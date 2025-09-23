Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM Study Evaluating Iberdomide in Combination with Standard Therapies Demonstrated a Significant Improvement in Minimal Residual Disease Negativity Rates in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the Phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM study evaluating iberdomide, an investigational cereblon E3 ligase modulator (CELMoD™), combined with standard therapies (daratumumab + dexamethasone) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rates, compared with the control arm, in a planned interim analysis of the MRD endpoint. In accordance with the trial design and based on the recommendation from the Data Monitoring Committee, the trial will continue without changes to evaluate the other dual-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), and the key secondary endpoint of overall survival and safety. The safety profile of iberdomide in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone in this study is generally consistent with previous studies.

"This result builds on our significant experience in both targeted protein degradation and developing new treatment options for patients living with multiple myeloma," said Anne Kerber, Senior Vice President, Head of Development, Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy. "Iberdomide represents the first of a novel class of medicines, called CELMoDs, which has the potential to create a new foundation for multiple myeloma treatment that may be combined with other therapies."

The company plans to discuss these results with health authorities.

About EXCALIBER-RRMM
EXCALIBER-RRMM (NCT04975997) is a Phase 3, multicenter, two-stage, randomized, open-label study evaluating the efficacy and safety of iberdomide in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone (IberDd) versus daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (DVd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The study is designed to assess dual-primary endpoints of minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity and progression-free survival (PFS), with additional secondary endpoints including overall survival (OS), overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), time to progression (TTP), time to next treatment (TTNT), and health-related quality of life (HR-QoL). Stage 1 of the study identified 1.0 mg iberdomide as the optimal dose based on safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy data. In Stage 2, approximately 664 patients were randomized to receive either IberDd or DVd.

About Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)
Minimal residual disease (MRD) refers to the small number of cancer cells that may remain in a patient's body after treatment and are undetectable using conventional diagnostic methods. In multiple myeloma, MRD assessment has emerged as a highly sensitive and clinically meaningful tool for evaluating treatment response. MRD negativity does not necessarily mean all cancer cells are gone, but it may predict improved clinical outcomes, including longer remission and survival.

Modern MRD detection methods, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and next-generation flow cytometry (NGF), can identify one malignant cell among 100,000 (threshold for MRD) to 1,000,000 normal cells, offering unprecedented precision in measuring disease burden. MRD is increasingly being used in clinical trials as a surrogate endpoint for progression-free survival (PFS) and is gaining recognition from regulatory authorities for its role in accelerating therapeutic development.

About Targeted Protein Degradation and Novel CELMoD™ Agents
Targeted protein degradation (TPD) is a differentiated research platform at Bristol Myers Squibb built on more than two decades of scientific expertise, providing new avenues to degrade therapeutically relevant proteins that were previously considered "undruggable." We are the only company that has successfully developed and commercialized protein degrader agents – immunomodulatory drugs (IMiD®) which helped establish the current standard of care in the treatment of multiple myeloma. We are building on this foundation with several investigational protein degraders in clinical trials, leveraging three different modalities including CELMoD™ agents, ligand-directed degraders (LDDs), and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs). This three-pronged approach allows us to match the right therapeutic modality to a molecular mechanism of action to modulate targets most effectively and ultimately provides more opportunities for potential breakthroughs that may offer meaningful new options for patients across a broad range of diseases, in and beyond hematology and oncology. Learn more about the science behind TPD at Bristol Myers Squibb here .

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that iberdomide in combination with standard therapies may not achieve its primary study endpoints or receive regulatory approval for the indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such combination treatment for such indication will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

