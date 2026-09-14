Bravo Intercepts 54m at 2.8 g/t PGM+Au + 0.16% Ni, including 5m at 10.7 g/t PGM+Au + 0.40% Ni at Luanga

Highlights also include 40m at 3.0 g/t PGM+Au + 0.32% Ni, 52m at 2.1 g/t PGM+Au + 0.11% Ni, and 16m at 3.1 g/t PGM+Au + 0.23% Ni, including 5m at 7.5 g/t PGM+Au + 0.32% Ni
Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from seven infill and step-out drill holes in the Central Sector and one from the North Sector at its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit ("Luanga deposit" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.
"These results from infill and extensional drilling in the Central Sector continue to demonstrate potential to expand and upgrade Luanga's mineral resource. The results reported herein consistently show grades and/or thicknesses that, for the most part, are equal or better than those recorded in shallower drilling. The sections presented in this release illustrate the Central Sector's continuity and consistent thickness as we drill deeper," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "The results of the ongoing drill program will form part of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q1 2027 following the planned publication of the Luanga PFS in Q3 2026. Concurrently, our Copper-Gold Team continues the geophysical program and drill target selection work. The team is also evaluating a number of opportunities that have the potential to expand the company's copper-gold footprint in the Carajás".
Highlights Include:
- The 2026 infill and extensional drill program continues to progress well and on schedule, with results from the Central Sector targeting expansion of the mineralization at depth and increasing drill density with the objective of supporting an upgrade of the Inferred component of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") to the Indicated category.
- Results reported herein continue to demonstrate similar or better mineralized thicknesses and/or PGM+Au grades, commonly associated with increased Ni sulphide grades in the main sulphide zone ("MSZ").
- Sections 1 and 2 (Figures 1 and 2) are infill sections, where drilling aims to support the upgrading of shallow Inferred resources to the Indicated category. The Company believes results to date support the objective.
- Section 3 (Figure 3) shows that extensional drilling (i.e. Hole DDH26LU342) continues to demonstrate mineralization continuity at depths exceeding 300m below surface, highlighting the potential for additional Inferred mineral resources to be reflected in next MRE update, planned to Q1 2027.
|
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Thickness (m)
|
Pd (g/t)
|
Pt (g/t)
|
Rh (g/t)
|
Au
(g/t)
|
PGM+Au
(g/t)
|
Ni (%) Sulphide*
|
Cu (%) Sulphide
|
TYPE
|
DDH26LU321
|
310.35
|
350.10
|
39.75
|
2.22
|
0.66
|
0.125
|
0.01
|
3.02
|
0.32
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
423.66
|
425.87
|
2.21
|
3.51
|
4.28
|
0.651
|
0.02
|
8.47
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU322
|
206.75
|
223.10
|
16.35
|
2.05
|
0.82
|
0.156
|
0.02
|
3.05
|
0.23
|
0.01
|
FR
|
Including
|
216.48
|
221.10
|
4.62
|
5.05
|
2.08
|
0.348
|
0.06
|
7.54
|
0.32
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU323
|
131.85
|
184.30
|
52.45
|
1.26
|
0.65
|
0.130
|
0.02
|
2.06
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU325
|
263.40
|
285.40
|
22.00
|
1.21
|
0.71
|
0.132
|
0.01
|
2.07
|
0.09
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU327
|
302.85
|
326.80
|
23.95
|
1.45
|
0.49
|
0.073
|
0.10
|
2.11
|
0.24
|
0.04
|
FR
|
DDH26LU336
|
90.20
|
144.05
|
53.85
|
1.21
|
1.31
|
0.190
|
0.12
|
2.83
|
0.16
|
0.04
|
FR
|
Including
|
104.04
|
109.05
|
5.01
|
3.51
|
6.07
|
0.761
|
0.33
|
10.68
|
0.40
|
0.13
|
FR
|
DDH26LU342
|
374.70
|
411.35
|
36.65
|
2.16
|
0.71
|
0.138
|
0.03
|
3.05
|
0.32
|
0.03
|
FR
|
Notes:
|
All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.
Luanga Drilling Update
Results from eight diamond drill holes have been received; seven from the Central Sector and one from the North Sector of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit. All drill holes reported herein are angled holes (-60°, except for DDH26LU321 at -55°), towards an azimuth of 330° (except for DDH26LU336 which is angled towards 090°). Together, this set of drill holes comprises a total of 2,655 metres of diamond drilling.
Section 1 (Figure 1) in the Central Sector is an infill section, where drilling on this section aims to support upgrading deeper nferred mineral resources to the Indicated category. On this section the MSZ mineralization is defined to approximately 250m below surface, with DDH24LU322 placed to support upgrading of the Inferred mineral resources to this depth. Results continue to track the trend of deeper drilling encountering comparable mineralized grades. Mineralized thicknesses remain consistent across the section.
