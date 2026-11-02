BWX Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

  • 3Q26 revenues of $953.0 million
  • 3Q26 net income of $102.0 million, adjusted EBITDA (1) of $179.7 million
  • 3Q26 diluted GAAP EPS of $1.11, non-GAAP (1) EPS of $1.26
  • BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor (BANR) technology selected for the U.S. Army's Janus Program at Fort Campbell and Prodigy Clean Energy's Transportable Nuclear Power Plant project in Canada
  • Tightening 2026 non-GAAP EPS (1) guidance to $4.72-$4.77 and free cash flow (1) to $350 million-$360 million, with adjusted EBITDA (1) at the mid-point of the prior range
  • Introducing preliminary 2027 outlook calling for high-single-digit revenue growth, and high-single-digit to low-double-digit adjusted EBITDA (1) and non-GAAP EPS (1) growth; adjusted EBITDA (1) growth ahead of the framework provided at 2026 Investor Day

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) ("BWXT", "we", "us" or the "Company") reported third quarter 2026 results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP results is detailed in Exhibit 1.

"We had strong third quarter 2026 earnings performance, highlighting our intense focus on operational excellence and cash generation," said Rex. D. Geveden, president and chief executive officer.

"We are in the early-stages of a multi-decadal investment cycle as our customers seek to address economic security, national security, and energy security challenges with nuclear solutions," continued Geveden. "BWXT is well positioned to benefit from these trends, with deep technical capabilities across the nuclear value chain, unmatched infrastructure, and over 11,000 employees dedicated to serving our customers in nuclear national security and commercial power markets."

"As we look to the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, we expect continued demand momentum for nuclear solutions and increased conversion of our robust bid pipeline into firm awards," said Geveden. "Our preliminary outlook for 2027 points to another year of solid earnings and cash flow growth, which combined with robust demand, a strong balance sheet, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy, positions us well to continue compounding growth and shareholder value in 2027 and beyond."

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP results are detailed in Exhibit 1. Additional information can be found in the materials on the BWXT investor relations website at www.bwxt.com/investors .

Financial Results Summary

Three Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Revenues

Government Operations

$

639.1

$

616.7

$

22.4

4

%

Commercial Operations

$

314.2

$

251.0

$

63.2

25

%

Consolidated

$

953.0

$

866.3

$

86.7

10

%

Operating Income

Government Operations

$

122.6

$

97.4

$

25.2

26

%

Commercial Operations

$

26.3

$

24.0

$

2.3

10

%

Unallocated Corporate (Expense)

$

(16.8

)

$

(8.0

)

$

(8.8

)

111

%

Consolidated

$

132.1

$

113.3

$

18.7

17

%

Consolidated non-GAAP (1)

$

149.7

$

125.9

$

23.8

19

%

EPS (Diluted)

GAAP

$

1.11

$

0.89

$

0.22

25

%

Non-GAAP (1)

$

1.26

$

1.00

$

0.26

26

%

Net Income

GAAP

$

102.0

$

82.2

$

19.8

24

%

Non-GAAP (1)

$

116.3

$

91.7

$

24.5

27

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

Government Operations

$

144.2

$

118.3

$

25.9

22

%

Commercial Operations

$

41.4

$

35.5

$

5.9

17

%

Unallocated Corporate

$

(5.9

)

$

(2.8

)

$

(3.1

)

112

%

Consolidated

$

179.7

$

151.1

$

28.6

19

%

Cash Flows

Operating Cash Flow (2)

$

202.7

$

143.2

$

59.6

42

%

Capital Expenditures (2)

$

52.3

$

48.3

$

4.0

8

%

Free Cash Flow (1)

$

150.5

$

94.9

$

55.6

59

%

Dividends Paid (2)

$

24.7

$

22.9

$

1.8

8

%

NM = Not Meaningful

(2) Items named in the Financial Results Summary differ from names in BWXT Financial Statement. Operating Cash Flow = Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; Capital Expenditures = Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment; Dividends Paid = Dividends Paid to Common Shareholders

Revenues

Third quarter revenue increased in both operating segments. The Government Operations increase was driven by growth in special materials and advanced nuclear, partially offset by lower volume in naval propulsion. The Commercial Operations increase was driven by growth in commercial nuclear components, services and medical, partially offset by slightly lower fuel handling revenue.

Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA (1)

Third quarter GAAP and non-GAAP (1) operating income increased, driven by growth in both operating segments, partially offset by higher corporate expense.

