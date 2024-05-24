Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cameco Completes $500 Million Debenture Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION THROUGH U.S. NEWS OR WIRE SERVICES

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement of debentures (the " Offering ") consisting of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.94% Senior Unsecured Debentures, Series I maturing on May 24, 2031 (the " Series I Debentures "). The Series I Debentures bear interest at a rate of 4.94% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 24 and November 24 of each year, with the first interest payment on November 24, 2024.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Series I Debentures in any jurisdiction. The Series I Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person, absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of, the U.S. Securities Act.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

As used in this news release, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Cameco mean Cameco Corporation and its subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Laramide Provides Annual Meeting Details and Announces New Board of Directors Nominee

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that it has mailed its notice of annual meeting of shareholders, management information circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Documents") in respect of its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"), to be held on June 26, 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time .

Laramide's current, long-tenured director D. Scott Patterson has informed the Laramide Board of Directors (the "Board") of his intention to retire from the Board as of the Meeting and he will therefore not stand for re-election.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report ("the Report") that covers the period January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 . The Report marks the fourth year that NexGen has reported on the Company's robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profile, and is again in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

The Report is available online on the Company's website: 2023 Sustainability Report

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2023 was a pivotal and momentous year for NexGen, driven by our unwavering focus on responsible resource development and advancement of the clean energy transition, while delivering exceptional economic, environmental, and social outcomes for all of our stakeholders including our community partners in Northern Saskatchewan . Our vision and values are firmly embedded in all our business practices and decision-making processes, and our disciplined and genuine approach has always demonstrated that responsible development can and should coexist with environmental and social well-being. We continue to build on past practices to set a new standard for the industry, as we progress the Rook I Project, which is poised to deliver the most material, secure, and sustainable source of uranium globally for a low-carbon future.

Highlights in the Report Include:

Historic Benefit Agreement and Nation Partner Support

NexGen signed a historic Impact Benefit Agreement with the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan Northern Region 2 ("MN-S NR2") and the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan ("MN-S"), marking the fourth and final Benefit Agreement with Local Priority Area Nations, and confirming full support from Indigenous communities local to the Rook I Project.

Provincial Environmental Assessment Approval

NexGen made material regulatory advancements for the Rook I Project, becoming the first Company in over 20 years to receive Provincial Environmental Assessment approval for a greenfield uranium mine and mill project in Canada , and paving the way for the Federal regulators who are in the final stages of approval of the Federal Envrionmental Assessment.

Expanded Training and Education Programs

NexGen initiated and funded a first-ever innovative collaboration with local industry, educational institutions, and local communities for trades training and certification. These inaugural programs build on the Company's longstanding focus on creating a strong and thriving workforce, with a total 302 students participating across the Company's expanded education and training initiatives throughout 2023.

Diverse Top-Tier Talent

NexGen's unique and strong culture is one that promotes a diverse and safe work environment where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. NexGen has demonstrated a unique approach to driving diversity through community development and training that encourages strong female participation. This, combined with NexGen's culture, has resulted in 80% of site employees residing in the local communities including 33% being female in 2023. Further, with the nomination of Susannah Pierce to the Company's Board of Directors, NexGen will have 30% female representation on its Board.

Unprecedented Community and Mentorship Initiatives

NexGen created unique mentorship opportunities for local northern Saskatchewan youth, including the Youth Mentorship Program with the Vancouver Canucks. A total of 32 youth chosen by their community in recognition of their commitment to health, wellness, and community stewardship, were hosted for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, including mentorship by each business segment within the organization, learning from players and staff about the power of resilience and accountability – two of NexGen's core values, as well as paying tribute to Indigenous culture.

Economic Capacity Building

NexGen facilitated the establishment of a 100% Indigenous owned and operated gravel supply company in northwestern Saskatchewan , focusing on economic development, employment and capacity building opportunities, with the business employing up to 16 local people. This gravel crushing business is already a success with significant economic value being generated for the local community.

