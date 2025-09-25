Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update of activities at its Burchell Gold Copper project, 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire, Ontario.

Burchell Gold Copper Project

Mechanical stripping at the 111 Gold Zone and at 7 additional target areas on the Burchell Property has progressed and is expected to be completed in the next two to three days. Washing and sampling of the exposed locations has begun.

A ground Very Low Frequency (VLF) electromagnetic survey has been completed in the Northwest claim area and across the area of the 111 Zone. The data is currently being processed and interpreted. The aim of these two geophysical surveys is to aid in delineating drill targets for Bold's first phase of drilling in these prospective areas.

The Northwest Claim Area

This area represents the northeastern strike extension of the Moss Trend on the adjacent Moss Gold Property of Gold X2 Mining (formerly Goldshore Resources). A 2024-2025 MMITM survey across this area identified clusters of gold, copper and molybdenum anomalies (see Bold's July 21, 2025 news release). Approximately 13 line km of ground VLF (Very Low Frequency) geophysics were surveyed during the summer, which in conjunction with the soil anomalies will aid in generating drill targets. Data is currently being processed and interpreted.

The 111 Zone

The 111 Gold Zone was identified late in 2024, with one December grab sample returning 68 g/t Au (see Bold's January 9, 2025 news release). Gold mineralization occurs within the sheared contact zone between felsic and mafic metavolcanics. Limited hand-stripping and channel sampling during the summer identified an anomalous gold zone 4.5 to 6.5 meters plus wide, with one channel sample returning 2.1 g/t Au over 0.5 meters (see Bold's September 11, 2025 news release). The zone has now been stripped by excavator and washed, with channel sampling to commence shortly. 7 additional target areas near the mafic-felsic contact zone, where gold anomalies have been identified in rock and soil samples, are in the process of being exposed by mechanical stripping, to be completed in 2-3 days.

Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures' Koper Lake Project is centrally located within the Ring of Fire discovery area. A recent article in Northern Ontario Business may be viewed at:

RoF Northern Ontario Business September 19 2025

Bold Management is pleased to see the engagement effort put forth by the Provincial Government led by Premier Doug Ford and Minister Greg Rickford. Bold CEO David Graham commented that "Seeing Premier Ford and Minister Rickford personally involved is very encouraging. It signals the importance of this development that is situated in a very rich geological environment hosting critical minerals. Since our discoveries in 2007, while working with Noront Resources and my initial engagement with the local First Nations, we have seen an ongoing effort by First Nations leaders, Government and Industry to provide information surrounding the mining cycle, infrastructure development and environmental studies. Our hope is that the effort will result in multiple positive effects for the region including: economic development, improved access, education and a higher standard of living. We believe this is possible while respecting the culture and values of the affected Communities."

Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire

The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort.

Bold owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from their Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans of Ontario and North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging critical mineral mining camp.

The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire is being developed as three proposed road projects. The Northern Road link, the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webeque Supply Road. Information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's critical and battery metals page.

The technical information found within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101 and the Company's V.P. Exploration.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan"
Bruce MacLachlan
President and COO		 "David B Graham" 
David Graham 
CEO 

 
Direct line: (705) 266-0847

Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION 
IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267899

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesBOL:CATSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less

Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 209 grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected in total. The goal of this phase of work was preparation for a mechanical stripping, sampling and geological mapping program at the 111 Zone gold showing and surroundings. A crew has been mobilized for the mechanical stripping program which will commence immediately.

Highlights from the program include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Receives Exploration Permits for the Burchell Gold Copper Project and Highlights Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Receives Exploration Permits for the Burchell Gold Copper Project and Highlights Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received two exploration permits for work at the Burchell Gold Copper Project. The applications were made as a result of recent exploration work in and around the "111 Zone" gold discovery (see Bold News Release dated January 9, 2025) and the strike extension of the Moss Trend on the adjacent Moss Gold Property of Goldshore Resources Inc. to the west (see Bold New Release dated July 21, 2025 and Bold News Release dated August 18, 2025). The Burchell Property is located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of an A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("the Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 474 samples in total were collected on a flagged 800 m by 1 km grid centered on the 111 Zone, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb Au up to 68 gt Au last Fall (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025).

Highlights from the survey include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Reports Positive Results of MMI Soil Survey on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Reports Positive Results of MMI Soil Survey on Its Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that the Company has received the results of a Mobile Metal Ion (MMITM) soil survey carried out in the northwest corner of its Burchell Gold and Copper Property during the first phase of summer 2025 field work. The survey was designed to infill and extend soil lines from November 2024 (see January 17, 2025 news release), testing the strike extension of the Moss Trend on the adjacent Moss Gold Property of Goldshore Resources Inc. (GSHR) to the west. The Moss Trend hosts the Moss Gold Deposit with an Indicated resource of 1.23 Moz gold at 1.22 gt and an Inferred resource of 4.92 Moz gold at 1.09 gt (see GSHR website), located within 5km of the west boundary of Bold's property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Update on Field Work at Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Provides Update on Field Work at Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of field work at its Burchell Gold and Copper Property, located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay.

Prospecting, outcrop mapping and soil sampling were carried out during the months of May and June on a 1 km by 800 m flagged grid centered on the recently discovered 111 Zone, where grab samples returned between 10 ppb gold and 68 g/t gold last December (see news releases dated December 12, 2024 and January 9, 2025). More than 600 rock and soil samples have been submitted for analysis from this first phase of field work, with final results pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Download the PDF here.

Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at its fully permitted La Estrella Coal Project in Santander, Colombia, highlighted by the arrival of key heavy equipment to support automated, mechanized operations and major advancements in camp construction for its expanding underground mining workforce.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states:

Keep reading...Show less
Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Roosen and Mr. John Burzynski as Special Advisors to Falco's Management and Board of Directors (the " Board ") in respect of marketing, financing and project development strategies. Since 2014, both have been closely involved with Falco's flagship Horne 5 Project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") through their various roles within the Osisko group of companies. They also bring a long-standing working relationship of more than a decade with Mr. Luc Lessard, President and CEO of Falco. Under their leadership, the Osisko group of companies successfully raised over $5.0 billion in capital to advance mining assets across the development spectrum.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Immediate Follow Up of Highest Priority Gold and Silver Targets

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of fieldwork at the Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. Shanghai covers 27.4 sq km, lies 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and is midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related gold deposits.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project located in Arizona. This assay data highlights the different types of mineralization identified in the Company's news releases of August 28 th and September 15 th 2025 (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it's Maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, is progressing on track and on budget, with three of the five main targets now having some initial drilling and work continuing toward completion of the current program. This update follows the Company's August 6, 2025 announcement marking the start of the program and August 19 and September 10 news releases chronicling the progress of the program.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The maiden drill program has been indicating consistency with past mining, and targets are progressing with positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The property Operator, Riverside operations team is handling the current exploration program working with the local rancher and the drilling company to efficiently complete the first phase of this exploration program."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Precious Metals Investing

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy