Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 3Q25 results for production and volume sold.
Production per Metal
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
2025 Updated Guidance (1)
|
Gold ounces produced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
61.43%
|
5,032
|
15,240
|
20.0k - 22.0k
|
Orcopampa
|
100%
|
13,314
|
39,878
|
53.0k - 55.0k
|
Tambomayo
|
100%
|
4,954
|
10,973
|
12.5k - 15.5k
|
Julcani
|
100%
|
2,452
|
6,416
|
7.5k - 9.5k
|
La Zanja
|
100%
|
5,143
|
13,648
|
18.0k - 21.0k
|
San Gabriel (4)
|
100%
|
0
|
0
|
1.0k - 5.0k
|
Total Direct Operations (2)
|
30,894
|
86,155
|
112.0k - 128.0k
|
Coimolache
|
40.094%
|
14,958
|
41,450
|
55.0k - 60.0k
|
Total incl. Associated (3)
|
34,950
|
96,896
|
126.3k - 143.6k
|
Silver ounces produced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
61.43%
|
615,004
|
1,443,222
|
1.7M - 1.9M
|
Uchucchacua
|
100%
|
585,095
|
1,548,887
|
2.0M - 2.3M
|
Yumpag
|
100%
|
2,312,100
|
6,742,691
|
8.3M - 8.6M
|
Orcopampa
|
100%
|
3,827
|
15,462
|
-
|
Tambomayo
|
100%
|
380,818
|
733,392
|
0.9M - 1.2M
|
Julcani
|
100%
|
366,120
|
1,005,561
|
1.3M - 1.5M
|
La Zanja
|
100%
|
15,694
|
31,575
|
-
|
Total Direct Operations (2)
|
4,278,658
|
11,520,791
|
14.2M - 15.5M
|
Coimolache
|
40.094%
|
68,362
|
236,850
|
0.2M - 0.3M
|
Total incl. Associated (3)
|
4,068,860
|
11,059,102
|
13.6M - 14.9M
|
Lead metric tons produced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uchucchacua
|
100%
|
4,055
|
10,752
|
14.0k - 16.0k
|
Tambomayo
|
100%
|
626
|
1,895
|
2.4k - 2.8k
|
Julcani
|
100%
|
193
|
474
|
0.8k - 1.0k
|
Total Direct Operations (2)
|
4,874
|
13,121
|
17.2k - 19.8k
|
Zinc metric tons produced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uchucchacua
|
100%
|
6,395
|
18,539
|
23.0k - 26.0k
|
Tambomayo
|
100%
|
594
|
2,000
|
2.7k - 3.3k
|
Total Direct Operations (2)
|
6,989
|
20,538
|
25.7k - 29.3k
|
Copper metric tons produced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
61.43%
|
12,621
|
37,763
|
53.0k - 55.0k
|
Julcani
|
100%
|
126
|
347
|
-
|
Tambomayo
|
100%
|
23
|
52
|
-
|
Total Direct Operations (2)
|
12,770
|
38,162
|
53.0k - 55.0k
- 2025 projections are considered to be forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of October 2025.
- Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.
- Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 61.43% of El Brocal and 40.094% of Coimolache.
- 4Q25 targeted production initiation remains unchanged, subject to final permitting and required approvals.
Volume Sold per Metal
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
Gold ounces sold
|
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
2,555
|
8,468
|
Orcopampa
|
13,776
|
40,680
|
Tambomayo
|
4,564
|
9,849
|
Julcani
|
2,232
|
5,788
|
La Zanja
|
4,910
|
13,877
|
Total Direct Operations (1)
|
28,038
|
78,661
|
Coimolache
|
13,433
|
38,302
|
Total incl. Associated (2)
|
32,438
|
90,752
|
Silver ounces sold
|
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
513,067
|
1,182,210
|
Uchucchacua
|
730,351
|
1,787,830
|
Yumpag
|
2,130,120
|
6,374,330
|
Orcopampa
|
4,203
|
17,611
|
Tambomayo
|
347,563
|
663,409
|
Julcani
|
354,445
|
957,142
|
La Zanja
|
21,775
|
68,177
|
Buenaventura Trading (3)
|
|
20,108
|
|
59,559
|
Total Direct Operations (1)
|
4,121,632
|
11,110,268
|
Coimolache
|
61,683
|
223,473
|
Total incl. Associated (2)
|
3,948,473
|
10,743,889
|
Lead metric tons sold
|
|
|
|
|
Uchucchacua
|
3,875
|
10,293
|
Yumpag
|
64
|
133
|
Tambomayo
|
469
|
1,489
|
Julcani
|
178
|
425
|
Total Direct Operations (1)
|
4,586
|
12,341
|
Zinc metric tons sold
|
|
|
|
|
Uchucchacua
|
5,563
|
15,754
|
Tambomayo
|
409
|
1,513
|
Total Direct Operations (1)
|
5,973
|
17,266
|
Copper metric tons sold
|
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
11,813
|
35,577
|
Tambomayo
|
104
|
283
|
Julcani
|
16
|
37
|
Buenaventura Trading (3)
|
|
2,289
|
|
6,584
|
Total Direct Operations (1)
|
14,223
|
42,481
- Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal and 100% of Buenaventura Trading.
- Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of Buenaventura Trading, 61.43% of El Brocal and 40.094% of Coimolache.
- Buenaventura Trading is the vehicle through which Buenaventura purchases copper concentrate from Freeport, produced at Cerro Verde — a company in which Buenaventura holds a 19.58% stake. The concentrate is then sold on the spot market by Buenaventura Trading.
Average realized prices (1)(2)
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
Gold (US$/Oz)
|
|
3,594
|
|
3,287
|
Silver (US$/Oz)
|
40.81
|
36.08
|
Lead (US$/MT)
|
|
1,903
|
|
1,892
|
Zinc (US$/MT)
|
2,811
|
2,710
|
Copper (US$/MT)
|
|
9,989
|
|
9,632
- Considers Buenaventura consolidated figures.
- Realized prices include both provisional sales and final adjustments for price changes.
Commentary on Operations
Tambomayo:
- 3Q25 gold and silver production was in line with expectations. High-grade oxide ore processing successfully began, as was reported in 2Q25. However, the 2025 production plan has been updated, with part of the high-grade ore initially planned for 2025 production to now be processed in 2026. A higher volume of lead and zinc will be produced in 2025.
- 2025 silver, lead and zinc production guidance has been updated accordingly. 2025 gold guidance remains unchanged.
Orcopampa:
- 3Q25 gold and silver production was in line with expectations. However, 2025 gold production guidance has been revised, as a higher volume of ore will be processed in 4Q25 as compared to the initial plan.
Coimolache:
- Gold and silver production exceeded expectations for 3Q25, as full capacity mine and leach pad production began in early September 2025 due to earlier than expected operating permit approval which was initially expected in late September 2025.
- 2025 gold production guidance has therefore been revised. 2025 silver guidance remains unchanged.
Julcani:
- Gold and copper production at the Julcani mine is gradually increasing as the operation transitions to mining zones richer in these metals, partially offsetting decreased production from the Achilla zone which has historically produced lead and silver.
- 2025 gold and lead guidance remains unchanged; silver guidance has been revised.
Uchucchacua:
- 3Q25 silver production was in line with expectations, reflecting the revised mine plan the Company initiated in 2Q25. Mining activities during 3Q25 remained focused on polymetallic stopes, a strategic decision that supports ongoing water pumping and ancillary works but which shifts targeted mining to polymetallic stopes, from the prior target of mining bottom-level stopes with higher silver content. Water pumping activities were completed during 3Q25, and ancillary works are expected to conclude in 4Q25. This enables the team to begin to backfilling the mine's bottom zones with tailings slurry during 4Q25, and access to higher silver-grade areas will be achievable in 2026 as part of the full year mine plan. This process is intended to reduce voids in previously mined areas at the bottom of the mine, enhancing their structural stability and conditioning nearby zones for future operations. These works are expected to be completed by 2Q26.
- 2025 silver and lead production guidance has been updated accordingly. 2025 zinc guidance remains unchanged.
Yumpag:
- Silver production exceeded 3Q25 projections due to higher grades mined during the quarter. This improvement reflects the continued application of the Over-Drift-Fill (ODF) mining method which provides high ore recovery with enhanced selectivity while reducing surface subsidence and the amount of surface tailings, a mining approach that the Company began implementing in 2Q25.
- 2025 production guidance has been updated accordingly.
El Brocal:
- Silver and gold production outperformed expectations in 3Q25, reflecting the Company's short-term strategy of prioritizing the processing of stockpiles with high precious metals content. During the quarter, the Company processed lead-silver ore previously classified as low grade, which was re-evaluated based on current market conditions and incorporated into the production plan. This material had significant silver content and copper ore throughput was therefore reduced, resulting in a slight decrease in copper production volumes for the quarter.
- 2025 production guidance has been updated accordingly.
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).
The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura.
