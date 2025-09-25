BofA Names Kelly Firment President of Delaware

Bank of America has named Kelly Firment, Small Business and Vehicle Client Servicing executive, president of Bank of America Delaware . She succeeds Chip Rossi who led the market for more than 15 years and retired this past June after a 40-year career with Bank of America.

As president and head of the market, Kelly will connect clients, teammates, and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive integration across the bank's eight lines of business. She will oversee the company's efforts to grow market share by fostering local connections and identifying opportunities to grow and deepen client relationships.

"Throughout her career with Bank of America, Kelly has established deep relationships with teammates, clients, and the community to deliver responsible growth," said Brian Moynihan , Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America. "Kelly is well positioned to continue to grow our market share in Delaware , delivering the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives."

With a career at Bank of America that began in 1988, Kelly has held influential roles across operations, strategic planning, marketing, and talent. Her track record includes launching new business sectors within Merrill, leading human resources functions and driving growth through data-driven marketing and client segmentation strategies.

In addition to market president, Kelly will continue her current role as Small Business and Vehicle Client Services Executive. In this role, she leads the end-to-end servicing experience for more than 3.4 million small business clients, 7.8 million likely business owners and 1.8 million vehicle lending clients. Under her leadership, Small Business and Vehicle Client Services delivers high-tech, high-touch service, deepening relationships within these critical client segments and consistently championing both the client and teammate experience.

Kelly is an advocate for community empowerment with a passion for improving education quality and access. Kelly served a 10-year advisory role at West Chester University and has partnered with University of Delaware , Delaware State University , Wilmington University and Goldey-Beacom to expand leadership development and mentorship opportunities with Bank of America. Additionally, she serves on the board of Great Oaks Charter School in Wilmington . She is chair emeritus of the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF) and the current chair of DCF's Opportunity for All Committee.

Kelly holds a B.S. in Business and Technical Writing from the University of Delaware .

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services.

