Bold Ventures Discovers New Style of Mineralization on Its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new style of mineralization on its Wilcorp Property (the "Property") in the Atikokan area in Ontario, consisting of significant Au-Ag-Cu mineralization from sulphide-quartz stringers in highly carbonatized rock. One grab sample in September of this year returned 4.3 gt Au, 277 gt Ag (8.9 ozt), and 1.8% Cu, as well as 0.16% Zn. See Photo 1 below.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/269215_37e4026354495898_001.jpg

Photo 1: Sample C278909: 4.3 g/t Au, 277 g/t Ag (8.9 oz/ton), 1.8% Cu

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/269215_37e4026354495898_001full.jpg

The 2025 prospecting aimed to follow up on a 2024 sample in this location which returned 333 ppb Au, 13.8 g/t Ag, 76 ppm Co, 1010 ppm Cr, 0.34% Cu, and 527 ppm Ni (Robertson 20251). One additional gold anomaly of 111 ppb Au was obtained in 2025 in outcrop approximately 90 meters east of the new showing. For sample locations see Table 1.

1 Robertson, C. 2025. Work Report of the Fall 2024 Prospecting and Sampling Programs on the Wilcorp Project, Ontario, for Bold Ventures Inc., Thunder Bay South District, NTS 52B14SW, McCaul Township, Ontario MNDM Assessment file number 20000022746.

The mineralization occurs in outcrop on the north side of an ENE-trending lineament in the southeastern part of the property. The lineament is subparallel to the Quetico Fault Zone (QFZ) to the south and may represent a subparallel fault zone. A 2012 Induced Polarization (I.P.) survey carried out by Bold identified a series of moderate to very strong chargeability anomalies within the lineament south of the new showing (see Figure 1), over a distance of approximately 1.5 km.

The QFZ is intruded by the Atikokan River Intrusions, a series of mafic to ultramafic intrusions which host Fe, Cu and Co mineralization (MacTavish 19992). The closest of these intrusions to the Wilcorp Property is the Shepherd Intrusion, approximately 300 meters south of the Property boundary. It is unclear if the new copper mineralization may be related to these intrusions. A gabbroic rock was observed 15 meters west of the new showing in outcrop, but more geological mapping and petrographic work must be carried out to determine the nature of this rock type and any possible link to the Au-Ag-Cu mineralization as well as the elevated Co, Cr, Ni and Zn mineralization identified in this area.

To date the Wilcorp Project, which consists of 18 staked claims and 4 patented claims covering 264 hectares, has only been known to host orogenic gold mineralization. One 2024 grab sample of quartz veining returned 16 g/t Au in the vicinity of the historic Eagle Prospect in the northwest corner of the property (See Bold's October 31, 2024 news release). For more details on the Wilcorp Project, refer to Bold's website.

2 MacTavish, A.D. 1999. The mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Atikokan-Quetico area, northwestern Ontario; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 5997, 127p.

Burchell Project Ongoing Activities

Washing and channel sampling is ongoing at Bold's Burchell Project, 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. A first batch of channel samples has now been submitted for analysis.

QAQC Protocols

Rock samples were collected, documented and photographed in the field, then placed in sealed bags and delivered to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Rock sample collection is subject to Bold's internal quality assurance / quality control (QAQC) protocols, which include the insertion of blank material and certified reference material into each batch of samples submitted. Rock samples referenced in this news release were analyzed using ActLabs methods 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and 1F2, a total digestion with ICP-OES finish for trace elements.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. of Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan" "David B Graham"
Bruce MacLachlan David Graham
President and COO CEO

 
Direct line: (705) 266-0847

  
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario

