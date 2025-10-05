The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 05, 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades
Sign up to get your FREE
Horizon Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
21 August
Horizon Minerals
26 August
Pre Feasibility Study
04 August
YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZ
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 August
Horizon Minerals Limited Acquisition of Gordons Dam Project near Black Swan
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is pleased to announce commencement of regional consolidation of assets ("Acquisition") near the 100% owned Black Swan processing facility via executing a Binding Tenement Sale Agreement ("TSA") with Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) ("Yandal"). HIGHLIGHTS - Binding TSA executed with Yandal for the acquisition of... Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two monthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South AustraliaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 October
Apollo Silver Announces Upsize of Private Placement Offering
Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand from current shareholders, the Company has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
03 October
Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / October 3, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the latest update on the drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's... Keep Reading...
02 October
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide a market update on activities across the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California, where the Company is rapidly advancing numerous parallel workstreams. Highlights -... Keep Reading...
02 October
Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami
Surface work confirms Cu-Mo-Au mineralization, classic porphyry type style-alteration, and active gold workings, reinforcing district-scale upside at Quimbaya's flagship project in Colombia. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Horizon Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00