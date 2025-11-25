BriaCell to Highlight Positive Phase 2 & Phase 3 Clinical Data at SABCS® 2025

  • Three poster presentations at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (December 10, 2025) will highlight positive Phase 2 safety and efficacy signals and positive biomarker findings in both the Phase 2 and the pivotal Phase 3 studies
  • The pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT+CPI is ongoing with an interim analysis expected in H1-2026
  • The Bria-IMT regimen has received Fast Track Designation from US FDA

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, will present positive biomarker and survival data across three clinical posters at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS ® ) taking place December 9-12, 2025 at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market Street, San Antonio, Texas.

"Positive clinical data from our Phase 2 study, together with differentiated biomarker findings from our Phase 3 program reinforce our confidence in our pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer," stated William V. Williams, MD, BriaCell's President & CEO. "Together with our pipeline of novel off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, we remain committed to advancing breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy as we work to improve survival and clinical outcomes in cancer patients with unmet medical needs."

"Our biomarker data provides important insights into the mechanism of action of our novel immunotherapy with the goal of delivering more precisely targeted treatment options for oncologists, physicians, and patients," commented Miguel A. Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer.

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 3688
Presentation Number: PS1-13-22
Presentation Title: Impact of Prior Therapy, Genotype Matching, and Biomarkers in the Bria-ABC Phase 3 Trial
Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM CST

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 3713
Presentation Number: PS1-13-23
Presentation Title: Survival Results of Phase II Bria-IMT Allogenic Whole Cell-Based Cancer Vaccine
Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM CST

Abstract Number: 1614
Presentation Number: PS2-09-03
Presentation Title: Th1-biased cytokine signatures as biomarkers of clinical benefit following SV-BR-1-GM cancer vaccination in breast cancer.
Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM CST

Copies of the abstracts and posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting three posters at the 2025 SABCS, and the contents of such posters, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

