Canada Nickel Reports Additional Positive Exploration Drilling Results at Midlothian Nickel Sulphide Property

Highlights

  • MID25-17A intersected strong nickel mineralization immediately below overburden at 5.3 m with 0.30% nickel over 18.7 m and 0.30% nickel over 330.0 metres
  • MID25-18A intersected 0.29% nickel over 449.0 metres including 0.36% nickel over 10.5 metres
  • Successfully extended outline of nickel mineralization by 200-300 metres to the south
  • Initial mineral resource expected by year-end 2025

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce further positive exploration drilling results from its Midlothian Property located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins and 25 kilometres west of Matachewan . These latest results underscore the property's growing potential and Midlothian's position as a significant asset within Canada Nickel's portfolio.

CEO Mark Selby said, "The third of our "Three Giants" continues to exceed expectations.  The latest drill assays from Midlothian have delivered the most consistently higher-grade intervals we've seen across any of our 18 drilled properties, with the most recent three holes each returning 0.29–0.30% nickel over several hundred meters of core.  With a target footprint larger than our Crawford project and shallower overburden, Midlothian is showing its potential through these results. We look forward to announcing its initial resource estimate later this year."

Midlothian Property

The Midlothian property is directly accessible by road all year round. Midlothian is a joint-venture between Canada Nickel and Canadian Gold Miner Corp. and Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. and is in the final year of a four year agreement where Canada Nickel needs to make a final payment of $400,000 and issue 140,000 shares to earn a 100% interest in the property.  Six infill drillholes were completed during the summer of 2025. All six holes intersected long largely continuous intervals of mineralized dunite with the two holes collared on top of the mineralization intersecting it at shallow depths less than seven metres (Figure 1). These holes were drilled on a geophysical target measuring 2.7 kilometres long and 0.4 to 0.9 kilometres wide with a target footprint of 1.7 km 2 (compared to Crawford target footprint  of 1.5 km 2 ). This release contains assay information on three completed holes. Assays are still pending on the three remaining drillholes. With the combined dataset (2023,2024, 2025 drilling), the Company intends to produce an initial resource estimate at Midlothian by year end 2025.

Table 1 – Midlothian drilling highlights

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

MID25-17A

5.3

24.0

18.7

0.30

0.009

0.003

0.003

0.11

4.02

0.06

and

54.0

384.0

330.0

0.30

0.010

0.034

0.006

0.12

4.45

0.01

MID25-18A

39.9

489.0

449.1

0.29

0.010

0.004

0.005

0.12

4.30

0.02

including

93.0

489.0

396.0

0.30

0.010

0.003

0.004

0.11

4.07

0.01

including

367.5

378.0

10.5

0.36

0.010

0.038

0.064

0.11

3.79

0.01

MID25-19

98.4

477.0

378.6

0.29

0.010

0.003

0.003

0.12

4.35

0.01

including

136.5

477.0

340.5

0.30

0.010

0.003

0.003

0.11

4.18

0.01

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 2: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (⁰)

Dip (⁰)

Length (m)

MID25-17A

499599

5302983

310

-50

384

MID25-18A

500735

5303080

185

-50

489

MID25-19

500343

5303202

185

-50

477

MID25-20

500200

5302464

0

-50

384

MID25-21

498787

5302550

30

-50

381

MID25-22

499590

5302988

225

-50

435

Issuance of Shares to Service Provider

Canada Nickel also announces today that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has agreed to issue an aggregate of 333,120 common shares of Canada Nickel in satisfaction of $249,840.51 due to a service provider. The common shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws.

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The NQ sized core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. Samples are transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins. Actlabs is a ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, corporate and technical objectives, and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the issuance of shares to a service provider.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada Nickel CompanyTSXV:CNCOTCQX:CNIKF
CNC:CA
Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company


Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel

Canada Nickel Achieves Best Drill Results to Date at Reid

Canada Nickel Achieves Best Drill Results to Date at Reid

Highlights

  • Best Reid interval to date – 661 metres of 0.29% nickel including 100 metres of 0.42% nickel and 40 metres of 0.51% nickel in REI-24-35
  • All 8 holes targeting Reid Central Core intersected core lengths greater than 620 metres with average grades of 0.21% to 0.29% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce positive assay results from its ongoing 2024 exploration program at its Reid property, located 37 kilometres northwest of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Highlights

  • Successful infill drilling campaign targeted PGM Zones at Crawford with 45 holes intersecting drill intervals of > 1g/t palladium + platinum
  • Results include:
    • 2.19 g/t palladium + platinum over core length of 76.5 metres in Crawford Main Zone including 3.90 g/t over core length of 13.5 metres
    • 1.15 g/t palladium + platinum over 38.5 metres in Crawford East Zone including 2.94 g/t over core length of 4.5 metres
  • PGM results will be included in development of a Crawford PGM Zone resource estimate and incorporated into the Crawford nickel mine plan

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced additional results from its drilling program targeting the PGM zones that occur along the Crawford Main and East Zone boundaries and within the existing mine plan outlined in the Crawford Nickel Project feasibility study.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Highlights

  • Testwork demonstrates opportunity for improvements in recovery from the Crawford East Zone
    • Locked cycle test delivered a 60% nickel sulphide concentrate – believed to be world's highest nickel grade sulphide concentrate produced – and a total nickel recovery of 47% exceeding the feasibility study model by 9%
    • Ten new open circuit variability tests demonstrated nickel recoveries averaging 28% higher than the feasibility study model
  • Pilot plant program initiated at SGS Lakefield

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of further metallurgical testing on Crawford East Zone material.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Highlights:

  • First of seven new nickel resources expected to be published by end of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrating the potential scale of the Timmins Nickel District
  • Initial Deloro indicated Resource of 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 202kt of nickel plus a further Inferred Resource of 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 885kt of nickel
  • Seven exploration rigs currently drilling across the Timmins Nickel District

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced an initial mineral resource for its 100% owned Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project ("Deloro") near Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") of US$15 million previously announced on June 24, 2024 .

The loan is due January 9, 2025 , carries an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and is subject to a 2.5% arrangement fee.  At closing, Auramet also received 750,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.42 per common share. The loan is subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the loan for working capital purposes.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2023 it purchased over 7 million ounces of gold, 126 million ounces of silver and 3 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal the past two years for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds from the loan, the ability of the Company to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets, and the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: inability to repay the loan or comply with the covenants set out in the loan agreement; the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-closes-previously-announced-us15-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-302192435.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/09/c7393.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Download the PDF here.

Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at its fully permitted La Estrella Coal Project in Santander, Colombia, highlighted by the arrival of key heavy equipment to support automated, mechanized operations and major advancements in camp construction for its expanding underground mining workforce.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states:

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Roosen and Mr. John Burzynski as Special Advisors to Falco's Management and Board of Directors (the " Board ") in respect of marketing, financing and project development strategies. Since 2014, both have been closely involved with Falco's flagship Horne 5 Project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") through their various roles within the Osisko group of companies. They also bring a long-standing working relationship of more than a decade with Mr. Luc Lessard, President and CEO of Falco. Under their leadership, the Osisko group of companies successfully raised over $5.0 billion in capital to advance mining assets across the development spectrum.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Immediate Follow Up of Highest Priority Gold and Silver Targets

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of fieldwork at the Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. Shanghai covers 27.4 sq km, lies 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and is midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related gold deposits.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project located in Arizona. This assay data highlights the different types of mineralization identified in the Company's news releases of August 28 th and September 15 th 2025 (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it's Maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, is progressing on track and on budget, with three of the five main targets now having some initial drilling and work continuing toward completion of the current program. This update follows the Company's August 6, 2025 announcement marking the start of the program and August 19 and September 10 news releases chronicling the progress of the program.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The maiden drill program has been indicating consistency with past mining, and targets are progressing with positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The property Operator, Riverside operations team is handling the current exploration program working with the local rancher and the drilling company to efficiently complete the first phase of this exploration program."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

