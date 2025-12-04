CABs ENDORSE NORRA KARR MINING LEASE APPLICATION

CABs ENDORSE NORRA KARR MINING LEASE APPLICATION

CABs ENDORSE NORRA KÄRR MINING LEASE APPLICATION

 for Norra Kärr. This step forward precedes a final decision on the application by the Mining Inspectorate ( Sw. Bergsstaten ).

In the permit process to open a mine in Sweden, the CAB is a mandatory consultation party in reviewing the application. Since the Norra Kärr deposit crosses county lines, there are two CABs submitting their written opinions – the counties of Jönköping and Östergötland. If the Mining Inspectorate and the CAB in question disagree about an application, it is then transferred to the government for a final decision. But now, with the endorsement of the CABs, the decision will be made by the Mining Inspectorate.

Kurt Budge CEO comments:

"This is a major step towards efficient permitting of Norra Kärr. While it should be pointed out that this is not a formal permitting decision, it is a significant consultation opinion that says that we have done what we are required to do in this phase of permitting. I am happy to see that we have been compliant with all permitting procedures and have been able to address the CABs requirements for information. Importantly, it also means that the application will not be subject to a decision by the Swedish government.

It's a credit to the Swedish technical, legal, sustainability and stakeholder engagement teams, that have worked on Norra Kärr over many years to potentially be granted an Exploitation Concession; that would in turn grant us exclusive rights to develop the deposit over a 25-year period. In the next phase of permitting, an environmental permit will need to be granted. Within that, every question regarding environmental impact, including water, will be comprehensively addressed.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Kurt Budge, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:
info@leadingedgematerials.com
www.leadingedgematerials.com

Follow us
X: @LeadingEdgeMtls
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leading-edge-materials-corp/

www.leadingedgematerials.com

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors, wind turbines and defense applications. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), 100% owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements project (Sweden), and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 3, 2025, at 11:30 PM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM", OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning ("SKMG") is the Company's Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) and may be contacted via email ca@skmg.se or by phone +46 (0)8 913 008.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, changes in the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Attachment


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Leading Edge MaterialsTSXV:LEMRare Earth Investing
LEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials

Graphite and Rare Earth Materials for Expanding Markets

Graphite and Rare Earth Materials for Expanding Markets Keep Reading...
Hand holding a 3D map of China, colored in red with yellow stars.

China Issues First Streamlined Rare Earth Export Licenses

China has reportedly issued the first batch of streamlined rare earth export permits to several magnet makers since its implementation of a new rare earth licensing regime following the recent Trump–Xi summit.According to a Reuters exclusive, the source said at least three major producers... Keep Reading...
New Frontier Minerals (ASX: NFM)

Raises $2.25M to Expedite Developing Harts Range Project Post Metallium Deal

New Frontier Minerals Ltd (LSE and ASX: NFM) is pleased to advise that it has received ﬁrm commitments to subscribe for A$2,250,000 (before costs) through a placement of 107,142,857 shares ("New Share") to professional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of $0.021 per share... Keep Reading...
Chains with Chinese and American flags breaking apart, symbolizing division.

China’s Rare Earths Crackdown Puts MP Materials in the Spotlight

For years, rare earths have been discussed mostly in times of crisis — a supply scare here, a geopolitical flare there. This year, the strategic minerals are again taking center stage as China reasserts control over the sector.The latest round of rare earths policy shifts has put new attention... Keep Reading...
Saudi Arabian flag waving against a blue sky.

MP Materials, US Department of Defense Strike Saudi Rare Earths Refinery Deal

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and the US Department of Defense have entered into a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Maaden to build a rare earths refinery in the Kingdom, marking the first major project under a new US-Saudi critical minerals cooperation framework signed in Washington this week.The... Keep Reading...
Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Appointment of U.S. Broker and Financial Advisor

Harena Rare Earths Plc (LSE: HREE), the rare earths company focused on the Ampasindava ionic clay rare earth project in Madagascar (the "Ampasindava Project"), is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture... Keep Reading...
Hand holding holographic rare earths periodic symbol icons.

Australia's Gina Rinehart Now Top MP Materials Shareholder

Gina Rinehart, owner and CEO of private Australian mining company Hancock Prospecting, has become the largest shareholder of rare earths company MP Materials (NYSE:MP). Rinehart's stake in MP, which she owns via Hancock, now stands at 8.4 percent. According to Bloomberg, Hancock added 1 million... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Precious Metals Investing

Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Gold Investing

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends for Gold in 2026

Platinum Investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum in "Deep Deficit" Again, Will Price Keep Rising in 2026?

Copper Investing

Copper Price 2025 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors