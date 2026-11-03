Born in Development, Built for Enthusiasts: Direct Connection Launches New Performance Products at SEMA 2026

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- Factory-backed performance parts inspired by Ram 1500 Rumble Bee prototypes and Dodge Charger development vehicles headline expanded Direct Connection portfolio
- New products include Whipple superchargers, MagnaFlow exhaust systems, Ridetech suspension upgrades, cold-air intakes and the expansion of performance calibrations to Durango SRT Hellcat and Ram TRX SRT vehicles
From the SRT Performance division's power-obsessed parts arm, Direct Connection is giving Mopar enthusiasts access to enhanced performance with a new infusion of powertrain, exhaust, suspension and wheel upgrades unveiled at the 2026 SEMA Show. Drawing inspiration from some of last summer's most talked about concepts, including the Dodge Charger and Ram 1500 Rumble Bee prototypes seen at Roadkill Nights, Direct Connection brings enthusiast-requested performance tech from concept to reality in the form of dealer-backed performance upgrades.
The new catalog additions reflect Direct Connection's mission to deliver upgraded performance without compromise, offering enthusiasts access to components developed, validated and supported through the same engineering ecosystem responsible for some of Stellantis' most capable performance vehicles.
From Development Vehicle to Driveway
Many of the products debuting at SEMA first appeared on development vehicles, engineering demonstrators, halo models and prototype builds. Direct Connection is transforming these enthusiast-requested components into production-ready offerings that allow customers to recreate the appearance, sound and performance characteristics of their vehicles.
"One of the most common questions we hear after unveiling a concept vehicle, prototype build or custom halo product is, 'How can I get those parts for my vehicle?'," said Tom Sacoman, senior vice president, SRT Performance division, Stellantis North America. "Direct Connection exists to answer that question. For performance enthusiasts, the journey doesn't end when they take delivery. That's when it begins. The mission of Direct Connection is to enable our owners to upgrade their Mopars with the confidence that comes from factory-endorsed accessories."
Expanded Performance Parts Lineup
Direct Connection Supercharger Kit by Whipple for Ram 1500 Rumble Bee (P/N: 68815144AA)
Originally introduced as part of the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee performance truck concept program, Direct Connection supercharger systems by Whipple allow customers to access the same high-horsepower philosophy showcased on development vehicles.
The systems target up to 600 horsepower on Rumble Bee 5.7 models, up to 700 horsepower on Rumble Bee 392 and 392 Track Pack applications, and up to 900 horsepower on Rumble Bee 6.2 SRT models. The supercharger kits carry an MSRP of $10,995 before installation and plan to be available starting in the first quarter of 2027. If installed by an ASE-certified Mopar Level 3 technician, Direct Connection will honor the original five-year / 60,000-mile limited vehicle powertrain warranty.
Direct Connection Cat-back Exhaust Systems by MagnaFlow
New MagnaFlow exhaust systems bring sound and performance enhancements to customer vehicles. The Dodge Charger HO system delivers increases of up to 21 horsepower and 26 lb.-ft. of torque while maintaining OE exhaust valve integration and drive-mode functionality.
Ram 1500 Rumble Bee systems feature stainless-steel construction, premium finishing and Direct Connection branding. The cat-back exhaust systems have an MSRP before installation of:
- 1,599 for the Rumble Bee (P/N: 68805431AA), which is planned to be available by the end of the year
- $2,299 for the Rumble Bee 392 / 392 Track Pack
- $2,399 for the Rumble Bee SRT
The Dodge Charger exhaust system has an MSRP of $3,399 (P/N: 68805432AA) and is planned to be on sale by the end of the year.
Each is backed by a MagnaFlow limited lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects and a one-year warranty on black-finish exhaust tips.
Direct Connection Suspension Kit by Ridetech for Ram 1500 Rumble Bee (P/N: 68815140AA) and Rumble Bee 392
Inspired by the chassis tuning and performance objectives of Rumble Bee development vehicles, the new Ridetech suspension package delivers enhanced capability and stance for customer builds. The Direct Connection suspension kit by Ridetech features HQ-series coil overs and 24-position rebound-adjustable shocks designed to sharpen handling response and enhance the visual presence of Ram Rumble Bee models. The suspension kit for Rumble Bee has an anticipated MSRP of $4,590 before installation, comes with a Ridetech three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty and will be available for sale by the end of the year.
