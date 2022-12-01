Battery MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

December 1, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has closed a fully subscribed for non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,573,000.17.

The Company issued 9,754,547 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.11 per QFT Unit. The Company also issued 5,000,000 FT Units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds of $500,000.

Each QFT and FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company and one half of one share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share, for a period of two years from closing, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange").

The proceeds of the FT private placement will be used for ongoing drilling of the Company's Eby-Otto property located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The proceeds of the QFT private placement will be used for the Company's Lowney-Lac Edouard property, located in central Quebec.

GloRes Securities Inc., the lead finder for the financing, was paid $98,110 in cash and 923,727 finder's warrants.  An additional $21,00 cash and 190,909 finder warrants were also paid to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. The finder's warrants are at an exercise price of $0.11 per share, for a period of two years from closing. The finder's fees paid in connection with the private placement are subject to Exchange approval.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four‐month and a day hold period expiring on April 2, 2023 in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksTSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
TSXV:CCW

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
CANADA SILVER COBALT Amends Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

CANADA SILVER COBALT Amends Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - November24, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that further to its news release dated September 19, 2022, it is amending the terms of an aggregate of 3,798,800 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on November 25, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.80 and an expiry date of November 27, 2022. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.1125 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to November 27, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt has Expanded its Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario to Nearly 23,000 Hectares

Canada Silver Cobalt has Expanded its Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario to Nearly 23,000 Hectares

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property, contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario is now almost 230 km 2 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 4,710 g/t Silver over 0.53 Meters Approximately 50 Meters Below Surface

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 4,710 g/t Silver over 0.53 Meters Approximately 50 Meters Below Surface

The assay results are a further update from the 60,000m drill program completed earlier this year.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces additional assay results from its 60,000m drill program at Castle East completed earlier this year including intercepts up to 4,710.00 gt silver over 0.53m and 3,020.00 gt silver over 0.67 meters.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CANADA SILVER COBALT Has Signed A LOI to Purchase A Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario

CANADA SILVER COBALT Has Signed A LOI to Purchase A Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property is contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Has Signed an LOI to Purchase a Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario

Canada Silver Cobalt Has Signed an LOI to Purchase a Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario

The property is contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces it has signed a non-binding LOI to purchase a 24-unit multicell greenfield lithium property in Case Township, in the Cochrane District, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Makes Application in Preparation for Drilling on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-pge Property, Lac St. Jean, Quebec

Marvel Makes Application in Preparation for Drilling on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-pge Property, Lac St. Jean, Quebec

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an application has been made to the Provincial and Municipal governments for a Drill Program on the Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Platinum Group Property. In addition, notice has been sent to the Nitassinan de Mashteuiatsh First Nation for their review

Marvel Discovery Corp., Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update at its Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

ACME completed an extensive summer exploration program employing remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that are a source for high quality lithium that can be converted to lithium carbonate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Settlement of 2015 Debentures

Fortune Minerals Announces Settlement of 2015 Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements (the " Settlement Agreements ") with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement Agreements in place, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Despite the difficult equity markets in the past six months, it has been tremendously exciting to see progress continue across our portfolio, particularly at our lithium assets. Upon forecast restart in Q1 2023, Sayona Mining's North American Lithium (NAL) operation will become Canada's only producing lithium mine; NAL will seek to integrate millfeed from the Authier project on which we have a 0.5% gross metal royalty. We acquired the Authier royalty approximately two and a half years ago and the project has advanced substantially while lithium prices have climbed1. Our other lithium royalties, Seymour Lake and Cancet, continue to show promise, and we eagerly await the Seymour Lake preliminary economic assessment targeted for Q1 2023. Having one of the largest lithium royalty portfolios in the world, we're well positioned to benefit from the strong lithium market.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Highlights Milestones During 2022

Noram Highlights Milestones During 2022

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to review the Company's activities during 2022 and to highlight upcoming catalysts at its 100%-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Highlights of 2022 Corporate Milestones:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Exploration and Development Update at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Provides Exploration and Development Update at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its upcoming Phase 2 multi-hole drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program and NOI covers a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling, and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×