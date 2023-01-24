Consolidated Uranium Completes Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #405 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

"We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources, will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly," said Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For further information:

Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
(514) 989-7970
kimberly@refinedsubstance.com
https://brwexplo.ca/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration Logo

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved a name change of the Company from Cypress Development Corp. to Century Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved a name change of the Company from Cypress Development Corp. to Century Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved a name change of the Company from Cypress Development Corp. to Century Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Adds the Mirage Project to Its Quebec Lithium Portfolio

Brunswick Exploration Adds the Mirage Project to Its Quebec Lithium Portfolio

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company "; TSX-V: BRW) is pleased to announce that it has staked additional claims in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec, in an area that is highly prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites. The Company has also optioned a claim block from Globex Mining Enterprises ("Globex"; TSX: GMX) that is adjacent to these new claims, collectively called the Mirage Project.

Mirage Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Opens the TSX-V Market

Bradda Head Lithium Opens the TSX-V Market

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is delighted to announce that, following the Company's listing on the TSX-V, Bradda Head senior management will be opening trading for the exchange on 26 January 2023

The Company listed on the TSX-V on 10 November 2022 and the Directors of Bradda Head believe that the listing will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders in a number of ways:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROVIDES PROGRESS UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY AND LITHIUM EXTRACTION FACILITY

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROVIDES PROGRESS UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY AND LITHIUM EXTRACTION FACILITY

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a progress update on its ongoing Feasibility Study being conducted on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") near Silver Peak, Nevada and on its operational Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Appoints Senior Uranium Advisor

×