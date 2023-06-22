Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on June 24 & 25, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) - BTV highlights NorthStar's rapid rise in the iGaming market after a successful IPO, raising over $22 million. With strategic acquisitions including Slapshot Media and Spreads.ca, NorthStar is positioned for substantial growth in the Canadian iGaming industry, particularly in Ontario.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) - BTV updates on Goldshore's flagship project, unveiling a remarkable mineral resource estimate exceeding 6 million inferred ounces of gold. Backed by a seasoned team and strong governance, Goldshore is primed to establish themselves as a premier gold company.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) - BTV explores Nighthawk's recent report revealing impressive results including nearly 300,000 ounces of projected annual production. With a significant global resource base of approximately 4 million ounces of gold and promising exploration targets, Nighthawk is primed for growth.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) - A key player in uranium exploration, Baselode is focusing efforts in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. With abundant near-surface deposits and an impressive 1% uranium concentration, the company has launched an extensive drill program. Positioned near existing mills Baselode benefits from favourable mining conditions and holds promising prospects in the Athabasca Basin.

Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) - With over 900,000 tonnes of contained copper, Marimaca is poised to become a major copper source. BTV uncovers their exciting exploration prospects and recent funding partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation solidifying Marimaca Copper's industry position. The company targets a definitive feasibility study by early 2024 and copper production by 2026.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF: BTV learns about the TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, an ideal investment option for Canadian investors seeking stable income and attractive yields.

Stenner Wealth Partners+: Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning in person/virtual team of financial/wealth specialists with a boutique approach and global perspective servicing Canadian and US investors/households with generally a minimum of 10M+ in investable assets or 25M+ net worth. As a CG Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a highly exclusive practice team with Canada's largest independent wealth management firm.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 24 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 25 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 2 @ 1:00pm ET
Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting shallow, high-grade uranium mineralization
  • Video update with James Sykes on ACKIO's potential for high-grade unconformity uranium mineralization

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to offer an in-depth review of the strategy behind the recently started 10,000 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

For details on the Company's drill targets at ACKIO and within Hook, watch this video:

The video identifies target areas for each scope of the Program, including:

  1. Definition and delineation drilling within ACKIO;
  1. Reconnaissance drilling in proximity to ACKIO, i.e., within 1 km of the zone;
  1. Wildcat drilling targets with similarities to the Raven-Horseshoe basement-hosted uranium deposits.

"This video summarizes our exploration thesis for the Hook project along a regional crustal-scale structure. We're excited about the potential to discover more high-grade uranium with all three Program objectives; 1. extend and define the interpreted ACKIO footprints; 2. drill along sub-parallel structural trends within the ACKIO shadow; and 3. along a regional structural trend that extends for more than 10 kilometres. We see a lot of geological evidence that supports multiple zones of basement-hosted uranium mineralization on Hook, and we intend to drill-test new targets outside of ACKIO. These are exciting times for Baselode's shareholders as we embark on a new summer drill program while the uranium market continues to improve," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program is Underway
10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The Company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the final tranche, the Company sold 870,000 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$417,600.00 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before June 8th, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on October 10th, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting high-grade and shallow uranium mineralization

  • Updates will be released accordingly

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Baselode Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the second tranche, the Company sold 385,538 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$185,058.24 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before May 24, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 26, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Announces Closing of First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$4.4 Million

Baselode Announces Closing of First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$4.4 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the first tranche, the Company sold 9,161,811 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$4,397,669 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before May 11, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 11, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the brokered private placement previously announced by the Company on May 30, 2023 for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,557,795.50 (the " Offering "). The Offering was conducted by Haywood Securities Inc. (the " Agent ") as sole agent and bookrunner.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Increases Enterprise Project Lands - South of Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

CanAlaska Increases Enterprise Project Lands - South of Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

Addition of Priority Target Corridor in the South Project Area Increases Opportunity for Discovery; Geikie Uranium Project Drilling Program Underway

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded the Enterprise project, adding 2,284 hectares, for a new total of 14,344 hectares. The Enterprise project is located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 20 kilometres from the Key Lake Mine and Mill Complex along Highway 914 (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forsys Obtains Environmental Clearance Certificate Renewal for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Obtains Environmental Clearance Certificate Renewal for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained the renewal of the Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for the Company's Norasa Uranium Project ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) ("Valencia") and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) ("Nambiplaas") in the Erongo region of Namibia.

The renewal of the ECC is a critical regulatory approval lasting three years, for compliance with all environmental requirements allowing the Company to further advance the development plan for Norasa.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

AMENDED - Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

AMENDED - Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") further to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2023 the Company announces an increase of the units issued from 14,155,635 to include an additional 666,666 units for a new total for the 1 st tranche of 14,822,301 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,111,672.58 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that further to the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, it has today voluntarily filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.goviex.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Consolidated Uranium to Acquire the Past Producing Huemul Uranium-Vanadium-Copper Project in Argentina

Consolidated Uranium to Acquire the Past Producing Huemul Uranium-Vanadium-Copper Project in Argentina

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two purchase agreements to acquire 100% of the Huemul-Agua Botada Uranium-Vanadium-Copper Mine (" Huemul ") and surrounding prospective ground totalling ~27,350 hectares located in the Malargüe department of southern Mendoza province, Argentina (Figure 1) (collectively referred to as the "Huemul Project" ). Huemul was Argentina´s first producing Uranium mine and operated between 1955 and 1975, recording approximately 500,000 pounds of historical U 3 O 8 production before it closed in 1976. 1

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

