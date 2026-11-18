UBS today announced that Bradley J. Stoler has joined the firm. Together with his team, The Stoler Group, he joins the UBS Manhattan Market, led by Market Executive Kellie Brady, and will be based in the firm's 299 Park Avenue office. He reports to Senior Market Director, Tom Conigatti.
"Brad brings a thoughtful perspective to the complex financial decisions facing high and ultra-high net worth families and business owners, both as they manage their wealth today and consider the legacies they want to create," said Tom Conigatti. "His experience in portfolio management and retirement planning, combined with his legal education, gives him a well-rounded understanding of the interconnected decisions clients face throughout their financial lives. We are pleased to welcome Brad to UBS and the Manhattan Market."
Bradley J. Stoler joins UBS from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he was a Financial Advisor and Certified Private Wealth Advisor ® professional serving high-net-worth families and institutions with complex wealth management needs. He brings more than 20 years of Wall Street experience to UBS.
His practice focuses on helping clients develop comprehensive wealth plans aligned with their current priorities and long-term goals. His areas of focus include portfolio construction, liability management, asset preservation and tax-aware wealth management strategies.
At Merrill Lynch, Bradley was specially qualified as a Portfolio Manager, allowing him to build and manage personalized investment strategies in addition to providing traditional investment advice and guidance. He also earned the Retirement Management Advisor ® designation, deepening his knowledge of the planning considerations clients may face as they move from their peak earning years into retirement.
A native of Metro Detroit, Bradley earned a bachelor's degree with a double major in accounting and finance from The University of Arizona and a Juris Doctor from Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He also completed an executive education program at the Yale School of Management. He holds the Series 3, 7, 24, 55, 63 and 65 FINRA registrations, as well as insurance licenses. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Investments & Wealth Institute™.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
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