Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Retirement of Board of Directors Chair and Appointment of New Chair and Board Member

Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE,OTC:BNEFF) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") today announces that D. Michael G. Stewart will be retiring from the Board of Directors (the "Board") as Chair and a director on January 5, 2026, after four and a half years of exceptional service.

The Bonterra Board of Directors wish to thank Michael for the positive impact he had on the Company during his tenure as Chair from 2021 to date. Michael was instrumental in helping guide strategy and improve overall Board performance by prioritizing governance and strong Board and committee mandates. 

Michael's retirement marks the next chapter in a storied business career with numerous executive level roles and vast experience serving on numerous public boards. We wish him well in retirement to enjoy travel and the pursuit of a single digit golf index. 

Patrick Oliver (President & CEO) adds, "I'd like to thank Michael for his support and friendship over the past years. A pleasure to work with and his commonsense approach and business acumen were greatly appreciated. I have immense respect for Michael both as a business leader and a true gentleman." 

The Company is pleased to announce that Andy J. Mah has accepted an offer to serve on the Board as Chair and a director to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Stewart's retirement.

Mr. Mah is a well-known oil and gas executive in the Calgary business community and brings with him an exemplary career background of executive and board roles. Most recently, Andy was the CEO of Advantage Energy Ltd. from 2009-2021 and was instrumental in transforming the company from a royalty trust to a pure play Montney producer reaching production levels of approximately 50,000 boe/d under his leadership. Andy's board experience is highlighted by his current board role at Pembina Pipeline Corp. and prior board service at Advantage Energy Ltd. Andy also serves on the board of a private oil and gas junior, Enercapita Energy Ltd.  

Bonterra is pleased to welcome Andy to the Bonterra Board as Chair and looks forward to Andy's positive contribution in the growth and success of the Company.

Forward Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this release include statements which contain words such as "intends" and similar expressions, relating to matters that are not historical facts, and such statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about development, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by us derived from our experience and perceptions.

Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. The risks, uncertainties, and assumptions related to this matter are difficult to predict and may affect the outcome.

Actual outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits will be derived therefrom. Except as required by law, Bonterra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

