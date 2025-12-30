Canada Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

Canada Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced that it has granted to certain directors, officers andor employees with respect to performance in the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025 a total of: (i) 1,900,000 stock options to acquire common shares of the Company (the "Options"), (ii) 1,900,000 restricted share units to be settled in common shares of the Company (the "RSUs"); (iii) 1,900,000 restricted share units with performance-based vesting conditions to be settled in cash only (the "cash-settled RSUs"); (iv) 750,000 deferred share units which vest and settle in accordance with the terms of the DSU Plan approved on May 28, 2025.

The Options have an exercise price of $1.16 per common share, a five-year term from the date of grant and vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The RSUs vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The cash-settled RSUs will vest in their entirety upon the board of directors' approval to commence construction of the Crawford Project. If a construction decision on the Crawford Project is not made within one year from date of grant, the cash-settled RSUs may vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant depending on certain market parameters established by the board.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Nickel District. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:
Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, a decision to proceed with construction of the Crawford Project and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise capital on acceptable terms or at all, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, and failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-share-based-compensation-grant-302650333.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/30/c0434.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel CompanyTSXV:CNCOTCQX:CNIKFBase Metals Investing
CNC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company

Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel

Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for its 75% interest in the... Keep Reading...
International Lithium Corp. Updates on Lepidico Arbitration Determination

International Lithium Corp. Updates on Lepidico Arbitration Determination

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that on December 24, 2025, it received the arbitration determination for Lepidico's dispute with Jiangxi Jinhui Lithium Co., Ltd. ("Jinhui") in China. Lepidico Chemicals Namibia (Pty)... Keep Reading...
Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Managing Director Resignation and Board ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Steadright Grants Stock Options

Steadright Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire) December 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") Board of Directors has approved an additional 1,200,000 options at 0.28 cents according to the Rolling Stock Option Plan approved by... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 10, 2025, it has... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in the Company's press releases on December 9, 2025 and December 12, 2025,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,000,000

Gold Investing

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Gold Investing

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Gold Investing

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

gold investing

Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem