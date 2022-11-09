GamingInvesting News

New research highlights the growing role of community for Canadian video game players

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) today released new research conducted by the NPD Group on video game players across Canada . This year's survey reflected the growing popularity of online gaming, with an increasing number of Canadians playing video games as part of a broader online community.

The growth of online gaming has built a virtually connected community, with 67% of video game players saying that games can introduce them to new friends and relationships. As a result of video games, 48% of players spent time with people they would not have otherwise, and 38% met a good friend or spouse.

"This year's survey highlights the important role that video games play in the lives of millions of Canadians," said Jayson Hilchie , President & CEO of ESAC. "Canadians play video games to have fun, unwind and relieve stress – and they are increasingly sharing that experience with their families, and a growing community of online friends."

Overall, 49% of adult video game players and 70% of kids play video games most often with other people, including a growing number of parents and children playing together.

Gaming as a Family

As the generations who grew up playing video games become parents themselves, they are increasingly passing that love on to their children.

  • 74% of video game playing parents say that they play video games with their children, an increase of 9% over the past two years.
  • 69% of video game playing parents felt that video games helped them to spend more time with their children.
The Benefits of Gaming

The top reasons given by respondents for playing video games were to have fun, unwind and to have some personal time.

  • 85% of gamers felt that video games provided stress relief.
  • 84% felt that it brought joy.
  • 81% felt that it improved their cognitive skills.
Player Habits

The survey also highlighted several interesting stats across the country:

  • 53% of Canadians have played video games in the past four weeks, and they average 7.9 hours per week playing video games.
  • The highest percentage of video game players is in BC, with 59% of the population playing.
  • The most time spent playing is in Manitoba , where video game players average 9 hours per week.
  • 36% of adult gamers and 28% of teen gamers have engaged with eSports over the past year. Of those, 70% would consider eSports as a potential career option.
  • For men, the group that plays the most hours per week are teenagers 13 – 17 years old (11.5 hours per week). For women, it is those aged 55-64 years (8.4 hours).

For the full survey and additional statistics, please see the 2022 Essential Facts report here . The survey was conducted among 3,091 people between May 20 th to 31 st, 2022 and analyzed by NPD Group for ESAC.

About the Entertainment Software Association of Canada

ESAC is the national voice of the video game industry in Canada . We work for our members – Activision Blizzard, Glu, EA, Gameloft, Ubisoft, Kabam, Other Ocean Interactive, Ludia, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Relic Entertainment, Solutions 2 Go, WB Games, Eidos Montreal, Take-Two Interactive, Codename Entertainment, Certain Affinity and NetEase Games – to ensure legal, regulatory and public affairs environments are favourable to long-term business development. For more information, visit theESA.ca.

SOURCE Entertainment Software Association of Canada

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c7551.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Tapinator Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results

- Revenue Decreases 14% Year-Over- Year to $1.3 Million
- Bookings* Decrease 31% Year-Over-Year to $1.2 Million
- Net Income Decreases 73% Year-Over-Year to $144k
- Adjusted EBITDA* Decreases 56% Year-Over-Year to $204k
- Basic and Fully Diluted EPS of $0.05

- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms and a collector and publisher of fine art NFTs, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the filing of its quarterly report for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamelancer Signs Third Engagement with American-Owned International Sports Cable Channel

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it has signed its third contract with an American-owned international sports channel. Gamelancer was retained to produce creative short-form video content, which is then broadcast across the Gamelancer TikTok and Instagram network.

Gamelancer Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Media Corp.)

Each campaign is designed to drive awareness to two of the top five professional sports leagues, as well as the most profitable amateur sports organization in the United States , through short-form, viral-video distributed on the Gamelancer network. The deliverable being Gamelancer drives meaningful viewership and engagement to each television broadcast or live-stream.

Production was run by Gamelancer Studios, operated by JoyBox Media, the creative content and design studio acquired by the Company in Q1, 2022. Content was shot in San Francisco , Bedford, NY , Miami , Detroit , and North Carolina . San Francisco 49ers defensive end, Nick Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back, Aaron Jones , will be featured in 10 episodes to be broadcast across the Gamelancer network for the 3rd campaign in Q4 of this year.

The first campaign broadcast in June of this year featured Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. The second campaign extended over the Labor Day weekend, and featured Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips , Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore , and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis .

"The Gamelancer TikTok network functions as a utility to brands and cable TV broadcasters, as we produce native short-form video branded-content, which is distributed across our channels to our audience of over 28.65 million TikTok followers, encouraging them to tune into a specific television broadcast or live-stream. With a majority of Gamelancer's audience in the US, Canada , the UK and Australia , brands engage Gamelancer to build authentic connections with our GenZ & young Millennial community in regions that are increasingly relevant to them. TikTok's demographics demonstrate a deep entrenchment in the North America, Europe, and Australia . 57% of TikTok's users worldwide identify as female, 43% identifying as male, with the US demonstrating higher than average female engagement, with 62.1% identifying as females. ( https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/ )." – Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 33,500,000 followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA , Canada , the UK, and Australia .

