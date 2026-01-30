BNY joins Atlassian Williams F1 Team as Official Institutional Banking Partner

BNY (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, and Atlassian Williams F1 Team today announce a long-term partnership, bringing together two global brands anchored in heritage, a focus on performance, and a shared drive for innovation.

BNY operates at the heart of the world's capital markets, helping organisations invest, trade and transact in over 100 markets globally. Through this initiative, BNY joins Williams as a partner, supporting one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history. Williams has won nine Constructors' World Championships and seven Drivers' World Championships. The team is now on a mission to win again, with the support of world-leading organisations within its partner suite.

Both organisations share a demonstrated track record of adapting and transforming to succeed — whether across BNY's 242 years at the forefront of financial markets or nearly 50 years of Formula 1 competition for Williams. This partnership brings the two organisations together ahead of another big milestone: Formula 1's all-new regulations era, which marks the next opportunity for Williams to move forward in its transformation.

BNY and Williams will work together to bring the world of finance even closer to the thrill of racing. Throughout the 24-race season, BNY will curate meaningful touchpoints that strengthen relationships with clients and the BNY community. With Formula 1 emerging as a global meeting point for financial audiences, this partnership provides BNY with a unique platform to bring those groups together in key financial hubs around the world.

Fans will be able to experience BNY branding featured on driver and team kit, as well as the bargeboards, chassis top, and the Halo of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's FW48 – Williams' challenger for the 2026 season. The placements will be showcased at Williams' livery launch on February 3rd – when the team's design for the new regulatory cycle will be shown to worldwide audiences for the very first time.

James Vowles, Team Principal of Atlassian Williams F1 Team: "We are delighted to welcome BNY to the team for the 2026 season and beyond. As our team builds for long-term success, we look forward to working with BNY to champion new ways of thinking and embrace the opportunities of the future, both on the circuit and across global markets." 

Jayee Koffey, Chief Global Affairs Officer at BNY: "Enduring performance belongs to organisations willing to embrace innovation with discipline and responsibility. BNY recognises that spirit in Atlassian Williams F1 Team, a team that shares our growth ambitions and values high performance."

About Atlassian Williams F1 Team

Atlassian Williams F1 Team is one of the world's most iconic Formula 1 teams. Founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' World Championships, seven Drivers' World Championships and 114 Grand Prix races – making it one of the three most-successful teams in history. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport, Williams continues to build for the future of Formula 1 through world-class engineering, racing excellence and a commitment to bringing fans closer to the sport than ever before.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of December 31, 2025, BNY oversees $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news. 

Craig Woodhouse
Head of Communications
+44 (0) 7485 988 562
craig.woodhouse@williamsf1.com 

Dominique Heyer-Wright
F1 Communications Lead
+44 (0) 7483 012 993
d.heyerwright@williamsf1.com 

Jules Jackson
Communications Manager
+44 (0) 7483 015 356
jules.jackson@williamsf1.com 

Ella Wilton
Communications Manager
+44 (0) 7485 988 575
ella.wilton@williamsf1.com 

Abby Ridsdill Smith
Corporate Communications Manager
+44 (0) 7485 988 566
abby.ridsdillsmith@williamsf1.com 

Anneliese Diedrichs
Global Head of External & Business Communications, BNY
+1 646 468 6026
anneliese.diedrichs@bny.com 

Jessica Thomas
Head of Corporate Communications, International, BNY
+44 7805 068 686  
jessica.thomas@bny.com 

Zakaria Drif
Communications, EMEA, BNY
+44 7398 502 891
zakaria.drif@bny.com 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-joins-atlassian-williams-f1-team-as-official-institutional-banking-partner-302674522.html

SOURCE BNY

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bny-mellonbknyse-bkfintech-investing
BK
The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Stands Out with Rare Combo of Assets, Infrastructure

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Stands Out with Rare Combo of Assets, Infrastructure

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. Via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Stands Out with Rare Combo of Assets, Infrastructure

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Stands Out with Rare Combo of Assets, Infrastructure

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. Via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement... Keep Reading...
Happy Creek Intercepts 1.18 m of 6.83% WO3 from 31.2 m DH Depth at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

Happy Creek Intercepts 1.18 m of 6.83% WO3 from 31.2 m DH Depth at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

(TheNewswire)December 17, 2025, Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays from the 2025 drill program at the Fox Tungsten Project in the South Cariboo district of British Columbia (the "Fox... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

Happy Creek Completes 2025 Drill Program at the Fox Tungsten Project in British Columbia

(TheNewswire) October 28, 2025, Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first tranche of drilling at the Fox Tungsten Project in the South Cariboo district of British Columbia... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

nickel-investing

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

copper-investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

battery-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

energy-investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

precious-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report