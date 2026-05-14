Calix One Platform Powers the Next Era of Wi?Fi 7 Experiences To Increase ARPU Across Residential, Business, and MDU Markets

A growing, standards ‑ based Wi ‑ Fi 7 portfolio, built on the AI ‑ native Calix One platform, helps service providers scale secure connectivity and revenue-generating managed services while maintaining operational simplicity for long-term growth
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) expanded its industry-leading Wi-Fi 7 portfolio for the AI-native Calix One ™ platform, giving service providers a secure, standards‑based way to deliver high-performance connectivity alongside the platform's agentic capabilities. The expanded portfolio includes the launch of the small-form-factor GigaSpire® 7u4 and ceiling-mounted GigaPro® 7p6 , as well as the announcement of the XGS-PON-integrated GigaSpire 7u4txg and Active Ethernet GigaSpire 7u10tae available later this year. Together, these appliances help service providers of any size rapidly scale Wi-Fi 7 across residential, business, and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) environments—including fiber access networks eligible for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding.
Every Wi‑Fi 7 appliance integrates with Calix One, enabling service providers to deliver Calix SmartLife ™ managed services— SmartHome ™, SmartTown ®, SmartBiz ™, and SmartMDU ™—that extend value beyond connectivity alone and increase average revenue per user (ARPU). These experiences are delivered and managed through two complementary applications. In the Command IQ ® mobile app for subscribers, new capabilities such as MyPriorities IQ ™ and Wi-Fi signal strength insights help subscribers self-service their network, personalize their experience, and reduce support needs. For on-site installations, the Calix Field Service App helps technicians streamline deployment and deliver consistent, differentiated experiences that increase subscriber value, support revenue growth, and position providers to scale more effectively.
Leveraging the complete Wi-Fi 7 portfolio, Calix enables providers to:
- Extend secure Wi-Fi 7 into smaller spaces with flexible deployment options. The GigaSpire 7u4 delivers exceptional Wi-Fi 7 performance across small homes and MDUs via a compact form factor. Complete with advanced cybersecurity protections for subscriber networks, it can be deployed as a gateway or mesh node, simplifying deployment and eliminating the need to inventory different appliances.
- Deliver Wi-Fi 7 to small businesses and shared spaces in MDUs. The GigaPro 7p6 extends secure connectivity via a ceiling- or wall-mounted Power over Ethernet (PoE) powered appliance into small businesses and across MDU properties, including hallways, lobbies, and fitness rooms.
- Support BEAD-compliant, secure Wi-Fi 7 for federally funded deployments. The GigaSpire 7u4txg combines Wi-Fi 7 with an integrated XGS-PON optical network terminal (ONT) and open standards that will help service providers meet requirements for BEAD-funded builds.
- Provide a dedicated point-to-point fiber link for high-performance Wi-Fi 7 applications. The Active Ethernet GigaSpire 7u10tae will deliver unmatched Wi-Fi 7 subscriber experiences via a point-to-point fiber connection, ensuring symmetrical, contention-free services up to 10 Gbps across residential and small business markets.
Calix Wi-Fi 7 appliances support all MDU residence deployment models—Ethernet, PoE, XGS-PON, and point-to-point fiber—with optimized form factors that deliver consistent, managed subscriber experiences. Additionally, the Calix Wi-Fi portfolio includes hardened outdoor appliances that support extended temperature-range environments, enabling service providers to deliver reliable, secure connectivity across patios, courtyards, and other community spaces.
Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "Wi-Fi 7 creates real advantage only when it is deployed as part of a broader platform strategy. With the AI-native Calix One platform, Calix gives service providers a purpose-built, standards-based Wi-Fi 7 portfolio, enabling them to scale consistent, secure experiences across homes, businesses, and MDUs while simplifying operations in the cloud. That puts providers in a strong position to accelerate business growth, increase value per subscriber, and reduce subscriber churn as they evolve and expand their networks."
Learn how the Calix One platform enables service providers to rapidly scale Wi-Fi 7 across their markets, helping turn next-generation experiences into real business value.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
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