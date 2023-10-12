Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on Oct 14 & 15, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

West Red Lake Gold Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) - BTV explores West Red Lake Gold whose fueling growth in the renowned Red Lake Gold District. With a 35,000-meter drill program in 2024 and a forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment, the company is primed for expansion. The mission is straightforward: elevate operations and target production resumption by 2025.

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) - Positioned to emerge as a prominent high-grade gold producer in the South Pacific. Expedited construction of a 500-tonne per day plant by 2024, coupled with strong performance, offers a unique investment opportunity. With the inaugural gold pour successfully completed and near-surface mining operations underway, Lion One has established itself as the next Fijian success story.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) - BTV explores ION Energy's strategic commitment to unlocking Mongolia's untapped lithium potential. Supported by a strong management and technical team, ION is well positioned to harness this valuable resource. Recently ION strengthened their global supplier status by acquiring valuable lithium assets in the Northwest Territories Lithium District, solidifying its presence in the industry.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) - Osisko Metals is ready to capitalize on the global copper shortage. With copper demand expected to double by 2050 in line with decarbonization goals, Osisko Metals is positioned as a strategic investment opportunity in Quebec. With a preliminary resource estimate of ~455 million tonnes and crucial infrastructure in place, Osisko is on track to be a leading player in North American copper resources. Backed by CEO Bob Wares and the Quebec Government, Osisko Metals presents a promising prospect for investors.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 14 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 15 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 22 @ 1:00pm ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183698

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Announces New Pine Point Drill Results With Up to 28.0 Metres Grading 10.9% Zinc and 8.0% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces New Pine Point Drill Results With Up to 28.0 Metres Grading 10.9% Zinc and 8.0% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the P499 and O556 deposits, both prismatic-style deposits with associated tabular-style aprons in the West Zone ("WZ"). Results within the prismatic pipes defined by historical drilling were thick, high-grade intersections consistent with historical results. Drillhole P499-23-PP-004 extends the known prismatic style mineralization towards the West and remains open for further exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces New Drill Results at Pine Point With up to 33.00 Metres Grading 11.26% Zinc and 2.71% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces New Drill Results at Pine Point With up to 33.00 Metres Grading 11.26% Zinc and 2.71% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce initial assay results from its 2023 drilling program at Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the X25 deposit, a prismatic-style deposit with a tabular-style apron in the West Zone.

Drilling was conducted as part of the Pine Point Joint Venture's larger 2023 definition drilling program that is designed to achieve an average drill spacing of approximately 30 metres within the current modelled mineral resources reported in the 2022 PEA deposits. This spacing is intended to upgrade resources presently classified as Inferred to the Indicated category.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling program at the Gaspé Copper Project is underway. The 8,000 to 10,000-metre program will focus on continued infill drilling of the Inferred Mineral Resource of the Mount Copper open pit deposit (see details below under "About Osisko Metals"), and will also begin evaluation of remaining higher-grade (2% to 4% Cu) skarn mineralization of the underground E Zone (details to be provided in September).

The company anticipates issuing an updated, NI43-101 compliant, pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mount Copper deposit in Q4 2023, which will be based on historical drilling data from Noranda (until 1998), and more recently from Xstrata and Glencore Canada (2011 to 2019), as well as Osisko Metals' 2022 and 2023 drill results.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 11, 2022 (entitled "Osisko Metals Exercises Option to Acquire Gaspé Copper Project"), it has completed the acquisition (the " Transaction ") of a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine (" Gaspé Copper ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated July 8, 2022 between the Company and Glencore Canada Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc (" Glencore ").

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented : "The acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project is a milestone for the Company that provides shareholders with significant copper exposure in the mining-friendly province of Québec. Last year's excellent drill results at Gaspé support our belief in the high-value potential of this asset and we are convinced that the acquisition of Gaspé Copper, together with our ongoing development of our joint-ventured Pine-Point project, positions Osisko Metals as a premier base metal development company in Canada. I wish to thank both the Osisko Metals and Glencore teams, as well as all stakeholders, for their diligence and perseverance in completing this complex transaction that will no doubt benefit all parties and shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Closing of LIFE Financing of Flow-Through Shares for Gross Proceeds of $3.5 Million

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of LIFE Financing of Flow-Through Shares for Gross Proceeds of $3.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "best efforts" private placement offering, pursuant to which Osisko Metals issued an aggregate of 8,750,0000 common shares of the Company (each, a " FT Share ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the Taxation Act (Québec) at a price of $0.40 per FT Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3,500,000 (the " Offering "), including the exercise in full of the Agents' option.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Unveils New Website

Canadian North Resources Inc. Unveils New Website

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, aimed at providing an enhanced online experience for its stakeholders, investors, and the broader public.

The revamped website offers a modern, user-friendly interface that reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and sustainable resource exploration and development. With improved navigation, accessibility features, and updated content, the new website serves as a valuable resource for those seeking information about CNRI and its mission.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Emerging Camp-Scale Opportunity at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Emerging Camp-Scale Opportunity at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

The latest assay results for the Lightning Ridge Prospect and the 2200N Zone confirm thick, high-grade intersections of copper that further expand the footprint of near-surface copper mineralization at Storm

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Updates on Victory Project and Announces Australian Acquisitions

Aranjin Updates on Victory Project and Announces Australian Acquisitions

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") is very pleased to announce an update on the Victory Nickel Project in Mongolia and that it has also entered into agreements to acquire an extensive package of highly prospective copper projects in Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary - Felicia de la Paz, Former Corporate Controller, Equinox Gold

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary - Felicia de la Paz, Former Corporate Controller, Equinox Gold

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Felicia de la Paz as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. de la Paz has over 10 years of experience in mining, having previously served as a Senior Manager in KPMG LLP's mining practice and as the Corporate Controller for Equinox Gold Corp. The appointment of Ms. de la Paz is part of a planned succession plan, as previously announced by the Company on July 21 coinciding with the retirement of FPX's long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Chris Mitchell who will be retained in advisory capacity to support an orderly changeover of duties.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 6.3 Meters Grading 0.8% Copper; 1.6% Lead; 3.9% Zinc; 2.8 g/t Gold and 52.0 g/t Silver within a 27.6 Meters Thick Massive Sulphide Zone, Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth. Three Additional Thick Massive Sulphide Intervals, Assays Pending

Emerita Intersects 6.3 Meters Grading 0.8% Copper; 1.6% Lead; 3.9% Zinc; 2.8 g/t Gold and 52.0 g/t Silver within a 27.6 Meters Thick Massive Sulphide Zone, Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth. Three Additional Thick Massive Sulphide Intervals, Assays Pending

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces additional drilling results from the ongoing drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this release are from La Romanera deposit where drilling is tracing the extension of the deposit at depth.

Results herein are from drill holes LR154 and LR155, which have intercepted polymetallic mineralization in the form of a massive to semi-massive sulphide lens at approximately -450m elevation (approximately 600m below surface). See Figure 1 and Table 1 below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for its Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for its Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 24, 2023 the Company has filed a Technical Report titled "Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project PreFeasibility Study for the Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project, Yukon, Canada " ("Technical Report").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

The Technical Report, with an effective date of September 20, 2023 , was independently prepared by AGP Consultants Inc. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Nickel Creek's website at www.nickelcreekplatinum.com .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project ("Project"). The Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-filing-of-pre-feasibility-study-technical-report-for-its-nickel-shaw-project-301949747.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/06/c5182.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
