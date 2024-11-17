Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) provide a presentation by investee Cortical Dynamics at the Health Innovation Frontier Forum on 18th November 2024. This event will showcase the intersection between technology, health and community.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/91TD2JM9



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:
David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy
ASX:BPH
Oil and Gas Investing
BPH:AU
BPH Energy
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy


BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 15 August 2024 the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) announced that it had issued 57,932,781 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement Shares") in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring on or around 30 October 2025 ("Attaching Options"). The issue of the Attaching Options was subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting held on 4 October 2024, and have not as yet been issued.

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited ("Oakley Capital") and 62 Capital Pty Ltd ("62 Capital") acted as Joint Lead Manager for the Placement. They were paid a cash fee of 5.5% on funds raised under the Placement and received 16,666,667 Broker Options ("Broker Options") pro rata to their participation in the Placement exercisable at $0.03 each expiring on or around 30 October 2025, and have not as yet been issued.

The consideration for the Placement shares was $1,042,790 (before costs). The intended use of the funds will be for:

- $0.743 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments

- $0.15 million - For working capital including costs of the offer

- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics

During the period 1,551,863 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 10 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, were exercised.

On 30 September 2024 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 5 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, expired unexercised. On 4 October 2024 a shareholders' meeting approved a placement of up to 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry on or around 30 October 2025 to the holders of the listed options which expired on 30 September 2024.

Significant activities by the Company's investees' during the September 2024 quarter were as follows:

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders' meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation ("Clean Hydrogen" or "Vendor" or "Borrower"), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd ("Advent" or "Lender"), together the "Purchasers", settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 ("Cash Consideration") (8% BPH and 2% Advent).

The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned US$950,000 ("Additional Cash Consideration") under this agreement. The Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen executed a Loan Conversion Agreement dated 23 October 2023 to convert the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen.

As a result of ASX's decision to exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 10.1, BPH had to seek shareholder approval for the Loan Conversion Agreement, which was obtained at a shareholders' meeting held on 4 October 2024. BPH now has an interest of 16.2% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen (subsequent to the exercise of BPH options in Clean Hydrogen).

Clean Hydrogen have issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 51 of these options by paying Clean Hydrogen a total exercise price of US$153,000.

The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 6 August 2024 Asset, as operator for and on behalf of the PEP-11 joint venture partners, filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following: (i) a declaration that the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority ("Joint Authority") has breached an implied duty by failing to make a decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth) with respect to two pending applications relating to the PEP11 Permit, and; (ii) an order that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. Asset alleges that the failure by the Joint Authority to make a decision with respect to the First Application and the Second Application constitutes a breach of its duty to consider the applications within a reasonable time.

On 18 September 2024 the Company announced that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, had advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused, and gave Asset, via the National Offshore Petroleum Exploration Authority ("NOPTA"), a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totaling 1608 pages. The Company is currently reviewing the material provided by NOPTA for the purpose of providing Minister Husic with a submission in respect of his preliminary views. Due to the volume of the data provided to Asset, time has now been extended to 15 November 2024 to provide submissions.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the Federal Court proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days' notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve the Second Application.

In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit was the only application outstanding PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited ("Cortical") (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Investee Cortical Dynamics Limited is an Australian based medical device neurotechnology company that is developing BARM(TM), an industry leading EEG (electrical activity) brain function monitor. BARM(TM) is being developed to better detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity under a general operation, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised, and complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics), a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.

The Australian manufactured and designed, electroencephalographically based (EEG-based), BARM(TM) system is configured to efficiently image and display complex information related to the clinically relevant state of the brain. When commercialized the BARM(TM) system will be offered on a stand-alone basis or integrated into leading brand operating room monitors as "plug and play" option.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W26295Z0



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investee company Cortical Dynamics Limited has been chosen for a grant as one of three innovative biomedical companies using the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to become internationally competitive as part of a new accelerator starting this month.

Cortical Dynamics has been selected for the Biomedical AI Sprints Accelerator (BASA) grant run by leading innovation centres, the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub and MTPConnect.

Cortical Dynamics will harness data and AI to revolutionise their products range from perioperative management of anaesthetic agents.

ARM Hub CEO and Founder Professor Cori Stewart and MTPConnect CEO Stuart Dignam have jointly congratulated the companies on their success. Professor Stewart said BASA will help unlock valuable intelligence within their businesses. "AI and automation are estimated to increase Australia's productivity by 50% to 150%," Professor Stewart said. "We are already seeing lifechanging evidence of the value of AI in biomedicine with accelerated drug discovery, precision medicine, and enhanced diagnostics."

ARM Hub is Australia's leading AI, robotics, and design-for-manufacture industry hub. MTPConnect is Australia's life sciences innovation accelerator championing growth of the medical products sector.

BASA was established to address a lack of expertise in AI and big data management in particular, addressing critical skills shortages within Australia's life sciences sector.

At the conclusion of the accelerator, companies will have a tailored plan of how to scale their innovative AI applications and leverage data infrastructure to overcome AI adoption hurdle.

About Cortical Dynamics Limited

Cortical Dynamics is a neurotechnology medical device company that has added AI to intellectual property originally developed at Swinburne University. Cortical's core product is the Brain Anaesthesia Response (BARM(TM)) System.

Utilising EEG interpretation, BARM(TM) is a non-invasive medical device with global approvals used in the operating theatre to help anaesthesiologists better administer analgesic and anaesthetic drugs to deliver improved patient outcomes perioperatively.

BARM(TM) addresses a global market exceeding 200 million operations per year where a general anaesthetic is administered and has particular application in cases involving total intravenous administration of drugs.

The device operates in real-time and has been designed with feedback from global key opinion leaders and practitioners.

CEO Ashley Zimpel said they were applying AI to the device and related App Cordyan(TM) to further develop a diagnostic tool that predicts individual patient outcomes based on the anaesthetic and analgesic drugs they are given in surgery.

The BARM(TM) technology will better aid the total intravenous administration (TIVA) of drugs used during general anaesthetic-based surgery and help significantly reduce the carbon footprint effect of inhaled gas in surgery and result in more accurate predictive outcomes being generated for interpretation and use by clinicians.

Ashley Zimpel stated that "enhancing our core technology with machine and deep learning applications will undoubtably result in better patient outcomes; reduce possible negative post operative complications and positively impact on hospital costs and environmental outcomes".



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited PEP-11 Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP-11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture, further to the announcement made on 18 September 2024, BPH provides a further update on matters relating to PEP-11.

By announcement made on 6 August 2024, BPH informed that Asset Energy Pty Ltd (Asset) on behalf of the joint venture partners had filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. BPH refers to its announcement on 6 August 2024 wherein it outlined the background and defined the First Application and Second Application made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit.

On 18 September 2024, Minister Husic, via NOPTA, gave Asset a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totalling 1608 pages. The company is currently reviewing the material provided by NOPTA for the purpose of providing Minister Husic with a submission in respect of his preliminary views. Due to the volume of the data provided to Asset, time has now been extended to 15 November 2024 to provide submissions.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days' notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve the Second Application.

In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP11 Permit was the only application outstanding.



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 21st of June 2024 from 12:30pm AEST.

David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company, BPH is a diversified company holding investments in medical technology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/50L95CS4

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investee, Advent Energy Limited (Advent) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Asset Energy Pty Ltd (Asset), have engaged Klarite Pty Ltd (Klarite), to initiate environmental management of the Seablue-1 exploration well, due to be drilled in PEP 11, pending the current application for licence variation, suspension and extension (Application), regulatory approvals and rig availability.

Klarite are a Perth based turnkey environmental consultancy specialising in offshore development in Australia, who recently prepared a detailed Environmental Approvals Strategy for the Seablue-1 exploration drilling activity for Asset.

Due to the critical need for new domestic supplies of gas as stated in the Federal Government Future Gas Strategy (see below) Asset have decided to commence work necessary for environmental approvals in advance of the PEP 11 licence Application approval, in order to be prepared to drill the Seablue-1 well as soon as possible thereafter.

Klarite will develop an Environmental Management process which will define Asset's consultation and negotiation basis with relevant persons and assess environmental impacts.

Future Gas Strategy

The Federal Government Future Gas Strategy (FGS) and supporting documents were released by Minister for Resources Madeleine King on 9 May 2024.

The FGS confirms that that gas will have a role to play in the transition to net zero by 2050 and beyond.

The FGS states that exploration and development should focus on optimising discoveries and infrastructure in producing basins where gas will be proximal to where it is needed and will be lower cost than relying on LNG imports.

Many of the arguments made in the FGS document support the case for drilling at Seablue-1 in PEP 11:

- New sources of gas supply are needed to meet demand during the economy wide transition.

- Arguments that Australia could divert gas developed for export fail to recognise the domestic gas market's reliance on supply from gas export projects.

