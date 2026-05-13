Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 27

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- Boeing [NYSE: BA] President and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on May 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The event webcast, as well as a subsequent transcript, can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of www.boeing.com/investors. Participants are encouraged to verify access to the webcast prior to the start of the event.
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Boeing Media Relations
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SOURCE Boeing