Environmental Stewardship

NexGen undertook impactful environmental initiatives, gaining important learnings through continued environmental monitoring and collaborative projects, including GHG inventory, water use and monitoring, waste management, rock storage, biodiversity initiatives, and progressive reclamation. This is on top of the truly exceptional environmental impact NexGen will have on global GHG emissions reduction efforts by powering over 46 million homes annually whist removing 70 million car-equivalents of CO 2 off the road each year.

The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and has been reviewed and approved by NexGen's Executive Team, the Sustainability Committee as well as the full Board of Directors. NexGen will continue to optimize its sustainability reporting in line with the Company's focus on accountability and transparency.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE", and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security, and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2023 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-releases-2023-sustainability-report-302152276.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/22/c7439.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cameco Announces $500 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION THROUGH U.S. NEWS OR WIRE SERVICES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NexGen Advances Federal Environmental Assessment Process Through Submission of Responses to Remaining Information Requests

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that on May 21 st the Company is submitting to the Federal regulator the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") responses to the remaining 49 technical review comments received on February 12, 2024 as part of the Federal Environmental Assessment ("EA") review process for the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project (the "Project").

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

The 49 technical comments represent the remaining aspects of the original 274 questions received from the CNSC from their technical review of the Rook I Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") submitted by NexGen in June 2022 . As part of this submission, NexGen has also submitted a revised Federal EIS to the CNSC as part of the response process.

Leigh Curyer, NexGen's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Company received Provincial EA approval in November 2023 and then submitted responses to the full Federal technical review comments and received ~80% accepted in round 1.  The submission of these remaining 49 responses represents another significant milestone in the final advancement of the Federal EA for the Rook I Project.

The NexGen team commends the rigour and diligence of the Federal EA process which formally began 5 years ago with the submission of the Project Description – as it validates the technical robustness of the Project, which, once approved, will be the world's largest and lowest-cost uranium fuel producer, providing outstanding environmental, social, and economic benefits for current and future generations.

With NexGen's Federal Licence Application having been accepted by the CNSC in September 2023 , and full support and consent for the Project from the four local, Rights-bearing Indigenous Nation partners, we look forward to the successful conclusion of the Federal EA technical review process and the establishment of a Federal Commission Hearing date to conclude the approval process for this generational project, enabling construction and operation of this environmentally elite and fully supported green energy project."

All four Local Priority Area ("LPA") Communities – the Clearwater Dene Nation ("CRDN"), Birch Narrows Dene Nation ("BNDN"), Buffalo River Dene Nation ("BRDN"), and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan ("MN-S") on behalf of MN-S Northern Region 2 ("NR2") – have formally confirmed their consent and strong support for NexGen's stewardship of the Rook I Project through the signing of industry-leading Benefit Agreements. All four have fully signed off on all aspects of the Federal EA process required at this time and are advocating for its imminent approval.

In accordance with established Federal EA process, the CNSC will now conduct a completeness check of NexGen's most recent submission, which will be completed within 30 days. Upon conclusion of the completeness check, technical review of NexGen's comment responses and revised EIS will be undertaken by the CNSC through the Federal-Indigenous Review Team which is prescribed as 60 days. Upon confirmation from the CNSC that all technical comments have been resolved and acceptance of the EIS as final, the CNSC will establish a Federal Commission Hearing date.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

www.nexgenenergy.ca

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or  materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2023 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.   Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-advances-federal-environmental-assessment-process-through-submission-of-responses-to-remaining-information-requests-302151011.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/21/c2461.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Boss Energy

Maiden Copper Exploration Program Intersects Encouraging Mineralisation

The results come from First Quantum Minerals’ initial drilling program at Honeymoon; In light of these results, First Quantum has committed to proceeding with Phase 2 of the farm-in program

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that First Quantum Minerals’ (TSE:FM) (First Quantum) maiden diamond drilling program on Honeymoon’s tenements in South Australia has successfully intersected basement-hosted base metal mineralisation below the Yarramba Palaeovalley which holds the uranium.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

×