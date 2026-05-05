BULLION GOLD Confirms the Lateral Continuity of the LANGLADE Showing, Intersecting 41.0 m Grading 1.03% CuEq and 30.2 m Grading 0.95% CuEq

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first two diamond drill holes (LAN-26-27 and LAN-26-28) of its 2026 drilling program on the Langlade project, located approximately 110 km east of Senneterre, Québec. The results confirm the presence of significant copper, zinc, and silver mineralization.
Highlights:
- DDH LAN-26-27: 4.3 metres grading 3.05% CuEq (from 48.2 m to 52.5 m), within a broader interval of 30.2 metres grading 0.95% CuEq;
- DDH LAN-26-28: 9.5 metres grading 2.31% CuEq (from 88.5 m to 98.0 m), within a broader interval of 41.0 metres grading 1.03% CuEq;
- Polymetallic mineralization: Strong presence of silver (locally up to 81.33 g/t Ag) and zinc (locally up to 2.42% Zn), enhancing the economic potential of the area.
Table 1: Diamond Drill Holes ("DDH") results
|DDH
|From
|To
|Core length2
|Cu (%)
|Zn (%)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|CuEq1 (%)
|LAN-26-27
|39.80
|70.00
|30.20
|0.30
|0.28
|0.19
|19.12
|0.95
|including
|39.80
|43.50
|3.70
|0.25
|1.40
|0.15
|13.44
|1.04
|including
|48.20
|52.50
|4.30
|0.65
|0.37
|0.70
|81.33
|3.05
|including
|60.00
|65.20
|5.20
|0.55
|0.09
|0.20
|16.06
|1.10
|LAN-26-28
|86.50
|127.50
|41.00
|0.47
|0.64
|0.10
|15.17
|1.03
|including
|88.50
|98.00
|9.50
|1.01
|2.42
|0.11
|29.55
|2.31
|including
|114.00
|118.50
|4.50
|0.57
|0.13
|0.13
|20.13
|1.13
|including
|120.50
|127.00
|6.50
|0.67
|0.15
|0.26
|21.27
|1.41
1 The CuEq calculation is based on metal prices of US$4,684/oz Au, US$75.55/oz Ag, US$5.963/lb Cu, and US$1.556/lb Zn. CuEq = (Cu ppm + (Ag g/t × 184.771) + (Au g/t × 11,455.5) + (Zn ppm × 0.26094)) / 10,000. CuEq is used to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments have been made for metal recoveries.
2 The reported widths correspond to core lengths. True thickness is estimated at approximately 80-85% of core length, depending on the angles of deviation.
Simon Britt, president and CEO: "DDH LAN-26-28 successfully confirms the lateral continuity of the Langlade showing, with a 9.5 m interval grading 1.01% copper and 2.42% zinc. These results will enable the technical team to define the geometry of the mineralization and refine the evaluation of in-situ resources. The next DDHs (LAN-26-29 to LAN-26-36) targeted the north-northeast limb of the same structure. Their results are expected in the coming weeks."
Geological Setting and Mineralization
In DDH LAN-26-27, mineralization is primarily hosted in a high-grade metamorphic calc-silicate rock with diopside-garnet (48.2 m to 65.2 m), with sulphides occurring in semi-massive form (15% to 25%).
DDH LAN-26-28 intersected an even more extensive mineralized zone, including a 9.5 metres interval grading 2.31% CuEq. This zone is characterized by very high zinc grades (greater than 2.4%) and copper grades (1.0%). Geological observations indicate 25% to 40% sulphides (Py + Sp + Po + Cp) occurring in clots and semi-massive zones.
Table 2: DDH collars
|DDH
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length
|UTM - East
|UTM - North
|Elevation
|LAN-26-27
|280,31
|-55,16
|118,75
|427548,00
|5343350,00
|502,06
|LAN-26-28
|280,19
|-55,08
|177,00
|427690,00
|5343320,00
|480,16
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10471/295868_867be2b1d4df8a76_002full.jpg
Technical Disclosure
The drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Core samples were split in half, and one half was sent to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or for analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (50 g) with atomic absorption finish, while base metals were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Samples returning gold values greater than 10 g/t are reanalyzed using metallic screening with a 106 µm cutoff. The screened material is split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. A separate fraction is prepared to independently analyze mineralized intervals with target grades greater than 1.00% Cu-Zn using Na₂O₂ fusion with ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish. Preparation duplicates, certified reference standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664) and considered a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. All geoscientific activities related to the Langlade project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President of Explo-Logik.
About Bullion Gold Resources Corp.
Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) is a junior mining exploration company conducting exploration activities in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).
On February 2, 2026, Bullion completed the acquisition of the Terragold project (38 claims – 2,058 ha), located 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre in Abitibi (Québec, Canada). The main gold showing, known since the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a cumulative strike length of approximately 2 kilometres and has not been the subject of exploration work since 1984. The mineralized corridor, associated with a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, remains open in all directions.
For further information, please contact:
Simon Britt
President and CEO
Bullion Gold Resources Corp.
sbritt@bulliongold.ca
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation 's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295868