Brunswick Exploration President Killian Charles: Pushing the Boundaries of the Green Rush
Brunswick Exploration President Killian Charles stated, “Very few companies are really pushing the boundaries. And that's what Brunswick Exploration has always been about.”
Brunswick Exploration President Killian Charles: Pushing the Boundaries of the Green Rushyoutu.be
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW) President Killian Charles discussed the exploration company’s development in Eastern Canada. Calling it the “green rush,” the push towards sustainability has driven unprecedented investment in the clean energy industry.
Thanks to this interest, demand for critical minerals is growing, with lithium paving the way. Canada's Brunswick Exploration is targeting that demand through its pursuit of high-grade, hard-rock lithium.
Charles indicated that there are three known types of lithium deposits, with most of the industries focusing on only two types: clay and brine. The South American Lithium Triangle, which overlaps Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, is large, but it contain very low-grade or water-intensive lithium in terms of processing, as it is an arid region. The clay deposits for which Nevada is famed also have large-scale yet low-grade lithium supplies.
Lithium prospecting company Brunswick Exploration pursues a third type of lithium source: pegmatite. This material is as much as 10 times richer in lithium than the other two sources. Charles noted, “The type of deposits that we're looking for are pegmatites. We've really started to notice that systematic exploration is something that hasn't happened yet in Quebec or in the Maritimes … we are first movers in that area — building an extremely large portfolio that has known pegmatite. We’ve just got to demonstrate that they contain lithium now.”
As for next steps for pegmatite exploration, Charles said, “We are going to be the leaders on that front — everyone is focused on existing known assets, but very few companies are really pushing the boundaries. And that's what Brunswick exploration has always been about. It's about pushing the boundaries.”
Watch the full interview of Brunswick Exploration President Killian Charles above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Brunswick Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Brunswick Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Brunswick Exploration and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
