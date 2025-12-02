BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Distribution

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0420 per share of common stock, payable on January 2, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 16, 2025. The previous distribution announced on October 23, 2025 was $0.0420 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Investments. BNY Investments is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.1 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Through a client-first approach, BNY Investments brings investors specialist expertise through its seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class and backed by the breadth and scale of BNY. Additional information on BNY Investments is available on www.bny.com/investments . Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news and activity.

BNY Investments is a division of BNY , which has $57.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2025. Established in 1784, BNY is America's oldest bank. Today, BNY powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bny.com . Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

For Press Inquiries:
BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.
Jessica Greaney
jessica.greaney@bny.com
Taylor Ventrice
taylor.ventrice@bny.com

For Other Inquiries:
BNY Mellon Securities Corporation
The National Marketing Desk
240 Greenwich Street
New York, New York 10286
1-800-334-6899

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BNY Mellon BK NYSE:BK Fintech Investing
BK
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

(TheNewswire) October 28, 2025, Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first tranche of drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project in the South Cariboo district of British Columbia... Keep Reading...
Happy Creek Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Financing to Advance the Fox Tungsten Project

Happy Creek Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Financing to Advance the Fox Tungsten Project

(TheNewswire) Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 18, 2025 – Happy Creek Minerals Ltd (TSX-V: HPY, OTC: HPYCF, FSE: 1HC ) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it... Keep Reading...
Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

-- CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy w ith partial HLA matching has potential to rival efficacy and safety profile of approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies -- - -- Plan to enroll ~20 additional 2L LBCL patients in ANTLER to confirm that partial HLA matching improves patient outcomes;... Keep Reading...
Arizona Sonoran

Arizona Sonoran Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus Project

Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive License

RZOLV Technologies Inc. Announces Management Changes

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.5M

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Corporate Update: Initial Reclamation Bond Posted, Permit Conditions Advancing, and Construction Pathway Strengthening for 2026

Related News

Gold Investing

Keith Weiner: Gold, Silver Drivers Intact, What to Watch in 2026

Gold Investing

Gold Price 2025 Year-End Review

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Inc. Announces Management Changes

oil and gas investing

Egypt’s Mineral Wealth Attracts Australian Mining Investors

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.5M

rare earth investing

China Issues First Streamlined Rare Earth Export Licenses

oil and gas investing

CPC Shutdown, Rising US-Venezuela Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher