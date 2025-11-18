BriaCell Selected to Present Phase 2 & 3 Clinical Data at SABCS® 2025

  • Three BriaCell poster presentations include updated key biomarker data from BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study and updated survival data from the Phase 2 study of Bria-IMT™ plus immune check point inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting three clinical and one preclinical posters at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS ® ) taking place from December 9-12, 2025 at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market Street, San Antonio, Texas.

"With three poster presentations, including two potentially high impact late-breaking clinical posters, we will be presenting significant amounts of data to the most prominent breast cancer scientific experts and cancer specialists as we advance our therapies with the goal of developing better clinical outcomes for cancer patients," stated William V. Williams, MD, BriaCell's President & CEO.

The details of the poster presentations are listed below.

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 3688
Presentation Number: PS1-13-22
Presentation Title: Impact of Prior Therapy, Genotype Matching, and Biomarkers in the Bria-ABC Phase 3 Trial
Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 3713
Presentation Number: PS1-13-23
Presentation Title: Survival Results of Phase II Bria-IMT Allogenic Whole Cell-Based Cancer Vaccine
Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Abstract Number: 1614
Presentation Number: PS2-09-03
Presentation Title: Th1-biased cytokine signatures as biomarkers of clinical benefit following SV-BR-1-GM cancer vaccination in breast cancer.
Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting three posters at the 2025 SABCS, and the contents of such posters, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