- We have mechanisms to divert uncontracted gas to the domestic market through the Australian East Coast Domestic Gas Supply Heads of Agreement, and contracted export gas to the domestic market through the ADGSM, which is a measure of last resort. These are, however, only able to ensure gas supply for the southern states within the limits of existing infrastructure constraints to transport the gas to market

- LNG imports risk embedding high gas prices:

o ../.. a number of LNG import terminals have been proposed for the east coast. Any gas supplied through such LNG import terminals could be more expensive than gas developed closer to demand centres. This is because international LNG prices are historically higher than domestic gas prices and because of the costs associated with converting gas to LNG, transporting it by sea then regassing it at port, before its onward transport by pipeline.

o ../.. gas is more affordable in locations where ../..gas is consumed where it is produced

- Section 7.1 of the analytical report behind the FGS: ...the east coast gas market could have sufficient gas supply to meet domestic (and LNG export) demand for many years if additional (above forecast) gas supply can be developed from existing 2P reserves, possible reserves, contingent and prospective resources. However, this will require both forecast and new projects to be developed in the required time frame.

Prospective Resources of 5.7 TCF* have been identified in PEP 11.

Advent Energy welcomes the publication of the FGS as it strengthens the case for exploration in PEP 11.

* In energy terms 5.7TCF is equivalent to 5,985 Petajoules



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan.

Exclusive Interview with Alvopetro Energy CEO Corey Ruttan

In a recent interview with Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF) President and CEO Corey Ruttan, he expressed confidence that his company is set to become a key player in Brazil’s open gas market.

Alvopetro's natural gas sales increased to 187 percent in October of this year, according to the company. With higher overall sales volumes, revenue rose to $12.9 million, an increase of $0.6 million from Q3 2023 and $2.2 million from Q2 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces the annual rolling grants of long-term incentive compensation to officers, directors and employees under Alvopetro's Omnibus Incentive Plan. A total of 251,000 stock options, 213,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 68,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") were granted on November 15, 2024 . Of the total grants, 163,000 RSUs and 68,000 DSUs were granted to directors and officers, with no stock options granted to any director or officer. Each stock option, RSU and DSU entitles the holder to purchase one common share. Each stock option granted has an exercise price of C$4.89 being the volume weighted average trading price of Alvopetro's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the five (5) consecutive trading days up to and including November 15, 2024 . All stock options, RSUs and DSUs granted expire on November 15, 2029 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy

Completion of Gas Pipeline Integraton and the Commencement of the Sale of Gas

Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX: “JPR”) is pleased to provide this update regarding its strategic gas utilisation infrastructure project.

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy's Block 31.

Jupiter Energy's Innovative Gas Utilisation Solution in Kazakhstan: A Model for Gas Flaring Compliance

With Kazakhstan’s continued focus on tight environmental regulations in the oil and gas sector, smaller and mid-tier players are often faced with needing to address the high price tag that comes with compliance, before being able to enter into full commercial production. One junior oil and gas company in the region, however, has demonstrated that multi stakeholder collaboration can provide the key to achieving not only compliance, but significant economic and social benefits.

Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR), an ASX-listed junior oil exploration and production company, with fully licensed oil fields in the prolific Mangistau Basin of Kazakhstan, has successfully built the connections — literally and figuratively — that has paved the way for achieving successful commercial oil production, meeting all the tight Kazakh regulatory standards and also building relationships and infrastructure that will benefit a range of local communities in the Mangistau Oblast.

Investors evaluating Kazakhstan’s oil and gas opportunities would benefit from a deeper understanding of the country’s regulations as well as private sector success stories that demonstrate compelling investment cases.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan.

Alvopetro Key Player in Brazil’s Emerging Open Gas Market, CEO Corey Ruttan Says

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF) President and CEO Corey Ruttan has expressed confidence that his company is poised to become a key player in Brazil’s emerging open gas market.

“(Alvopetro) has been operating in Brazil’s state of Bahia before the Brazilian government implemented its new gas market reform program,” Ruttan told the Investing News Network. The company then became the first independent company in Brazil to deliver sales-specified natural gas into the local distribution network.

To date, Alvopetro’s production accounts for roughly 13 percent of the natural gas produced in Bahia, and with investments already made in its gas production infrastructure and pipelines, any new natural gas discoveries moving forward can be quickly converted into production and cashflow, the executive stressed.

Keep reading...Show less
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2024

Oil prices faced volatility through Q3 due to a mix of rising supply and weak global demand, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices softening.

Weaker demand, particularly from China amid low manufacturing activity and a struggling real estate sector, combined with production increases from non-OPEC+ nations like the US prevented any lasting price growth.

After reaching a Q3 peak of US$87.39 for Brent and US$83.93 for WTI early in the quarter, both benchmarks declined, ending September down by roughly 15 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

BPH Energy
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

×