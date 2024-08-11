Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1.044 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 58,028,337 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. The Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Binding commitments received to raise $1.044 million through a Placement at $0.018 per share
  • New sophisticated investors including high net worth, family office and dedicated resource funds confirmed as participants
  • Subject to Shareholder approval, placement participants will receive one (1) Attaching Option for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 per share, expiring 12 months from the date of issue.
  • BPH funded to execute its next phase of hydrocarbon and Cortical Dynamics funding

Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring 12 months from the date of issue (“Attaching Options”). The issue of the Attaching Options is subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting to be held on or about 25 September 2024. The Company will seek shareholder approval for a total of 29,014,168 Attaching Options.

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited (“Oakley Capital”) and 62 Capital Limited (“62 Capital”) acted as Joint Lead Managers for the Placement. Oakley Capital and 62 Capital will be paid a cash fee of 5.5% on funds raised under the Placement and subject to shareholder approval at the general meeting held on or about 25 September 2024, will receive 16,666,667 Broker Options (“Broker Options”) exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring 12 months from the date of issue (pro rata to their participation in the Placement).

The Company will seek quotation of the Attaching Options and Broker Options, subject to ASX Listing Rule requirements being met.

Commenting on the capital raising, Executive Director Mr David Breeze said:

“We were pleased with the strong support in the Placement and will see the introduction of several new sophisticated investors, including high net worth, family office and resource funds to our register.

The funding allows BPH to accelerate the exploration programs to unlock the potential on our gas projects especially with the current gas supply crisis as well as assist the next phase of associate Cortical Dynamic Limited’s expansion.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 21st of June 2024 from 12:30pm AEST.

David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company, BPH is a diversified company holding investments in medical technology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/50L95CS4

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investee, Advent Energy Limited (Advent) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Asset Energy Pty Ltd (Asset), have engaged Klarite Pty Ltd (Klarite), to initiate environmental management of the Seablue-1 exploration well, due to be drilled in PEP 11, pending the current application for licence variation, suspension and extension (Application), regulatory approvals and rig availability.

Klarite are a Perth based turnkey environmental consultancy specialising in offshore development in Australia, who recently prepared a detailed Environmental Approvals Strategy for the Seablue-1 exploration drilling activity for Asset.

Due to the critical need for new domestic supplies of gas as stated in the Federal Government Future Gas Strategy (see below) Asset have decided to commence work necessary for environmental approvals in advance of the PEP 11 licence Application approval, in order to be prepared to drill the Seablue-1 well as soon as possible thereafter.

Klarite will develop an Environmental Management process which will define Asset's consultation and negotiation basis with relevant persons and assess environmental impacts.

Future Gas Strategy

The Federal Government Future Gas Strategy (FGS) and supporting documents were released by Minister for Resources Madeleine King on 9 May 2024.

The FGS confirms that that gas will have a role to play in the transition to net zero by 2050 and beyond.

The FGS states that exploration and development should focus on optimising discoveries and infrastructure in producing basins where gas will be proximal to where it is needed and will be lower cost than relying on LNG imports.

Many of the arguments made in the FGS document support the case for drilling at Seablue-1 in PEP 11:

- New sources of gas supply are needed to meet demand during the economy wide transition.

- Arguments that Australia could divert gas developed for export fail to recognise the domestic gas market's reliance on supply from gas export projects.

- We have mechanisms to divert uncontracted gas to the domestic market through the Australian East Coast Domestic Gas Supply Heads of Agreement, and contracted export gas to the domestic market through the ADGSM, which is a measure of last resort. These are, however, only able to ensure gas supply for the southern states within the limits of existing infrastructure constraints to transport the gas to market

- LNG imports risk embedding high gas prices:

o ../.. a number of LNG import terminals have been proposed for the east coast. Any gas supplied through such LNG import terminals could be more expensive than gas developed closer to demand centres. This is because international LNG prices are historically higher than domestic gas prices and because of the costs associated with converting gas to LNG, transporting it by sea then regassing it at port, before its onward transport by pipeline.

o ../.. gas is more affordable in locations where ../..gas is consumed where it is produced

- Section 7.1 of the analytical report behind the FGS: ...the east coast gas market could have sufficient gas supply to meet domestic (and LNG export) demand for many years if additional (above forecast) gas supply can be developed from existing 2P reserves, possible reserves, contingent and prospective resources. However, this will require both forecast and new projects to be developed in the required time frame.