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

Visit us at Gamelancer.com and sign up to our email subscribers list to receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-signs-third-engagement-with-american-owned-international-sports-cable-channel-301672734.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Media Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c9100.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gaming Innovation Group reports Q3 2022

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q3 2022 revenues* of €22.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €8.5 million.

" I am pleased with the development and performance of GiG over the third quarter. The business delivered another record quarter with revenue growth up 35% year-over-year ", says Richard Brown , CEO of GiG.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade partners with DRX, the champion of 2022 LoL World Championship

  • Partnership with DRX, the winners of 2022 LoL World Championship
  • Collaboration to navigate new markets and business opportunities

Wemade is partnering with DRX, a global esports company. DRX operates 4 teams, which are League of Legends, Valorant, Warcraft 3 and Tekken 7. DRX's Valorant team has an unprecedented record of 102 consecutive wins and is considered the number 1 team in Korea. Warcraft 3 team includes DRX Moon, who has excellent abilities, and Tekken 7 has DRX Knee who has won 100 championships in his whole career

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

This season was a miracle season for the DRX League of Legends team. As the fourth seed, they started their journey in the Play-ins and advanced to the finals. They beat all the strong rivals and eventually defeated T1 at '2022 LoL World Championship' held on Nov 6 . DRX won 3–2 in a best-of-five series.

DRX and Wemade, the leaders of esports and blockchain, decided to partner up to explore new markets and business opportunities.

"We look forward to growing together based on the accumulated data and global networks that both Wemade and DRX have established," said Sang-In Choi, CEO of DRX.

"Esports is the best sport for blockchain because it continues to evolve," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "We will create a new digital economy in the sports field with DRX, the leader of esports."

Wemade successfully launched its mainnet WEMIX3.0 in October. It continues to partner up with various domestic and international companies and projects to expand the WEMIX ecosystem, and has recently attracted 46 million USD investments from Microsoft Corporation, Shinhan Asset Management and Kiwoom Securities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-partners-with-drx-the-champion-of-2022-lol-world-championship-301672492.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BeFootball, the company developing a VR metaverse of football, organizes the first Immersive Football World Cup

  • BeFootball launches SuperPlayer VR game and announces the first Immersive World Cup. It awards $3,000 in prizes in which users from all over the world can compete from their homes.

BeFootball the tech company that designs, develops and markets immersive products tailored to the football industry, launches SuperPlayer available for free in the Meta Quest store is the first step in the immersive metaverse of football being developed by the company.

SuperPlayer is a virtual reality football game that has 2 game modes that take place in real football stadiums that have been virtualized. Among the game modes are the Keeper mode, in which the player becomes a goalkeeper and has to stop as many shots on goal as possible in a limited time; and the Header mode, in which the player becomes a striker who has to score goals with his head.

All game modes allow competition between users in order to be the best goalkeeper and striker. In this sense, BeFootball is organizing the first Immersive World Cup. It awards $3,000 in prizes and users from all over the world can compete from their homes.

From November 20 to December 18 users could select one of the 32 World Cup teams and play matches (Header and Keeper modes) against other national teams to win the World Cup. The more World Cups the user plays, the higher the score will get in the ranking to win first place. Winners will be announced at the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Iker Zuasti, CEO of BeFootball, said: "BeFootball is born to revolutionize the football industry through virtual reality and SuperPlayer is our first big bet: we are developing the world's first immersive metaverse of football".

The first immersive metaverse of football, boosted by international football stars

The company is developing the first immersive metaverse of football in the world, in which top professional players such as Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid ), Memo Ochoa (Club América), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) and Charly Rodríguez ( Cruz Azul ).

BeFootball's metaverse is based on a combination of gaming, virtual reality and football that offers a new way of experiencing football. It is aimed at fans who are not satisfied with being spectators and who want to participate actively, without limitations of space or time from home and in first person with an alternative reality with futuristic environments.

In BeFootball, the user can choose to live experiences, play and compete in a new technological sport, switch to fitness mode to improve their well-being, or train in a virtual academy to become the most complete football player from anywhere in the world and at any time. All that is needed is a virtual reality headset and an Internet connection.

Eduardo Ruiz
CMO
eduardo@befootball.world

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938784/SUPERPLAYER_V2.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938785/BEfootball_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/BEfootball)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/befootball-the-company-developing-a-vr-metaverse-of-football-organizes-the-first-immersive-football-world-cup-301669430.html

SOURCE BEfootball

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c4341.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EA Licensed Esports Platform Realm Launches in Apex Legends

Realm delivers a new type of experience for competitors of all skill levels, with verifiability powered by the Hedera Consensus Service

A new competition has arrived in Apex Legends. Today, Realm, a new automated esports platform from Eric Faust ( Co-Founde r of Realm) and, Laura Wilson ( Co-Founder of Realm), John Chase (Ex-Amazon, Abe Books) Carter Smith (Former Circus, acquired by Realm) and Ken McGaffey (Former owner of Third Impact Esports, Ex DARPA and Meta) is launching in Apex Legends, with over $150,000 in prize money offered in its first season. Realm will kick off its inaugural season in the EMEA region this month, expanding to North America in Season 2, which kicks off in February 2023 . Realm is one of the first platforms where pro and semi-pro players alike can engage in a competitive experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

