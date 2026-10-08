Broadcom Redefines AI Infrastructure with Industry-Leading Networking Innovations at 2026 OCP Global Summit

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced it is set to present its latest innovations in scale-up, scale-out, and scale-across AI networking at the 2026 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit. Running from October 12–15 in San Jose, Broadcom will feature Ethernet switches, NICs, PCIe components and integrated optics to power Open Rack Version 3 (ORV3) solutions for scaling AI infrastructure.
Featured innovations include Tomahawk® 6, Tomahawk Ultra, and Jericho 4 Ethernet switches, the Thor Ultra 800G and Thor 2 400G AI Ethernet NICs, and Broadcom's third-generation TH6-Davisson Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) — a portfolio built to meet the exponential bandwidth demands of frontier AI models as they grow in scale and complexity.
"Together, the OCP Community and Broadcom have a long history of driving computing at massive scale, and this year's event theme—'Scaling Innovation for the AI Era'—underscores the growing importance of open collaboration. AI infrastructure demands are scaling faster than anything our industry has seen, and Ethernet is the foundation that makes that growth sustainable. With our industry-leading portfolio of networking solutions and new breakthroughs in integrated optics, Broadcom is giving AI labs, hyperscalers and cloud providers the bandwidth and power efficiency they need to scale-up, scale-out, and scale-across next-generation AI clusters," said Charlie Kawwas, Ph. D., president, Semiconductor Solutions Group, Broadcom.
"The current pace of AI data center infrastructure development depends on an open ecosystem that can support rapid innovation. The OCP Foundation with its unique collaborative model, Chip-to-Grid vision, and large collaborative community is the perfect place to nurture open ecosystems for the rapidly evolving AI data center industry. Broadcom has been a longstanding contributor to OCP, and we appreciate the technologies and contributions they're bringing to this year's Summit that leverage the open collaborations of the OCP Community, from ORV3 rack-based designs to advances in ORW (wide) racks and new wide co-packaged optics, that reflect exactly the kind of collaboration our Community needs to solve the bandwidth and efficiency challenges facing AI data centers at scale," said George Tchaparian, CEO, Open Compute Project Foundation.
At this year's summit, Asad Khamisy, Ph. D., senior vice president and general manager, Broadcom's Core Switching Group, will deliver a keynote titled "Scaling AI Infrastructure Through Open Innovation" on Monday, October 12, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time in the South Hall of the San Jose Convention Center (SJCC). His presentation will present Broadcom's vision for scaling AI infrastructure, highlighting breakthroughs in open networking, optical interconnects, and modular rack designs for clusters of over 100,000 accelerators. Khamisy will also address challenges in building switch hardware for AI networks and share innovations that deliver greater bandwidth, reliability, and efficiency for distributed AI computing. To learn more about Khamisy's upcoming keynote, click here to read his blog, "The Future of AI Infrastructure: Why Ethernet and Optical Connectivity Are Redefining Scale-up Networks."
Throughout the conference, Broadcom experts will address the critical technical challenges and breakthroughs in building next-generation AI infrastructure. Featured speaking sessions include:
- 224G AECs for AI Data Centers: Extending Reach, Enhancing Telemetry, and Redefining Copper Connectivity, Rajesh Annapillai, Broadcom, and Clay Miller, Molex, Monday October 12, 12:00pm-12:20pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210AE.
- Designing the Next AI Fabric: When Compute Meets Optics, Manish Mehta, Broadcom, Tareq Bustami, Celestica, and Binbin Guan, OpenAI, Monday, October 12, 1:15pm-1:35pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210CG.
- Current Activities in the Open Cluster Designs for AI Strategic Initiative, Lowell Lamb, Broadcom, and Loren Staley, Celestica, Tuesday, October 13, 1:25pm-1:40pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 220B.
- Using SPDM for PLDM Firmware Updates: Authorization Policy and Measurement Manifest Capabilities, Brett Henning, Broadcom, Patrick Caporale, Lenovo, and Scott Phuong, Microsoft, Tuesday, October 13,4:00pm-4:20pm| SJCC - Lower Level - LL21BC.
- Enabling AI Networking @ Scale with Multi-path Reliable Connections (MRC), Eric Spada, Broadcom, and Guohan Lu, OpenAI, Wednesday October 14, 9:45am - 10:05am | SJCC - Concourse Level - 220B.
- Network Configurations for Optical AI Fabrics including MRC and SRv6, Mohammad Hanif, Broadcom, and Arihant Jain, Arista Networks, Wednesday, October 14, 10:10am-10:30am | SJCC - Concourse Level - 220B.
- SUE-T - An Ethernet transport for Scale-Up Networking, Karen Schramm, Broadcom, and Tom Emmons, Arista Networks, Wednesday, October 14, 1:00pm-1:15pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 220B.
- CPO, OCI (OCP Special Focus: Photonics), Rajiv Pancholy, Broadcom, Wednesday, October 14, 3:15pm-3:30pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210AE.
- Standards and Future Technologies (OCP Special Focus: Photonics), Rajiv Pancholy, Broadcom, Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity, Rang-Chen Yu, TeraHop, Andy Bechtolsheim, Arista Networks, Vlad Kozlov, Lightcounting (Moderator), Wednesday, October 14, 4:40pm-5:00pm| SJCC - Concourse Level - 210AE.
- Deep Buffers: The Essential Foundation for Scalable AI Training and Inference Infrastructure, Golan Schuzkin, Broadcom, and Hugh Holbrook, Arista Networks, Thursday, October 15, 12:30pm-12:45pm| SJCC - Concourse Level - 210AE.
- Precision Time for AI Infrastructure: Deploying PTP Boundary Clocks at Scale, Bhaskar Chinni, Broadcom, and Vikram Chandra, Nokia, Thursday, October 15, 12:50pm-1:05pm | SJCC - Lower Level - LL21BC.
At OCP, Broadcom will partner with 15 plus companies to showcase its latest solutions across the show floor, underscoring its leadership in shaping the future of AI infrastructure. Key partner demos on the show floor include:
- Accton/Edgecore Networks will feature Tomahawk 6 demos, Expo Hall 3, Booth D1.
- Alpha Networks will showcase live demos with their Tomahawk 6 liquid cooled solution, Expo Hall 3, Booth D9.
- Celestica will display Tomahawk 6-Davisson 102.4T CPO and Tomahawk 6 demos, Expo Hall 2, Booth C2.
- Delta Electronics will showcase Tomahawk 6-Davisson 102.4T CPO, Expo Hall 3, Booth D5.
- Micas Networks will showcase Tomahawk 6-Davisson 102.4T CPO, Expo Hall 3, Booth E5.
To learn more about these and other technical speaking sessions, joint partner demonstrations, technology showcases, key Broadcom news, and other activities at 2026 OCP Global Summit, please click here.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations' complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.Broadcom.com.
Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting Everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Press Contact:
Jon Piazza
Corporate Communications
press.relations@Broadcom.com
Telephone: +1 310 498 5254