Prospective Resources of 5.7 TCF* have been identified in PEP 11.

Advent Energy welcomes the publication of the FGS as it strengthens the case for exploration in PEP 11.

* In energy terms 5.7TCF is equivalent to 5,985 Petajoules



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Limited Placement

BPH Energy Limited Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1 million (before costs) ("Placement"). The Placement will comprise the issue of 50,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement Shares") in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share.

Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option (BPHOB) for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each with an expiry date of 30 September 2024 ("Attaching Options").

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited ("Oakley Capital") and 62 Capital Limited ("62 Capital" acted as Joint Lead Managers for the Placement. Oakley Capital and 62 Capital will be paid a cash fee of 5% on funds raised under the Placement and 12,000,000 BHPOB Broker Options ("Broker Options") exercisable at $0.03 each with an expiry date of 30 September 2024 pro-rata to their participation in the Placement.

The Placement (including the free Attaching Options and Broker Options) will be undertaken pursuant to the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Commenting on the capital raising, Executive Director Mr David Breeze said:

"We were pleased with the strong support in the Placement and will see the introduction of several new sophisticated investors, including high net worth, family office and resource funds to our register.

The funding allows BPH to accelerate the exploration programs to unlock the potential on our gas projects especially with the current gas supply crisis as well as assist the next phase of associate Cortical Dynamic Limited's expansion.

USE OF FUNDS

The proceeds raised under the Placement provide BPH with a strong cash position to fund its hydrocarbon projects and to assist in the continued development of Cortical Dynamics.

The intended use of funds will be for:

- $0.75 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments

- $0.1 million - For working capital including costs of the offer

- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics

PLACEMENT DETAILS

The Placement offer price of $0.02 per share represents a 16.7% discount to BPH's closing price of $0.024 per share on Thursday, 9 May 2024, and a 16.7 % discount to the 10-day VWAP of $0.024 per share.

Settlement of the Placement is expected to be completed on or around 15 May 2024.

The Placement has been conducted pursuant to the Company's existing Placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. A total of 5,200,000 Placement Shares, 25,000,000 Attaching Options, and 12,000,000 Broker Options will be issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. A total of 44,800,000 Placement Shares will be issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Placement Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100% owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Energy Ltd (‘BPH’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BPH, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 12 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces July 2024 sales volumes, updated natural gas pricing under our long-term gas sales agreement, an intention to launch a share buyback program under a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 .   We will host a live webcast to discuss Q2 2024 results on Thursday August 8, 2024 at 8:00 am Mountain time .

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pumpjack with sun setting.

Saudi Aramco's Q2 Profits Dip on Lower Oil Sales and Refining Margins

Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222), the world's largest oil company, attributes a 3.4 percent decline in its second quarter net income to lower crude oil sales volumes and softer refining margins.

In a Monday (August 5) press release, Aramco reported net income of US$29.07 billion, marking a slight reduction from the previous year due to the ongoing volatility in global oil markets.

Despite this dip, the company achieved a base divided of US$20.3 billion for Q2, plus a performance-linked dividend distribution of US$10.8 billion. That puts it on track for an "industry-leading" total dividend of US$124.2 billion this year.

Keep reading...Show less
Pumpjacks extracting oil.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Tuktu Resources Rises 70 Percent on Light Oil Discovery

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 23.77 points last week to close at 555.56. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) lost 587.18 points to close at 22,227.63.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary this past Friday (August 2). It points to softening employment, with 114,000 jobs added in July, significantly lower than analysts' predictions of 175,000.

Keep reading...Show less
Condor Energy

Multiple Significant New Oil Leads Identified in Peruvian TEA

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its evaluation work on the oil and gas potential of its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or Block) offshore Peru.

Keep reading...Show less

