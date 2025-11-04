BriaCell to Present Robust Anti-Cancer Activity of Bria-OTS+ in Breast and Prostate Cancer Models

  • SITC poster to be presented on Friday, November 7, 2025, emphasizes robust anti-cancer activity of next generation Bria-OTS+ platform
  • Lead candidates Bria-BRES+™ (breast cancer) and Bria-PROS+™ (prostate cancer) completing GMP manufacturing for planned clinical trials
  • $2 million National Cancer Institute (NCI) Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) award supports manufacturing and planned clinical evaluation of Bria-PROS+
  • Bria-OTS+ represents a novel, cost-effective, off-the-shelf potent next generation cancer therapy platform

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the Company will be showing evidence of strong immune system engagement inducing potent anti-cancer cell activity of its next generation Bria-OTS+ platform in preclinical models at a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40 th Anniversary Annual Meeting, to be held November 7-9, 2025, in National Harbor, MD. The details are listed below.

Title: Redefining Cancer Vaccines: Bria-OTS+ Integrates Trained Innate Immunity and Adaptive Memory to Overcome Immune Resistance
Abstract Number: 353
Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center
Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
Time : 12:15-1:45 PM, and 5:35-7 PM ET

"We are very excited with this opportunity to showcase the activity of our novel Bria-OTS+ platform which is designed to reinvigorate the body's immune system to powerfully and selectively attack cancer cells while sparing normal tissues," commented Miguel A. Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer.

"We will present extensive immune system activation and cytotoxicity data at the upcoming poster session on November 7, 2025. Our data further validates the promise of our personalized cancer immunotherapy platform in advancing new treatments for cancer," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "We look forward to evaluating these encouraging results in upcoming clinical studies of Bria-BRES+ for breast cancer and Bria-PROS+ for prostate cancer, as we strive to bring new hope to patients with unmet medical needs."

About Bria-OTS+

Bria-OTS+ is an advanced immunotherapy platform and an enhanced version of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell's personalized off the shelf breast cancer immunotherapy which has already demonstrated positive clinical results as announced on April 24 2025 . Bria-OTS+ is designed to express multiple immune-activating cytokines and co-stimulatory molecules to further enhance immune engagement. Lead candidates Bria-BRES+ (breast cancer) and Bria-PROS+ (prostate cancer) have completed GMP manufacturing and are expected to be evaluated in upcoming Phase 1/2a clinical studies with Bria-PROS+ supported by a $2 million National Cancer Institute (NCI) Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) award announced on August 25, 2025 .

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting a poster at the SITC 2025 Annual Meeting are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