Government Operations non-GAAP (1) operating income increased driven by higher revenue and strong operating performance across business lines. Commercial Operations non-GAAP (1) operating income increased as higher revenue was partially offset by product and service line mix and SG&A investment to support growth.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA (1) increased due to higher non-GAAP (1) operating income as discussed above.

EPS

Third quarter GAAP EPS increased as higher operating income, lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate, were partially offset by lower other income and higher restructuring & transformation and acquisition related costs. Non-GAAP (1) EPS increased as higher non-GAAP (1) operating income, lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate were partially offset by lower other income.

Cash Flows

Third quarter operating cash flow increased as higher net income, an increase in advanced billings, and good working capital management were partially offset by timing of income tax payments. Capital expenditures were modestly higher due to timing of various growth projects, primarily in Commercial Operations.

Dividend

BWXT paid $24.7 million, or $0.27 per common share, to shareholders in the third quarter of 2026. On October 28, 2026, the BWXT Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable on December 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 19, 2026.

2026 Guidance

BWXT reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance and tightened the ranges for its adjusted EBITDA (1) ,non-GAAP EPS (1) , and free cash flow (1) guidance.

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Year Ended

Year Ending

Year Ending

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2026

December 31, 2026

Results

Current Guidance

Prior Guidance

Revenue

$3,198

~$3,800

~$3,800

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$574

~$667

$662 - $672

Non-GAAP (1) Earnings Per Share

$4.01

$4.72 - $4.77

$4.70 - $4.80

Free Cash Flow (1)

$295

$350 - $360

$345 - $360

Additional information can be found in the third quarter 2026 earnings call presentation on the BWXT investor relations website at www.bwxt.com/investors . The Company does not provide GAAP guidance because it is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP results. These items could cause GAAP results to differ materially from non-GAAP results.

Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Results

Date:

Monday, November 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EST

Live Webcast:

Investor Relations section of website at www.bwxt.com

Full Earnings Release Available on BWXT Website

A full version of this earnings release is available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.bwxt.com/3Q2026-release .

BWXT may use its website ( www.bwxt.com ) as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other important information regarding BWXT is routinely accessible through and posted on our website. In addition, you may elect to automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about BWXT by enrolling through the "Email Alerts" section of our website at http://investors.bwxt.com .

Non-GAAP Measures

BWXT uses and makes reference to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP EPS, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion, which are not recognized measures under GAAP. BWXT is providing these non-GAAP measures to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP and it should not be considered superior to, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. BWXT believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful insight and transparency into the Company's operational performance and provides these measures to investors to help facilitate comparisons of operating results with prior periods and to assist them in understanding BWXT's ongoing operations. Definitions for the non-GAAP measures are provided below and reconciliations are detailed in Exhibit 1, except that reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP measures are not provided because the company is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP results. Other companies may define these measures differently or may utilize different non-GAAP measures, thus impacting comparability.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) is calculated using GAAP EPS less the non-operational tax effected per share impact of pension & OPEB mark-to-market gains or losses and other one-time items, such as restructuring, transformation, acquisition-related costs, and acquisition-related amortization.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) is calculated using non-GAAP net income, plus provision for income taxes, less other – net, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted pre-tax income is non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) is calculated using net income to derive net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Free Cash Flow conversion is free cash flow divided by net income.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Our GAAP financial results detailed in Exhibit 1 have been adjusted for the following items:

Restructuring and Transformation Costs: Restructuring and transformation costs include restructuring charges as well as costs associated with our efforts to optimize underlying business processes through investments in information technology, process improvements and the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives which we deem to be incremental and non-recurring in nature.

Acquisition-related Costs: Acquisition-related costs relate to third-party professional service costs and one-time incremental costs associated with due diligence activities and efforts to integrate the acquired business with our legacy operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to backlog, to the extent they may be viewed as an indicator of future revenues; our plans and expectations for each of our reportable segments, including growth opportunities and the expectations, timing and revenue of our strategic initiatives, such as medical radioisotopes, SMR components and recent acquisitions; disruptions to our supply chain and/or operations, changes in government regulations and other factors; and our expectations and guidance for 2026 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, our ability to execute contracts in backlog; federal budget uncertainty, the risk of future budget cuts, the impact of continuing resolution funding mechanisms and the debt ceiling, the potential for government shutdowns and changing funding and acquisition priorities; the demand for and competitiveness of nuclear products and services; capital priorities of power generating utilities and other customers; the timing of technology development, regulatory approvals and automation of production; the receipt and/or timing of government approvals; the potential recurrence of subsequent waves or strains of COVID-19 or similar diseases; labor market challenges, including employee retention and recruitment; adverse changes in the industries in which we operate; and delays, changes or termination of contracts in backlog. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, see BWXT's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Form 10-Q filings. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.

For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

EXHIBIT 1

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (1)(2)(3)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

GAAP

Restructuring &
Transformation
Costs

Acquisition-
Related Costs

Acquisition-
Related
Amortization

Non-GAAP

Government Operations Operating Income

$

122.6

$

1.1

$

$

1.1

$

124.8

Commercial Operations Operating Income

$

26.3

$

1.9

$

2.1

$

2.4

$

32.7

Unallocated Corporate Operating Income

$

(16.8

)

$

6.1

$

3.0

$

$

(7.7

)

Operating Income

$

132.1

$

9.0

$

5.1

$

3.4

$

149.6

Other - net

(0.2

)

(0.2

)

Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

131.9

9.0

5.1

3.4

149.5

Provision for Income Taxes

(29.9

)

(1.4

)

(1.1

)

(0.8

)

(33.2

)

Net Income

102.0

7.7

4.0

2.6

116.3

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(0.3

)

(0.3

)

Net Income Attributable to BWXT

$

101.7

$

7.7

$

4.0

$

2.6

$

116.0

Diluted Shares Outstanding

92.0

92.0

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$

1.11

$

0.08

$

0.04

$

0.03

$

1.26

Effective Tax Rate

22.7

%

22.2

%

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

GAAP

Restructuring &
Transformation
Costs

Acquisition-
Related
Costs

Acquisition-
Related
Amortization

Non-GAAP

Government Operations Operating Income

$

97.4

$

$

2.2

$

1.8

$

101.4

Commercial Operations Operating Income

$

24.0

$

3.1

$

0.6

$

1.5

$

29.1

Unallocated Corporate Operating Income

$

(8.0

)

$

2.0

$

1.4

$

$

(4.6

)

Operating Income

$

113.3

$

5.1

$

4.2

$

3.3

$

125.9

Other Income (Expense)

(5.8

)

(5.8

)

Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

107.6

5.1

4.2

3.3

120.1

Provision for Income Taxes

(25.4

)

(1.3

)

(0.9

)

(0.8

)

(28.4

)

Net Income

82.2

3.8

3.3

2.4

91.7

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Net Income Attributable to BWXT

$

82.1

$

3.8

$

3.3

$

2.4

$

91.6

Diluted Shares Outstanding

91.8

91.8

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$

0.89

$

0.04

$

0.04

$

0.03

$

1.00

Effective Tax Rate

23.6

%

20.0

%

EXHIBIT 1 (continued)

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)(2)(3)

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

GAAP

Restructuring &
Transformation
Costs

Acquisition-
related Costs

Acquisition-
related
Amortization

Non-GAAP

Net Income

$

102.0

$

7.7

$

4.0

$

2.6

$

116.3

Provision for Income Taxes

29.9

1.4

1.1

0.8

33.2

Other – net

(0.8

)

(0.8

)

Interest Expense

5.1

5.1

Interest Income

(4.1

)

(4.1

)

Depreciation & Amortization

33.5

(3.4

)

30.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$

165.6

$

9.0

$

5.1

$

$

179.7

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

GAAP

Restructuring &
Transformation
Costs

Acquisition-
related Costs

Acquisition-
related
Amortization

Non-GAAP

Net Income

$

82.2

$

3.8

$

3.3

$

2.4

$

91.7

Provision for Income Taxes

25.4

1.3

0.9

0.8

28.4

Other – net

(7.2

)

(7.2

)

Interest Expense

14.0

14.0

Interest Income

(1.0

)

(1.0

)

Depreciation & Amortization

28.5

(3.3

)

25.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$

141.8

$

5.1

$

4.2

$

$

151.1

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTING SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)(2)(3)(4)

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Operating
Income
(GAAP)

Non-GAAP
Adjustments (3,4)

Acquisition-
related
Amortization

Depreciation &
Amortization

Adjusted
EBITDA

Government Operations

$

122.6

$

1.1

$

1.1

$

19.5

$

144.2

Commercial Operations

$

26.3

$

4.0

$

2.4

$

8.8

$

41.4

Unallocated Corporate

$

(16.8

)

$

9.1

$

$

1.8

$

(5.9

)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Operating
Income (GAAP)

Non-GAAP
Adjustments (3,4)

Acquisition-
related
Amortization

Depreciation &
Amortization

Adjusted
EBITDA

Government Operations

$

97.4

$

2.2

$

1.8

$

17.0

$

118.3

Commercial Operations

$

24.0

$

3.7

$

1.5

$

7.9

$

35.5

Unallocated Corporate

$

(8.0

)

$

3.4

$

$

1.8

$

(2.8

)

EXHIBIT 1 (continued)

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW (1)(2)(3)

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities

$

202.7

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment

(52.3

)

Free Cash Flow

$

150.5

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities

$

143.2

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment

(48.3

)

Free Cash Flow

$

94.9

(1)

Tables may not foot due to rounding.

(2)

BWXT is providing non-GAAP information regarding certain of its historical results and guidance on future earnings per share to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP and it should not be considered superior to, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. BWXT believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful insight and transparency into the Company's operational performance and provides these measures to investors to help facilitate comparisons of operating results with prior periods and to assist them in understanding BWXT's ongoing operations.

(3)

For Non-GAAP adjustment details, see reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and earnings per share.

(4)

Excludes acquisition-related amortization

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Revenues

$

952,972

$

866,286

$

2,714,814

$

2,312,583

Costs and Expenses:

Cost of operations

725,828

677,292

2,087,996

1,766,999

Research and development costs

3,828

3,479

12,094

10,057

Loss (gain) on asset disposals and impairments, net

1

123

(4,417

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

117,222

93,381

333,670

283,890

Total Costs and Expenses

846,878

774,153

2,433,883

2,056,529

Equity in Income of Investees

25,983

21,216

71,976

56,349

Operating Income

132,077

113,349

352,907

312,403

Other Income (Expense):

Interest income

4,127

1,016

13,516

2,289

Interest expense

(5,108

)

(14,019

)

(15,124

)

(33,754

)

Other – net

804

7,222

1,514

16,206

Total Other Income (Expense)

(177

)

(5,781

)

(94

)

(15,259

)

Income before Provision for Income Taxes

131,900

107,568

352,813

297,144

Provision for Income Taxes

29,920

25,377

70,543

60,965

Net Income

$

101,980

$

82,191

$

282,270

$

236,179

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(268

)

(85

)

(473

)

(223

)

Net Income Attributable to BWX Technologies, Inc.

$

101,712

$

82,106

$

281,797

$

235,956

Earnings per Common Share:

Basic:

Net Income Attributable to BWX Technologies, Inc.

$

1.11

$

0.90

$

3.07

$

2.58

Diluted:

Net Income Attributable to BWX Technologies, Inc.

$

1.11

$

0.89

$

3.06

$

2.57

Shares used in the computation of earnings per share:

Basic

91,725,656

91,565,095

91,703,499

91,567,382

Diluted

91,991,747

91,787,602

91,969,199

91,788,002

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net Income

$

282,270

$

236,179

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

93,888

79,629

Income of investees, net of dividends

(31,573

)

(5,744

)

(Gain) loss on asset disposals and impairments - net

123

(4,417

)

Recognition of losses for pension and postretirement plans

3,004

2,442

Stock-based compensation expense

29,886

20,720

Other, net

4,504

2,908

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:

Accounts receivable

27,060

(30,051

)

Accounts payable

150,334

32,040

Retainages

(51,908

)

(34,284

)

Contracts in progress and advance billings on contracts

(49,105

)

21,315

Income taxes

(682

)

43,935

Accrued and other current liabilities

11,821

28,032

Pension liabilities, accrued postretirement benefit obligations and employee benefits

(32,443

)

(31,021

)

Other, net

14,539

(8,830

)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

451,718

352,853

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(136,200

)

(114,365

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(186,967

)

(536,000

)

Sales and maturities of securities

3,396

Investments, net of return of capital, in equity method investees

18,569

(30,990

)

Other, net

(294

)

4,066

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(304,892

)

(673,893

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Borrowings of long-term debt

871,600

Repayments of long-term debt

(420,975

)

Repurchases of common stock

(30,000

)

Dividends paid to common shareholders

(75,183

)

(69,704

)

Cash paid for shares withheld to satisfy employee taxes

(19,864

)

(13,400

)

Settlements of forward contracts, net

11,339

782

Other, net

2,689

1,305

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(81,019

)

