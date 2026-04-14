Boeing Announces First Quarter Deliveries

Boeing Announces First Quarter Deliveries

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2026 as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2026



Commercial Airplanes Programs

    ‍737

114

    ‍767

6

    ‍777

8

    ‍787

15

Total

143



Defense, Space & Security Programs

   AH-64 Apache (New)

2

   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

15

   CH-47 Chinook (New)

1

   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1

   F-15 Models

1

   F/A-18 Models

2

   KC-46 Tanker

4

   MH-139

2

   P-8 Models

1

   Commercial and Civil Satellites

1

Total1

30

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact:  Investor Relations: BoeingInvestorRelations@boeing.com
               Communications: media@boeing.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-first-quarter-deliveries-302740922.html

SOURCE Boeing

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