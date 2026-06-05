Boeing Delivers Riyadh Air's First Two 787 Dreamliner Jets

Boeing Delivers Riyadh Air's First Two 787 Dreamliner Jets

  • Saudi carrier welcomes first airplanes from its order for up to 72 787 Dreamliners
  • Riyadh Air to launch operations with the 787-9 on regional and long-haul routes, supporting the Kingdom's vision for growth

- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Riyadh Air announced that the new carrier's first two passenger airplanes, 787 Dreamliners, were delivered and arrived in Riyadh, a milestone for the airline as it prepares to launch commercial service.

Riyadh Air's first two 787 Dreamliners arrive to Riyadh

"To see our very first custom-built 787 Dreamliner airplanes touch down in Riyadh is a historic moment for us, and a momentous day for Saudi aviation," said Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas. "I couldn't be more excited or more confident about the future and the legacy we are creating. Not only are we building an airline, we are opening a new gateway to the world from the heart of the Kingdom. We are absolutely ready and excited to welcome the world to Riyadh."

The deliveries are a step forward for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's aviation strategy, which aims to attract 150 million visitors and serve 330 million passengers annually by 2030. Riyadh Air's fleet plan includes up to 72 787 airplanes that will play a central role in connecting the Kingdom to regional and long-haul markets, including Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.

"Riyadh Air is bringing to life a vision of modern world-class travel, and we are delighted to support them as they open new possibilities for the Kingdom and the world," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 787 Dreamliner gives Riyadh Air unmatched efficiency, flexibility across routes and a beautiful interior that will deliver a phenomenal travel experience."

Riyadh Air plans to serve more than 100 destinations by 2030, deploying early 787 flights to cities including London, Cairo and Jeddah.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

 

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