Direct Connection Wheels by Custom Wheel House (P/N: 68815142AA)
Bring DC650 Fox Factory-inspired attitude to your build with a bold wheel package engineered to give customers the foundation for their own muscle truck. The kit features 22-by-10-inch black alloy wheels with an aggressive +10mm offset and Direct Connection-branded center caps for an unmistakable performance look. Complete with TPMS and black lug nuts, the package delivers a ready-to-install combination of stance, style and Direct Connection identity. The wheel kit has an anticipated MSRP of $2,950 and is planned to be available by the end of the year.
Direct Connection Hellcat Stage 1 Calibration Kit for Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat (P/N 77073032AA) and Ram 1500 TRX SRT (P/N 77073033AA)
Increase your engine performance by up to 40 horsepower at the touch of a button. This performance calibration kit takes the Ram TRX SRT (2021-2024) and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat (2021, 2023-2025) to the next level. The package combines a Hellephant 80.5mm / 3.17-inch diameter supercharger pulley, delivering 2 pounds of additional boost over stock, with a high-performance factory-tuned calibration for an integrated performance upgrade. The kits include the Hellcat Pre-Stage Kit components, have an MSRP of $2,195 and are currently available for purchase.
Direct Connection Cold-air Intakes and HEMI® Engine Performance Upgrades
Drawing from performance technologies refined across Stellantis SRT series vehicle development programs, Direct Connection continues to expand the availability of proven HEMI engine performance upgrades for enthusiasts. The Direct Connection cold-air intake systems improve airflow, induction sound and under-hood appearance for Ram and Dodge applications.
The MSRP is:
- $995 for the 3.0 HO and SO Dodge Charger (P/N: 77073044AB for use with Stock Hood and 77073059AB for use with Direct Connection Carbon Fiber Hood)
- $1,130 for the 5.7L Ram 1500 base (P/N: 77072428AG)
- $1,375 for the Ram Rumble Bee 5.7L (P/N: 77073091AB)
The Dodge Charger kit is currently available for purchase, while the Ram 1500 kits are slated to be available by the end of the year. Additional upgrades include a Direct Connection Hellcat Oil Pump (P/N: 77073110AA retrofit engineered for non-Hellcat HEMI engines) for an MSRP of $375.
Engineering by Industry Leaders
Bringing development-vehicle technology to customers requires collaboration with industry-leading performance companies. Through relationships with Whipple, MagnaFlow, Ridetech and Custom Wheel House, Direct Connection combines aftermarket innovation with factory-backed support.
Direct Connection continues to serve as the bridge between SRT performance engineering and enthusiast garages. The products introduced at SEMA 2026 demonstrate the commitment to transforming factory innovation into attainable performance, giving customers access to the same technologies that define the company's most exciting vehicles.
Products announced at SEMA 2026 will be available through Direct Connection and CDJR dealers.
SRT Performance Division
Street and Racing Technology (SRT) is the Stellantis performance division focused on advancing high-performance engineering across powertrain, vehicle dynamics, aerodynamics and technology. The performance division develops SRT series production vehicles, Direct Connection performance parts and manages motorsports activities in North America. The SRT mission is to unite elite engineering talent, accelerate rapid-paced performance innovation and develop street-and-track technologies that push the boundaries of power, precision and driver engagement for the Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands.
Direct Connection
The Direct Connection portfolio, available online and through the Mopar dealer network, includes modern performance, crate engine, race and vintage muscle high-performance products for Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Direct Connection offers factory street, strip and track performance parts developed by SRT engineers and leading aftermarket brands with warranty coverage for added peace of mind. Performance enthusiasts and racers can access the Direct Connection hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical and race support. More information on Direct Connection is available at DCPerformance.com.
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SOURCE Stellantis