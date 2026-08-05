Cabral Gold Appoints Accomplished Exploration Geologist Elton Pereira as Vice President Exploration

Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR,OTC:CBGZF) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Elton Pereira as Vice President Exploration, effective immediately.
Elton Pereira is a widely respected exploration geologist with a strong track record of gold discovery and project advancement in Brazil. Over the course of his career, he has played key roles in identifying, evaluating, and advancing mineral opportunities in some of Brazil's most prospective regions, and in particular the Tapajos gold region.
In his new role, Mr. Pereira will lead the Company's exploration program, including target generation, drill planning, technical evaluation, and growth initiatives across the Company's gold projects. The Company believes that Mr. Pereira's combination of technical depth, operational experience, and proven discovery success in Brazil and the Tapajos region in particular, will strengthen its ability to build value through exploration and resource growth.
Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Elton to Cabral Gold as Vice President Exploration. His discovery track record in Brazil, and in particular the Tapajos gold region, makes him an excellent fit for Cabral as we continue to explore and develop the Cuiú Cuiú gold district. We believe that his extensive experience, deep geological knowledge, and hands-on approach to exploration will be a major asset to our Company going forward."
Mr. Pereira said: "I am very excited to join Cabral Gold at this important stage in the Company's evolution as it transitions from a pure exploration Company to a junior gold producer. The Cuiú Cuiú district currently contains six separate gold deposits and over 50 peripheral targets which require further exploration. It was historically the largest placer gold camp in the Tapajos, and I look forward to working with the team to unlocking the value of the district through a disciplined, discovery-focused exploration strategy that can create meaningful long-term value."
Elton Pereira holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Vale do Rio dos Sinos and a Master of Science in Structural Geology from the Federal University of Ouro Preto and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.
Following graduation, Mr. Pereira spent 11 years with Rio Tinto Exploration in Brazil where he was involved in the initial discoveries of the Sao Jorge and Palito gold deposits in the Tapajos region as well as the Bueno kaolin deposit in Amazonas State and the Jurupari bauxite deposit in Pará State. He then joined Brazauro Resources where he was instrumental in defining the Tocantinzinho gold deposit which is currently one of the largest open pit gold mines in Brazil. He then spent 8 years as VP Exploration for Tristar Gold where he played a key role in the discovery of the Castelo de Sonhos gold deposit, before joining Appian Capital Brazil as Exploration Manager. During the last 5 years as Country Manager of Bahia Nickel (now Bahia Metals), he was instrumental in the identification of the Mangueiros sulphide nickel deposit in Bahia State.
Mr. Pereira replaces Brian Arkell who has moved to a new role of VP Technical Services.
About Cabral Gold Inc.
The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the exploration, development and near-term production from gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI 43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025. The Company is currently engaged in the construction of a Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach operation based on the NI 43-101 technical report PFS and expects to achieve commercial gold production in Q4 2026.
The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
"Alan Carter"
President and Chief Executive Officer
Cabral Gold Inc.
Tel: 604.676.5660
Qualified Person and Technical Information
Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.
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