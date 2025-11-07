BriaCell Presents Robust Anti-Cancer Activity of Bria-OTS+ at SITC 2025

BriaCell Presents Robust Anti-Cancer Activity of Bria-OTS+ at SITC 2025

  • Next generation Bria-OTS+ platform demonstrates rapid, potent and durable anti-cancer activity by activating both innate and adaptive immune responses
  • Increased tumor cell cytotoxicity induced by both Bria-BRES+™ (breast cancer) and Bria-PROS+™ (prostate cancer)
  • Preclinical data reinforces broad potential of Bria-OTS+ platform across multiple indications

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the Company is presenting evidence of strong immune system engagement and anti-cancer activity of its next generation Bria-OTS+ platform in preclinical models at a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40 th Anniversary Annual Meeting, to be held November 7-9, 2025, in National Harbor, MD.

Title: Redefining Cancer Vaccines: Bria-OTS+ Integrates Trained Innate Immunity and Adaptive Memory to Overcome Immune Resistance
Abstract Number: 353
Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center
Date: Friday, November. 7, 2025
Time : 12:15-1:45 PM, and 5:35-7 PM ET

"We are thrilled with the comprehensive, powerful, and long-lasting immune activation demonstrated by Bria-OTS+ in our preclinical studies, which we believe will translate into meaningful anti-cancer immune responses in the clinic," stated Miguel A. Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer. "By training both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system, Bria-OTS+ represents an important step toward developing more durable and broadly effective cancer immunotherapies."

"These findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting our Bria-OTS+ platform's unique mechanism of action for novel personalized cancer immunotherapies. We look forward to confirming these encouraging preclinical results in planned clinical trials of Bria-BRES+ for breast cancer and Bria-PROS+ for prostate cancer," commented Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO.

Summary of Preclinical Findings

Bria-OTS+ Fast Acting and Potent Anti-Cancer Immune System Activation :
Bria-BRES+ and Bria-PROS+ rapidly activated key components of the immune system in preclinical models. The platform induced coordinated innate and adaptive immune responses, training the immune system to kill cancer cells. These findings are consistent with strong anti-tumor immune activity and support its promise as BriaCell's next generation cancer immunotherapy platform.

Bria-OTS+ Long Lasting Anti-Cancer Response :
Both Bria-BRES+ and Bria-PROS+ produced sustained, and durable anti-cancer immune responses that may translate into prolonged clinical benefit for patients treated with the Bria-OTS+ platform of whole cell immunotherapies.

Bria-OTS+: Broad Applicability :
Positive results with lead candidates Bria-BRES+ and Bria-PROS+ reinforce the broad applicability of the Bria-OTS+ platform and support possible expansion into other solid tumor indications. These data highlight the platform's capacity to generate broad and potent immune responses against multiple tumor types that share key immune-recognition features.

About Bria-OTS+

Bria-OTS+ is an advanced immunotherapy platform and an enhanced version of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell's personalized off the shelf breast cancer immunotherapy which has already demonstrated positive clinical results as announced on April 24 2025 . Bria-OTS+ is designed to express multiple immune-activating cytokines and co-stimulatory molecules to further enhance immune engagement. Lead candidates Bria-BRES+ (breast cancer) and Bria-PROS+ (prostate cancer) have completed GMP manufacturing and are expected to be evaluated in upcoming Phase 1/2a clinical studies with Bria-PROS+ supported by a $2 million National Cancer Institute (NCI) Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) award announced on August 25 2025 .

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting a poster at the SITC 2025 Annual Meeting, the applicability of Bria-OTS+, and any future immune responses, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


BriaCell
BCT:CA
TSX:BCT
BCT:CA
TSX:BCT

BriaCell

