BriaCell's Phase 3 Patient Enrollment on Track for 1H2026 Topline Data Readout

BriaCell's Phase 3 Patient Enrollment on Track for 1H2026 Topline Data Readout

  • Over 230 patients screened and over 160 patients enrolled in BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer (MBC)
  • Enrollment exceeding expectations with strong clinical site and patient interest
  • Topline interim data readout expected in 1H2026
  • Phase 3 combination regimen continues under FDA Fast Track designation

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce its Phase 3 clinical study has screened over 230 and enrolled over 160 patients. BriaCell anticipates reporting topline data as early as 1H2026.

Interim data will be analyzed once 144 patient events (deaths) occur. Positive results from this pivotal study could support full approval and marketing authorization of Bria-IMT™ in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 clinical study is evaluating BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT, plus an immune check point inhibitor versus physician's choice in a dvanced metastatic b reast c ancer (Bria-ABC).

"The pace of patient enrollment in our pivotal Phase 3 study has exceeded expectations underscoring the strong engagement of participating sites and the high level of interest from patients and investigators," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "We look forward to collecting, analyzing and sharing the Phase 3 data with the U.S. FDA in the coming months as we continue working to bring hope to patients with metastatic breast cancer who face an urgent medical need."

About BriaCell's Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Study of Bria-IMT Combination Regimen in MBC patients

BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune check point inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer is ongoing.

Interim data from BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer will be analyzed once 144 patient events (deaths) occur. This interim analysis will assess overall survival (OS) as the primary endpoint, comparing patients treated with the Bria-IMT combination regimen to those receiving physician's choice therapy. Positive results from this pivotal study could support full approval and marketing authorization of Bria-IMT in patients with metastatic breast cancer. The Bria-IMT combination regimen has been granted FDA Fast Track designation.

For additional information on BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612 .

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about the Company's timeline for analyzing and reporting interim and topline data in its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical study; the Company's anticipated timeline for collecting, analyzing and sharing the Phase 3 data with the U.S. FDA; and the Company's beliefs regarding Bria-IMT receiving full approval and marketing authorization for metastatic breast cancer patients, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements, such as those are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCellBCT:CATSX:BCTBiotech Investing
BCT:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSX:BCT

BriaCell

Developing Personalized Off-The-Shelf Immunotherapy Treatments for Cancer Patients

Developing Personalized Off-The-Shelf Immunotherapy Treatments for Cancer Patients Keep Reading...
BriaCell Partners with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists for Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Breast Cancer

BriaCell Partners with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists for Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce a partnership with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), a group of... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

The randomized pivotal Phase 3 study is expected to enroll a total of 354 patients in either Bria-IMT™ combination or physician's choice therapy (1:1) Positive results of the pivotal Phase 3 study could result in full approval and marketing authorization for Bria-IMT™ The study's primary... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Reports Benchmark-Beating Patient Survival and Clinical Benefit in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Reports Benchmark-Beating Patient Survival and Clinical Benefit in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Median overall survival of 13.5 months in BriaCell's advanced metastatic breast cancer patients (vs. 6.7-9.8 months for similar patients reported in the literature) 21 out of 29 patients treated since 2022 are still alive suggesting a strong survival benefit for BriaCell's combination regimen No... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. to Existing Shareholders

briacell therapeutics corp. closes Arrangement effecting the distribution described in the plan of arrangement. briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (" BriaCell " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Accepts Letter of Intent from Weill Cornell Medicine Outlining Plans to Initiate a Clinical Trial of Bria-IMT in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer

BriaCell Accepts Letter of Intent from Weill Cornell Medicine Outlining Plans to Initiate a Clinical Trial of Bria-IMT in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces that it has accepted a letter of intent from Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, Director of Breast... Keep Reading...
Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive License

Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive License

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive LicenseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New Data from the Phase II ARCHER Trial Demonstrate CardiolRx Improves Heart Structure in Patients with Acute Myocarditis, Supporting Expansion Across Inflammatory Cardiac Conditions

New Data from the Phase II ARCHER Trial Demonstrate CardiolRx Improves Heart Structure in Patients with Acute Myocarditis, Supporting Expansion Across Inflammatory Cardiac Conditions

Phase II ARCHER trial showed a significant reduction in left ventricular (LV) mass (p=0.0117) and improvements in multiple key cardiac MRI (CMR) measures of structural heart recovery in patients with acute myocarditis.Results provide clinical evidence that CardiolRx™ reduces inflammation-driven... Keep Reading...
Pink liquid being pipetted into rows of clear test tubes.

Transforming Disease Detection with AI-Driven Biological Insights

Artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally reshaping biotechnology and healthcare, unlocking the secrets hidden within complex biological data. Machine learning in genomics and proteomics is transforming how diseases are detected, monitored and treated. Central to this revolution are... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Broadly Protecting its Heart Drugs to Late 2040

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Broadly Protecting its Heart Drugs to Late 2040

Once issued, this new U.S. patent covers the use of CardiolRx™ and CRD-38 for a broad range of cardiac disorders, including atherosclerosis and heart failure, significantly expanding intellectual property protection in the world's largest pharmaceutical market.This allowance fortifies Cardiol's... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II ARCHER Trial Results to be Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Scientific Meeting on Myocardial & Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II ARCHER Trial Results to be Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Scientific Meeting on Myocardial & Pericardial Diseases

The ESC M&PD meeting brings together the world's experts working to improve the treatment of myocarditis and pericarditis.Presentation to provide comprehensive findings from the ARCHER trial following the reporting of topline results demonstrating a notable improvement in extracellular volume... Keep Reading...
Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Smackover Lithium Receives Indications of Interest for Over $1 Billion in Project Finance for the SWA Project

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Nextech3D.ai to Acquire Krafty Labs, Expanding AI Event Solutions for Enterprise Clients

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

lithium investing

Trading Halt