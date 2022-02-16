Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that VALOR-HCM, the Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating mavacamten in adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy who are eligible for septal reduction therapy met its primary endpoint at Week 16. The safety of mavacamten was consistent with previous studies. “We are encouraged by the findings from this important study, ...

BMY