BriaCell Highlights Extended >18-47 Months Survival in Phase 2 Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

BriaCell Highlights Extended >18-47 Months Survival in Phase 2 Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

  • 9 of 25 BriaCell patients treated since 2022 remain alive >18-47 months post enrollment, markedly exceeding benchmarks reported for standard of care therapies in similar patient populations
  • No Bria-IMT™ related discontinuations reported to date
  • Bria-IMT regimen continues under Fast Track Designation from US FDA

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces new positive Phase 2 survival data highlighting multiple patients surpassing expected benchmarks for metastatic breast cancer and survival length over 18 months in 9 cases as of their last assessment.

Table 1: Ongoing Long-Term Survivors
Patient/Subtype Months Since
Study Start		 Age Number of Prior
Regimens		 Cycles of Bria-IMT
         
01-009/ER+/PR+/HER2low 47 74 5 14
07-001/ER+/PR+/HER2low 30 55 7 8
15-001/ER+/PR-/HER2- 30 62 3 12
11-018/ER+/PR+/HER2+
(Highlighted below)		 27 66 8; including ENHERTU 35
15-005/ER+/PR+/HER2-
(Highlighted below)		 27 44 5 6
15-006/ER+/PR-/HER2-
(Highlighted below)		 25 64 8; including TRODELVY 4
15-004/ER+/PR+/HER2- 25 50 3 6
11-019/ER+/PR+/HER2low 23 63 9; including TRODELVY 6
07-014/ER+/PR+/HER2low >18 62 9; including TRODELVY 5
         
Note that Trodelvy and Enhertu are antibody-drug conjugates recently approved for late-stage breast cancer.
         

Select patients are highlighted here in further detail:

Patient 11-018: 66-year-old woman with ER+/PR+/HER2+ metastatic breast cancer with 8 prior therapies including an antibody-drug conjugate (Enhertu). She presented with metastatic involvement of the right orbit (behind the right eye), the right temporal lobe of the brain, and multiple skeletal sites. She experienced complete resolution of the temporal lobe metastasis, substantial improvement in the orbital lesion and stable disease in the bone. She was on study 26 months after initiating treatment receiving 35 cycles of therapy. She remains in survival follow-up 27 months post-enrollment.

Patient 15-005: 44-year-old woman with ER+/PR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and 5 prior therapies. She presented with a metastasis to the spine and completed 6 cycles of therapy achieving stable disease as her best response. She remains in survival follow-up 27 months after entering the study.

Patient 15-006: 64-year-old woman with ER+/PR-/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and 8 prior therapies including the antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy. She presented with a metastasis to the liver, and remained in survival follow-up 25 months post-enrollment.

Adam M. Brufsky, MD, PhD, FACP, Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Medical Director of the Magee-Women's Cancer Program stated, "This two-year overall survival data shows the possible therapeutic potential of Bria-IMT regimen for late-stage MBC, a very difficult-to-treat cancer. Heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer remains an unmet medical need with few to no treatment options and limited lifespan for many patients."

"Our drive to generate long term data reflects our belief that clinicians and cancer patients deserve clear, meaningful evidence to guide their treatment decisions. The number of long-term survivors is quite remarkable, given how heavily pre-treated these patients are, and supports our hypothesis that the Bria-IMT regimen prolongs survival in patients with metastatic breast cancer," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "We look forward to confirming these findings in BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study with overall survival as its primary endpoint."

Table 2: Comparable analysis of 1- and 2-year survival for the BriaCell Phase 2 study using the Phase 3 formulation since 2022 independent of subsequent treatment
Reference
 Breast cancer 
type
 Median prior
lines of therapy
 Median OS
 (months)
 % Survival at:
1 year 2 years
Bria-IMT ™ plus CPI All types
61% HR+
33% TNBC
6% HER2+ 		6 15.6

 52% 32%
Cortes et al.1 All types
57% HR+
18-19% TNBC
18-20% HER2+		 4 9.1-9.3 ~38-40% 7-14%
Kazmi et al.2 All types
51-52% HR+
25-29% TNBC
9-24% HER2+		 2 7.2-9.8 30-38% 11.9-14%
Bardia et al. (TPC)3 TNBC 4 6.9 ~23% 6%
Bardia et al. (Trodelvy)3 TNBC 4 11.8 50% 21%
Rugo et al (TPC)4 HR+ HER2- 4 11.2 47% 21%
Rugo et al (Trodelvy)4 HR+ HER2- 4 14.4 60% 25%
     
1. Cortes J, et al. Annals of Oncology 2018 (estimated from Kaplan-Meier curve)
2. Kazmi S, et al. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2020
3. Bardia A, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2024 (estimated from Kaplan-Meier curve)
4. Rugo HS, et al. The Lancet. 2023 (estimated from Kaplan-Meier curve)
Abbreviations:
HR+: hormone receptor-positive
TNBC: Triple-negative breast cancer (lacks or has low levels of the estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2))
HER2+: Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive
HR+ HER2-: hormone receptor-positive and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative
TPC: Treatment of Physicians Choice
     

The Phase 2 study enrolled 54 heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients (median of six prior therapies) treated with the Bria-IMT regimen plus a checkpoint inhibitor. Of these, 37 patients received the same formulation currently being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 3 trial (NCT06072612), including 25 treated post 2022 and 12 treated pre 2022. Median overall survival across these cohorts, including those pre 2022 is 13.4 months and post 2022 alone 15.6 months. Significantly, no Bria-IMT-related discontinuations have been reported to date.

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about the potential outcomes of the Phase 2 data, the therapeutic potential of Bria-IMT regimen for late-stage MBC, and BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

briacellbct-cctsx-bctbiotech-investing
BCT:CC
The Conversation (0)
TSX:BCT

BriaCell

Developing Personalized Off-The-Shelf Immunotherapy Treatments for Cancer Patients

Developing Personalized Off-The-Shelf Immunotherapy Treatments for Cancer Patients Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $14.85 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $14.85 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a sole... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Achieves Key 50% Patient Enrollment Milestone in Pivotal Phase III MAVERIC Trial in Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Achieves Key 50% Patient Enrollment Milestone in Pivotal Phase III MAVERIC Trial in Recurrent Pericarditis

Clinical trial infrastructure fully operational in the U.S. with more than 15 leading cardiovascular centers actively enrolling patients.Activation of additional top-tier clinical sites in Europe and Canada underway, further accelerating enrollment momentum.Full enrollment expected in Q2... Keep Reading...
Group of male and female scientists working in laboratory.

Inside the ASX Biotech Boom: What’s Fuelling the Next Wave

Australia’s healthcare and biotechnology sector has matured into one of the most promising and strategically important segments of the ASX. Fortunes can shift on a single clinical trial result. A company with no revenue today could be a global contender tomorrow — if its science holds up. As... Keep Reading...
Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical Trial

Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical Trial

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical TrialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Transition Metals Drilling Returns Broad Intervals of Copper and 3E PGE Mineralization at the Saturday Night Project

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework for Critical Minerals Announced by Governor Cox

Related News

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

base-metals-investing

Transition Metals Drilling Returns Broad Intervals of Copper and 3E PGE Mineralization at the Saturday Night Project

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at Slab: 69m Grading 0.45 g/t Au Eq Including 17m Grading 0.81 g/t Au Eq

precious-metals-investing

One Bullion Limited Announces High Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Vumba and Maitengwe Projects

energy-investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework for Critical Minerals Announced by Governor Cox

precious-metals-investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center