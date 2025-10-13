BriaCell to Present Positive Clinical Biomarker Data of Phase 3 Study at ESMO 2025

  • Biomarkers identified in Phase 2 study demonstrate similar trends in ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT™ in metastatic breast cancer (MBC)
  • Positive delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) – a potential biomarker predictive of improved clinical outcomes – significantly associated with longer progression-free survival (PFS) in a blinded analysis of all current Phase 3 patients
  • No new safety or tolerability issues identified

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, will be presenting positive clinical biomarker data of its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune check point inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer at its poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 Annual Meeting taking place October 17 21 in Berlin, Germany.

The details of the poster presentation is listed below.

#3928: Feasibility and Biomarker Validation of an International Randomized Phase 3 Trial of Bria-IMT Cell Therapy in Late Stage MBC (BRIA-ABC)
Presentation Number: 570P
Speaker: Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore
Date and Time: Oct 20, 2025, at 12:00 - 1:00 pm CET
Presentation venue: Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany, Hall 25

Abstract Summary
In BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune check point inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer, patients are randomized 1:1:1 to Bria-IMT + CPI, Physician's Choice, or Bria-IMT monotherapy. As of the time of the abstract submission, data in 68 evaluable patients, with a median of 6 prior lines of treatment (2–13), was available. Additional data will be presented at the ESMO conference.

Clinical efficacy data: Treatment arm agnostic biomarker positive subgroups showed significant improvement in progression free survival in patients who developed an immune response to Bria-IMT (as measured by delayed type hypersensitivity) (p=0.0002).

Tolerability profile: Bria-IMT was well tolerated with no treatment-related discontinuations due to adverse events (AEs). Most common AEs include fatigue 22.8%, anemia 22.8%, and nausea 21.5%.

About BriaCell's Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Study of Bria-IMT Combination Regimen in MBC patients

BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune check point inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer is ongoing.

Interim data will be analyzed once 144 patient events (deaths) occur, comparing the overall survival (OS) in patients treated with the Bria-IMT combination regimen versus those treated with physician's choice as the primary endpoint. Positive results of the pivotal Phase 3 study could result in full approval and marketing authorization for Bria-IMT in MBC patients. BriaCell reported positive Phase 2 survival data in a similar MBC patient population treated with the same Bria-IMT combination regimen . The Bria-IMT combination regimen has received FDA Fast Track designation.

For additional information on BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT and an immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612 .

Following the presentations, copies of the presentations will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about BriaCell presenting clinical data presentations at the ESMO Congress 2025; and the contents of all such presentations are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