Section 2 (Figure 2) in the Central Sector is an infill section, where drilling on this section aims to support upgrading the deeper Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category. On this section, the MSZ mineralization is defined to approximately 450m below surface, with DDH26LU321 placed to support upgrading of Inferred mineral resources to a depth of approximately 350m.
Results continue to track as expected, confirming the trend of deeper drilling encountering comparable or better PGM+Au grades, as shown from DDH23LU162 to DDH26LU321 and then to DDH23LU204 below that. Mineralized thicknesses remain consistent across the drill holes on the section.
Section 3 (Figure 3) in Central Sector shows an extensional drill section, where drill hole DDH26LU342 has been added, stepping back approximately 75m behind previously reported 2026 Bravo drill hole DDH26LU312. Drilling on this section aims to support the potential definition of new Inferred mineral resources at depths that are still relatively shallow. The MSZ mineralization continues at depth, with similar grades and mineralized thicknesses to those previously seen up dip.
In this section, new drilling in 2026 (DDH26LU312 and DDH26LU342) extends the MSZ definition from a previously shallow depth of less than 200m, to approximately 350m below surface. Further potential exists to extend mineralization at depth, where it remains open.
Drill Results Status Update
In total, 447 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 98,180 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 404 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 35 holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes), which mostly relate to exploration drilling outside the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni resource area. In total, 58 trenches have been completed to date (for 10,901 metres), with results from 6 trenches currently pending.
Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.
|
HOLE-ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Thickness (m)
|
Pd (g/t)
|
Pt (g/t)
|
Rh (g/t)
|
Au
(g/t)
|
PGM+Au
(g/t)
|
Ni (%) Sulphide*
|
Cu (%) Sulphide
|
TYPE
|
DDH26LU321
|
206.00
|
219.80
|
13.80
|
0.31
|
0.14
|
0.022
|
0.01
|
0.48
|
0.22
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
278.75
|
282.18
|
3.43
|
0.86
|
0.27
|
0.080
|
0.16
|
1.37
|
0.42
|
0.10
|
FR
|
And
|
310.35
|
350.10
|
39.75
|
2.22
|
0.66
|
0.125
|
0.01
|
3.02
|
0.32
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
369.30
|
404.30
|
35.00
|
0.31
|
0.27
|
0.003
|
0.00
|
0.59
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
423.66
|
425.87
|
2.21
|
3.51
|
4.28
|
0.651
|
0.02
|
8.47
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU322
|
171.05
|
173.15
|
2.10
|
0.90
|
0.31
|
0.039
|
0.02
|
1.27
|
0.28
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
178.46
|
185.90
|
7.44
|
1.13
|
0.33
|
0.521
|
0.00
|
1.98
|
1.09
|
0.16
|
FR
|
And
|
206.75
|
223.10
|
16.35
|
2.05
|
0.82
|
0.156
|
0.02
|
3.05
|
0.23
|
0.01
|
FR
|
Including
|
216.48
|
221.10
|
4.62
|
5.05
|
2.08
|
0.348
|
0.06
|
7.54
|
0.32
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU323
|
47.40
|
52.65
|
5.25
|
0.39
|
0.15
|
0.001
|
0.07
|
0.61
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
98.65
|
101.80
|
3.15
|
1.57
|
0.31
|
0.058
|
0.07
|
2.01
|
0.25
|
0.05
|
FR
|
And
|
118.85
|
122.85
|
4.00
|
0.66
|
0.35
|
0.042
|
0.01
|
1.05
|
0.23
|
0.07
|
FR
|
And
|
131.85
|
184.30
|
52.45
|
1.26
|
0.65
|
0.130
|
0.02
|
2.06
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU325
|
28.00
|
30.00
|
2.00
|
1.23
|
0.49
|
0.002
|
0.38
|
2.11
|
0.10
|
0.15
|
FR
|
And
|
49.00
|
51.00
|
2.00
|
0.68
|
0.25
|
0.002
|
0.21
|
1.14
|
0.13
|
0.07
|
FR
|
And
|
118.00
|
122.00
|
4.00
|
0.52
|
0.18
|
0.003
|
0.10
|
0.80
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
FR
|
And
|
186.00
|
198.00
|
12.00
|
0.66
|
0.24
|
0.024
|
0.19
|
1.11
|
0.13
|
0.07
|
FR
|
And
|
231.37
|
237.40
|
6.03
|
1.04
|
0.95
|
0.027
|
0.13
|
2.16
|
0.20
|
0.10
|
FR
|
And
|
263.40
|
285.40
|
22.00
|
1.21
|
0.71
|
0.132
|
0.01
|
2.07
|
0.09
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU326
|
0.00
|
5.00
|
5.00
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
0.002
|
0.92
|
1.03
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
71.55
|
94.65
|
23.10
|
1.04
|
0.36
|
0.063
|
0.01
|
1.47
|
0.20
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU327
|
84.80
|
87.80
|
3.00
|
0.50
|
0.21
|
0.001
|
0.12
|
0.82
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
235.14
|
237.91
|
2.77
|
0.48
|
0.12
|
0.166
|
0.01
|
0.78
|
0.37
|
0.03
|
FR
|
And
|
293.75
|
298.85
|
5.10
|
0.74
|
0.26
|
0.034
|
0.08
|
1.11
|
0.19
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
302.85
|
326.80
|
23.95
|
1.45
|
0.49
|
0.073
|
0.10
|
2.11
|
0.24
|
0.04
|
FR
|
And
|
385.80
|
424.80
|
39.00
|
0.26
|
0.27
|
0.006
|
0.01
|
0.55
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
432.80
|
436.80
|
4.00
|
0.20
|
0.70
|
0.124
|
0.00
|
1.03
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU336
|
90.20
|
144.05
|
53.85
|
1.21
|
1.31
|
0.190
|
0.12
|
2.83
|
0.16
|
0.04
|
FR
|
Including
|
104.04
|
109.05
|
5.01
|
3.51
|
6.07
|
0.761
|
0.33
|
10.68
|
0.40
|
0.13
|
FR
|
DDH26LU342
|
243.95
|
247.10
|
3.15
|
0.99
|
0.19
|
0.021
|
0.08
|
1.29
|
0.08
|
0.05
|
FR
|
And
|
304.70
|
307.70
|
3.00
|
0.69
|
0.23
|
0.049
|
0.02
|
0.99
|
0.31
|
0.00
|
FR
|
And
|
374.70
|
411.35
|
36.65
|
2.16
|
0.71
|
0.138
|
0.03
|
3.05
|
0.32
|
0.03
|
FR
|
And
|
426.35
|
429.35
|
3.00
|
1.54
|
1.31
|
0.029
|
0.03
|
2.91
|
0.07
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
433.35
|
471.35
|
38.00
|
0.35
|
0.28
|
0.006
|
0.02
|
0.65
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
FR
|
Notes:
|
All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.
About Bravo Mining Corp.
Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM, nickel and copper-gold Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás.
The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.
The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 56,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.
Technical Disclosure
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.
For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "aim", "expand", "upgrade", "expected", "targeted", "continue", "exceed", "potential", "better", "increase", "advance", "most active", "benefit", "consistent", "comparable", "prospective", "remains open", "objective", "define", "similar", "trend", "commonly", "plan", "demonstrate", "expectation", "well", "support", "confirm", "reflect", "opportunity", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's 2026 drill program and the results thereof; comparisons to historical and/or prior Bravo drilling; the potential for extensions to mineralization at depth; the potential comparable or better grades and/or mineralized thicknesses at depth; the existence of a higher grade core to the MSZ; whether or not the infill drilling will confirm the continuity of the mineralization in the current mineral resource estimate; whether or not infill drilling and other factors will support upgrading mineral resources from the Inferred category to the Indicated category; the potential to add new Inferred resources and the impact of current and future drilling on future mineral resource estimates, after taking into account other modifying factors; the timing and completion of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q1 2027; whether or not the mineralization is amenable to open-pit mining and, if so, to what extent; the timing, completion and results of the Luanga PFS targeted for the end of Q3 2026; the results of Company's Copper-Gold geophysical program and target selection work; the evaluation of regional exploration opportunities in Carajás; potential economic outcomes, including strip ratios, in future economic studies; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to the assumption that the assay results will continue to support management's interpretation of the mineralization; that the mineralization remains open to depth, that PGM and/or Ni grades and mineralized thicknesses are improving to depth; that final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that the current drill program will support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q1 2027; that the Luanga PFS will advance as scheduled; that the Company's Copper-Gold geophysical program, target selection work and evaluation of regional opportunities will progress as planned; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or health and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details
|
HOLE-ID
|
Company
|
East (m)
|
North (m)
|
RL (m)
|
Datum
|
Depth (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Sector
|
DDH26LU321
|
Bravo
|
658448.19
|
9340315.96
|
260.750
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
430.20
|
330.00
|
-55.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU322
|
Bravo
|
658769.05
|
9340757.88
|
255.910
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
270.35
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU323
|
Bravo
|
659564.04
|
9341284.96
|
210.170
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
220.20
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU325
|
Bravo
|
659615.72
|
9341196.23
|
196.480
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
312.60
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU326
|
Bravo
|
658199.10
|
9340447.73
|
258.530
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
151.15
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU327
|
Bravo
|
658608.36
|
9340537.17
|
271.610
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
450.25
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU336
|
Bravo
|
659950.43
|
9342124.98
|
262.050
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
320.35
|
90.00
|
-60.00
|
North
|
DDH26LU342
|
Bravo
|
658505.23
|
9340316.57
|
265.101
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
500.35
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC
Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS Geosol laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS Geosol laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.
Bravo SGS Geosol
|
Preparation
|
Method
|
Method
|
Method
|
Method
|
For All Elements
|
Pt, Pd, Au
|
Rh
|
Sulphide Ni, Cu
|
Trace Elements
|
PRPCLI (85% at 200#)
|
FAI515
|
FAI30V
|
AA04B
|
ICP40B
SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.
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