BWXT Completes Cambridge Facility Expansion, Prepares for Future Nuclear New Build

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced the completion of its expanded manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Ontario.
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BWXT's expanded Cambridge, Ontario, manufacturing facility, completed in 2026 following an approximately C$80 million investment, adds 55,000 square feet of capacity and supports the growing demand for nuclear components for reactor refurbishment and new-build projects across Canada.
The approximately C$80 million investment added 55,000 square feet, more advanced manufacturing equipment and increases the size of the world's largest commercial nuclear clean room by 40%, which significantly expands BWXT's capacity to manufacture large-scale nuclear components for both conventional and advanced reactors of all sizes.
Ontario is leading the largest nuclear life-extension and active new-build program on the continent, including extending the life of 10 reactors by decades and a new build of the G7's first small modular reactor (SMR). BWXT's current projects include building 48 new steam generators for the life extension and refurbishment of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station while also fabricating the reactor pressure vessel for the Darlington SMR.
BWXT's added capacity and capabilities position it to support the existing fleet of reactors and the next generation of nuclear projects in Canada, including work for key customers Ontario Power Generation and Bruce Power, whose strategic refurbishment and new-build plans continue to drive demand across Canada's nuclear supply chain. This is also in alignment with the Government of Canada's Nuclear Energy Strategy, which aims to grow Canada's nuclear energy sector by building new large and small reactors and supporting workers and opportunities across the nuclear energy supply chain.
"Today's announcement represents far more than an expansion of our facility," said John MacQuarrie, president, BWXT Commercial Operations. "It is a major step to solidify our company's place in the global nuclear resurgence. By increasing our manufacturing capacity in Cambridge, we are helping ensure we have the industrial capability needed to support major nuclear projects, strengthen energy security, advance climate goals and compete in a growing global market."
"Canada's future will be powered by reliable, affordable and clean electricity," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "BWXT's completion of their expansion in Cambridge is exactly the kind of progress our Nuclear Energy Strategy is designed to catalyze: investments that create highly skilled Canadian jobs, strengthen our nuclear supply chain, and expand the domestic manufacturing capacity needed to support the next generation of nuclear projects in Ontario and beyond."
"Ontario's nuclear buildout is helping to reindustrialize Ontario as we drive manufacturing investment and jobs to the province. Ontario's long-term energy expansion has helped spur this $80 million expansion by BWXT, as Ontario starts the refurbishment of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station and builds the first Small Modular Reactor in the G7," said the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines. "The first mover advantage is positioning Ontario's supply chain at the centre of the global nuclear buildout — a key part of our plan to create 150,000 new good-paying Canadian jobs."
Launched in 2024, the Cambridge expansion has already created 200 new long-term, highly skilled jobs, supporting careers in engineering, advanced welding, metallurgy, robotics, precision machining and digital manufacturing. As manufacturing needs grow, BWXT is targeting the recruitment of 200 more workers in Cambridge over the next year.
Ontario's existing nuclear fleet of commercial reactors, coupled with major investments in refurbishment and new reactor construction, has positioned Canada as one of the few countries capable of designing, manufacturing, building and servicing nuclear reactors. BWXT's expanded Cambridge facility further strengthens Canada's competitive advantage.
Backed by more than 180 years of manufacturing excellence in Canada, BWXT continues to provide critical components and technologies that support safe, clean and reliable energy production around the world.
Forward-Looking Statements
BWX Technologies, Inc. ("BWXT") cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the expanded Cambridge manufacturing plant. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, modification or termination of existing contracts and funding of current and future work. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
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Media Contact
John Dobken
Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations
202.428.6913
jcdobken@bwxt.com
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Chase Jacobson
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980.365.4300
investors@bwxt.com