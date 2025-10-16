Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 3Q25 results for production and volume sold.

Production per Metal

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2025 Updated Guidance (1)

Gold ounces produced

El Brocal

61.43%

5,032

15,240

20.0k - 22.0k

Orcopampa

100%

13,314

39,878

53.0k - 55.0k

Tambomayo

100%

4,954

10,973

12.5k - 15.5k

Julcani

100%

2,452

6,416

7.5k - 9.5k

La Zanja

100%

5,143

13,648

18.0k - 21.0k

San Gabriel (4)

100%

0

0

1.0k - 5.0k

Total Direct Operations (2)

30,894

86,155

112.0k - 128.0k

Coimolache

40.094%

14,958

41,450

55.0k - 60.0k

Total incl. Associated (3)

34,950

96,896

126.3k - 143.6k

Silver ounces produced

El Brocal

61.43%

615,004

1,443,222

1.7M - 1.9M

Uchucchacua

100%

585,095

1,548,887

2.0M - 2.3M

Yumpag

100%

2,312,100

6,742,691

8.3M - 8.6M

Orcopampa

100%

3,827

15,462

-

Tambomayo

100%

380,818

733,392

0.9M - 1.2M

Julcani

100%

366,120

1,005,561

1.3M - 1.5M

La Zanja

100%

15,694

31,575

-

Total Direct Operations (2)

4,278,658

11,520,791

14.2M - 15.5M

Coimolache

40.094%

68,362

236,850

0.2M - 0.3M

Total incl. Associated (3)

4,068,860

11,059,102

13.6M - 14.9M

Lead metric tons produced

Uchucchacua

100%

4,055

10,752

14.0k - 16.0k

Tambomayo

100%

626

1,895

2.4k - 2.8k

Julcani

100%

193

474

0.8k - 1.0k

Total Direct Operations (2)

4,874

13,121

17.2k - 19.8k

Zinc metric tons produced

Uchucchacua

100%

6,395

18,539

23.0k - 26.0k

Tambomayo

100%

594

2,000

2.7k - 3.3k

Total Direct Operations (2)

6,989

20,538

25.7k - 29.3k

Copper metric tons produced

El Brocal

61.43%

12,621

37,763

53.0k - 55.0k

Julcani

100%

126

347

-

Tambomayo

100%

23

52

-

Total Direct Operations (2)

12,770

38,162

53.0k - 55.0k

  1. 2025 projections are considered to be forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of October 2025.
  2. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.
  3. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 61.43% of El Brocal and 40.094% of Coimolache.
  4. 4Q25 targeted production initiation remains unchanged, subject to final permitting and required approvals.

Volume Sold per Metal

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Gold ounces sold

El Brocal

2,555

8,468

Orcopampa

13,776

40,680

Tambomayo

4,564

9,849

Julcani

2,232

5,788

La Zanja

4,910

13,877

Total Direct Operations (1)

28,038

78,661

Coimolache

13,433

38,302

Total incl. Associated (2)

32,438

90,752

Silver ounces sold

El Brocal

513,067

1,182,210

Uchucchacua

730,351

1,787,830

Yumpag

2,130,120

6,374,330

Orcopampa

4,203

17,611

Tambomayo

347,563

663,409

Julcani

354,445

957,142

La Zanja

21,775

68,177

Buenaventura Trading (3)

20,108

59,559

Total Direct Operations (1)

4,121,632

11,110,268

Coimolache

61,683

223,473

Total incl. Associated (2)

3,948,473

10,743,889

Lead metric tons sold

Uchucchacua

3,875

10,293

Yumpag

64

133

Tambomayo

469

1,489

Julcani

178

425

Total Direct Operations (1)

4,586

12,341

Zinc metric tons sold

Uchucchacua

5,563

15,754

Tambomayo

409

1,513

Total Direct Operations (1)

5,973

17,266

Copper metric tons sold

El Brocal

11,813

35,577

Tambomayo

104

283

Julcani

16

37

Buenaventura Trading (3)

2,289

6,584

Total Direct Operations (1)

14,223

42,481

  1. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal and 100% of Buenaventura Trading.
  2. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of Buenaventura Trading, 61.43% of El Brocal and 40.094% of Coimolache.
  3. Buenaventura Trading is the vehicle through which Buenaventura purchases copper concentrate from Freeport, produced at Cerro Verde — a company in which Buenaventura holds a 19.58% stake. The concentrate is then sold on the spot market by Buenaventura Trading.

Average realized prices (1)(2)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Gold (US$/Oz)

3,594

3,287

Silver (US$/Oz)

40.81

36.08

Lead (US$/MT)

1,903

1,892

Zinc (US$/MT)

2,811

2,710

Copper (US$/MT)

9,989

9,632

  1. Considers Buenaventura consolidated figures.
  2. Realized prices include both provisional sales and final adjustments for price changes.

Commentary on Operations

Tambomayo:

  • 3Q25 gold and silver production was in line with expectations. High-grade oxide ore processing successfully began, as was reported in 2Q25. However, the 2025 production plan has been updated, with part of the high-grade ore initially planned for 2025 production to now be processed in 2026. A higher volume of lead and zinc will be produced in 2025.
  • 2025 silver, lead and zinc production guidance has been updated accordingly. 2025 gold guidance remains unchanged.

Orcopampa:

  • 3Q25 gold and silver production was in line with expectations. However, 2025 gold production guidance has been revised, as a higher volume of ore will be processed in 4Q25 as compared to the initial plan.

Coimolache:

  • Gold and silver production exceeded expectations for 3Q25, as full capacity mine and leach pad production began in early September 2025 due to earlier than expected operating permit approval which was initially expected in late September 2025.
  • 2025 gold production guidance has therefore been revised. 2025 silver guidance remains unchanged.

Julcani:

  • Gold and copper production at the Julcani mine is gradually increasing as the operation transitions to mining zones richer in these metals, partially offsetting decreased production from the Achilla zone which has historically produced lead and silver.
  • 2025 gold and lead guidance remains unchanged; silver guidance has been revised.

Uchucchacua:

  • 3Q25 silver production was in line with expectations, reflecting the revised mine plan the Company initiated in 2Q25. Mining activities during 3Q25 remained focused on polymetallic stopes, a strategic decision that supports ongoing water pumping and ancillary works but which shifts targeted mining to polymetallic stopes, from the prior target of mining bottom-level stopes with higher silver content. Water pumping activities were completed during 3Q25, and ancillary works are expected to conclude in 4Q25. This enables the team to begin to backfilling the mine's bottom zones with tailings slurry during 4Q25, and access to higher silver-grade areas will be achievable in 2026 as part of the full year mine plan. This process is intended to reduce voids in previously mined areas at the bottom of the mine, enhancing their structural stability and conditioning nearby zones for future operations. These works are expected to be completed by 2Q26.
  • 2025 silver and lead production guidance has been updated accordingly. 2025 zinc guidance remains unchanged.

Yumpag:

  • Silver production exceeded 3Q25 projections due to higher grades mined during the quarter. This improvement reflects the continued application of the Over-Drift-Fill (ODF) mining method which provides high ore recovery with enhanced selectivity while reducing surface subsidence and the amount of surface tailings, a mining approach that the Company began implementing in 2Q25.
  • 2025 production guidance has been updated accordingly.

El Brocal:

  • Silver and gold production outperformed expectations in 3Q25, reflecting the Company's short-term strategy of prioritizing the processing of stockpiles with high precious metals content. During the quarter, the Company processed lead-silver ore previously classified as low grade, which was re-evaluated based on current market conditions and incorporated into the production plan. This material had significant silver content and copper ore throughput was therefore reduced, resulting in a slight decrease in copper production volumes for the quarter.
  • 2025 production guidance has been updated accordingly.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

Contacts in Lima:
Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 419 2540
Sebastián Valencia, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / sebastian.valencia@buenaventura.pe

Contact in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: https://buenaventura.com/en/inversionista/