339,608

EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

3,792

(12,186

)

TOTAL INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

69,599

6,382

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

507,204

80,571

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

576,803

$

86,953

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

$

18,136

$

42,224

Income taxes (net of refunds)

$

65,036

$

28,235

SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITY:

Accrued capital expenditures included in accounts payable

$

28,289

$

20,499

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

September 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

568,526

$

499,779

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

3,140

3,085

Accounts receivable – trade, net

168,800

220,391

Accounts receivable – other

84,991

67,858

Retainages

98,219

46,311

Contracts in progress

742,257

610,315

Inventories

35,969

46,537

Other current assets

59,134

66,078

Assets of business held for sale

40,822

Total Current Assets

1,801,858

1,560,354

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

1,265,344

1,585,136

Investments

8,792

8,243

Goodwill

472,970

500,860

Deferred Income Taxes

158

12,275

Investments in Unconsolidated Affiliates

161,511

150,143

Intangible Assets

277,525

329,859

Other Assets

106,605

124,625

Assets of business held for sale

$

659,531

$

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,754,294

$

4,271,495

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

September 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share

and per share amounts)

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

281,639

141,289

Accrued employee benefits

95,414

117,641

Accrued liabilities – other

126,499

107,802

Advance billings on contracts

428,342

305,285

Liabilities held for sale

29,032

Total Current Liabilities

960,926

672,017

Long-Term Debt

2,021,883

2,015,983

Accumulated Postretirement Benefit Obligation

78,672

78,460

Environmental Liabilities

105,836

100,278

Pension Liability

59,279

78,167

Other Liabilities

92,701

93,578

Liabilities held for sale

16,700

Total Liabilities

3,335,997

3,038,483

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, authorized 325,000,000 shares; issued 129,011,818 and 128,720,819 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

1,289

1,288

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, authorized 75,000,000 shares; No shares issued

Capital in excess of par value

193,299

159,884

Retained earnings

2,730,547

2,523,631

Treasury stock at cost, 37,387,081 and 37,289,582 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

(1,453,077

)

(1,432,943

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(53,701

)

(19,373

)

Stockholders' Equity – BWX Technologies, Inc.

1,418,357

1,232,487

Noncontrolling interest

(60

)

525

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,418,297

1,233,012

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

4,754,294

$

4,271,495

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

REVENUES:

Government Operations

$

639,076

$

616,697

$

1,818,266

$

1,760,943

Commercial Operations

314,202

250,971

900,360

555,420

Eliminations

(306

)

(1,382

)

(3,812

)

(3,780

)

TOTAL

$

952,972

$

866,286

$

2,714,814

$

2,312,583

SEGMENT INCOME:

Government Operations

$

122,597

$

97,371

$

327,416

$

304,536

Commercial Operations

26,290

23,959

74,651

37,301

SUBTOTAL

$

148,887

$

121,330

$

402,067

$

341,837

Unallocated Corporate

(16,810

)

(7,981

)

(49,160

)

(29,434

)

TOTAL

$

132,077

$

113,349

$

352,907

$

312,403

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION:

Government Operations

$

20,529

$

18,762

$

59,818

$

56,080

Commercial Operations

11,149

7,865

28,716

18,127

Corporate

1,836

1,831

5,354

5,422

TOTAL

$

33,514

$

28,458

$

93,888

$

79,629

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES:

Government Operations

$

21,563

$

25,703

$

64,206

$

59,973

Commercial Operations

26,905

21,368

65,201

51,278

Corporate

3,796

1,196

6,793

3,114

TOTAL

$

52,264

$

48,267

$

136,200

$

114,365

BACKLOG:

Government Operations

$

6,481,803

$

5,905,020

$

6,481,803

$

5,905,020

Commercial Operations

2,074,387

1,484,111

2,074,387

1,484,111

TOTAL

$

8,556,190

$

7,389,131

$

8,556,190

$

7,389,131

BOOKINGS:

Government Operations

$

323,006

$

2,086,092

$

2,758,269

$

3,724,775

Commercial Operations

215,216

159,342

679,183

880,957

TOTAL

$

538,222

$

2,245,434

$

3,437,452

$

4,605,732

Investor Contact:
Chase Jacobson
Vice President, Investor Relations
980-365-4300
Investors@bwxt.com

Media Contact:
John Dobken
Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations
202-428-6913
jcdobken@bwxt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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