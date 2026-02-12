BofA Community Development Banking Delivers $7.4 Billion in Financing, Creating 11,000+ Affordable Housing Units in 2025

Since 2020, Provided $42 Billion to Finance 74,000 Units, Addressing Increasing Affordable Housing Needs

Bank of America Community Development Banking continued to advance access to safe, affordable housing last year by providing $7.4 billion in debt and equity financing. In 2025, Community Development Banking financed 87 developments in 68 cities across 21 states throughout the United States working with for-profit and non-profit developers representing more than 11,000 affordable housing units1. This includes housing for individuals, families, seniors, veterans, people experiencing homelessness and those with special needs.

BofA helps build strong and healthy communities through affordable housing and economic opportunities. Since 2020, the company has provided more than $42 billion in financing, creating and preserving more than 74,000 housing units in 335 cities across 40 states.

"For nearly 40 years, we have remained committed to advising our clients and delivering innovative financing solutions that help them grow, navigate uncertainty and improve the communities where we live and work," said Maria Barry, National Executive of Community Development Banking at Bank of America. "When we talk about affordable housing, we're talking about the foundation for a better future. The housing we help finance improves stability and creates long‑term opportunities for individuals and families."

Stable housing is closely tied to long‑term physical, mental and financial wellness for residents and the broader community. In 2025, BofA financed 39 developments, representing 3,700 housing units, with a health care component. This includes access to health and wellness education, primary and preventative care and supportive services. In 2025, the bank hosted, "A Meeting at the Intersection of Health and Housing," a first-of-its-kind thought leadership event in Boston. The bank connected health care systems, affordable housing developers and community leaders, to discuss how its collective action will create better health and housing outcomes. This series is expanding to additional cities in 2026.

"We work closely with experienced developers, as well as local and state agencies, to help meet community needs," said Barry. "By supporting affordable housing, we aim to help reduce housing insecurity, improve quality of life and strengthen communities over the long term."

Banc of America Community Development Company closed direct and fund equity investments totaling $357 million in 2025 for workforce and middle‑income housing, generally up to 120% of area median income. The direct investments provide equity for properties located across Florida, Georgia, Texas, California, Colorado, Virginia and North Carolina and will create over 3,400 new high-quality, attainable housing units for working individuals and families to help address the severe workforce housing shortages in some of the most competitive housing markets.

Community Development Banking is proud to be a leader in advancing the future of the affordable housing industry. Last spring, it hosted the 35th annual Bank of America Affordable Housing Challenge. The competition invites undergraduate and graduate teams to design innovative and impactful affordable housing developments. Many alumni of the Challenge have careers in affordable housing, and some of the proposed affordable housing designs have been built and house residents today.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Anu Ahluwalia, Bank of America      
Phone: 1.646.855.3375
anu.ahluwalia@bofa.com

Footnotes

1 For households earning 30% to 120% area median income.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bofa-community-development-banking-delivers-7-4-billion-in-financing-creating-11-000-affordable-housing-units-in-2025--302686299.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bank-of-americabacnyse-bacfintech-investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

RETRANSMISSION: Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Related News

gold-investing

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

base-metals-investing

RETRANSMISSION: Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair

base-metals-investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tartisan Nickel Corp. to OTCQX