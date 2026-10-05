BWXT's BANR Microreactor Chosen for Canadian Transportable Nuclear Power Plant Project

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that Prodigy Clean Energy, Ltd., Pabineau First Nation and Eel River Bar First Nation have selected its BANR microreactor technology for a Transportable Nuclear Power Plant (TNPP) to be located in Belledune, New Brunswick.
Prodigy announced last month the Indigenous-led nuclear new build proposal in Belledune, which would feature an up to 50 megawatts electric full-scale Prodigy TNPP within the traditional territory of the Pabineau and Eel River Bar First Nations. The pilot project will be Indigenous-owned and validate plant logistics and operational requirements, creating the commercial blueprint to mass deploy a TNPP fleet across Canada's North and global export markets. The project is rooted in Canadian nuclear expertise, driven by a Canadian workforce and targets in-service operation by the early 2030s. Underscoring its strategic importance, the Government of New Brunswick provided Prodigy and the First Nations with a signed Letter of Intent to offtake the generated electricity.
The BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor, or BANR, is a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor intended to produce 75 megawatts thermal, or 22 MWe, using high-assay low-enriched uranium in a TRISO fuel form. The BANR design features passive cooling and flexible power conversion options.
"The BWXT team is designing BANR to meet a variety of real-world heat and electricity demands that currently cannot be met without the use of carbon-emitting sources with complex fuel logistics," said John MacQuarrie, BWXT president of Commercial Operations. "By joining forces with Prodigy and integrating BANR with Prodigy's transportable platform design, we are truly expanding BWXT's horizons for future customers while reinforcing Canada's role at the forefront of innovative, deployable advanced nuclear energy solutions."
Prodigy's TNPP architecture is engineered to package reactors for safe and secure deployment over their multi-decade lifecycle. The modular power plant infrastructure can integrate a single or multiple BANR reactors. BANR-TNPPs can be factory-built, shipped, and installation is targeted at about 18 months. The facility arrives at the site fully assembled, ready for fueling and related fuel-in commissioning.
"BWXT's BANR is a best-in-class advanced nuclear technology with a credible pathway to delivering the G7's first commercially operating Transportable Nuclear Power Plant. This Canadian pilot will serve as the reference to deploy a BANR-TNPP fleet across Northern, industrial and global energy markets," said Mathias Trojer, president and CEO of Prodigy Clean Energy.
BWXT Canada Ltd. and Kinectrics Inc., a BWXT-owned company, will deploy a skilled Canadian workforce to support the project, enabled by the significant scale up in the industry from CANDU refurbishment and new build projects. The two BANR units and other nuclear and non-nuclear balance of plant systems for the Belledune TNPP will be principally fabricated at BWXT's facilities in Ontario with support from established and new nuclear supply chain vendors.
"We are supporting this Canadian-led program with the engineering depth, regulatory insight and proven delivery experience needed to advance Prodigy's TNPPs to commercial implementation," said John D'Angelo, president of Kinectrics. "We bring scale and trust to the project's supply chain, combining decades of Canadian nuclear expertise with strong manufacturing capabilities, qualified facilities and skilled people with a demonstrated track record."
Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce welcomed the announcement.
"For more than 60 years, Ontario has been building a nuclear industry that is the envy of the world," said Minister Lecce. "Ontario is proud to back the next frontier of clean energy innovation through the Transportable Nuclear Power Plant project. Just like Ontario's small modular reactor project, the development of a Canadian-made Transportable Nuclear Power Plant represents the first commercially operating microreactor in the G7. Ontario's nuclear expansion plan will create 150,000 jobs, securing our position as a global leader in the development of next generation nuclear technology."
BWXT and Prodigy are working toward a definitive agreement for cooperative project development, engineering, licensing, supply chain integration, financing and deployment of BANR-TNPPs. The companies will target commercial, industrial and defense energy projects globally for future applications.
Forward-Looking Statements
BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the performance, design, suitability and impact of the BANR technology and engineering work to be undertaken by BWXT for the Transportable Nuclear Power Plant. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, execution of definitive agreements for the project, modification or termination of the project, execution of future contracts and delays. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
About Prodigy
Prodigy Clean Energy Ltd. is a developer of marine- and land-based Transportable Nuclear Power Plants (TNPPs). The company specializes in integrating existing power reactors into factory-built and relocatable nuclear-qualified civil structures for commercial energy generation. Prodigy's TNPP architecture can deploy reactors of various sizes and types, offering a range of power solutions from 1 megawatt to gigawatt scale.
For more information, visit www.prodigy.energy . Follow on LinkedIn .
About Kinectrics
Kinectrics, a division of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), is a global leader in lifecycle management services for the electricity industry. With over 1,400 experts and independent facilities, we collaborate closely with customers to ensure that utility assets perform safely, reliably, and efficiently throughout their entire lifecycle.
For more information, visit www.kinectrics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .
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