500,000 buy back on 1% of the NSR.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property – 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

