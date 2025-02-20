Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Robotics Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

BMO Expands Canadian Depositary Receipt Lineup with 10 New Listings from Europe and Japan

BMO's CDRs offer enhanced portfolio diversification opportunities for Canadian investors enabling them to hold shares in international companies that trade on a Canadian exchange in Canadian dollars

Bank of Montreal (BMO) announced 10 new CDRs will begin trading on the Cboe Canada exchange today. The initial offering of these new CDRs has closed.

BMO's new CDRs will trade under the following tickers:

Company Name

CDR Ticker

Jurisdiction

Novo Nordisk A/S

NOVE

Denmark

SAP SE

SAPG

Germany

ASML Holding NV

ASMH

Netherlands

CIE Financiere Richemont AG

RCHM

Switzerland

Novartis AG

NOVN

Switzerland

Roche Holdings AG

ROCH

Switzerland

UBS Group AG

UBS

Switzerland

Mitsubishi Corp.

MTSU

Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

MUFG

Japan

Softbank Group Corp.

SFTB

Japan

For more information on BMO's CDRs, please visit www.bmocdrs.com .

This material is for information purposes only. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax or legal advice to any party.

An investment in CDRs issued by BMO may not be suitable for all investors. Important information about these investment products is contained in the short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement for each series of CDRs (together, the " Prospectus "). Purchasers are directed to www.sedarplus.ca or to www.bmogam.com to obtain copies of the Prospectus and related disclosure before purchasing CDRs of a particular series. The information contained herein is not a recommendation to purchase these investment products.

Each series of CDRs relates to a single class of equity securities (the " Underlying Shares ") of an issuer incorporated outside of Canada (the " Underlying Issuer "). For each series of CDRs, the Prospectus will provide additional information regarding such series, including information regarding the Underlying Issuer and Underlying Shares for such series. Neither BMO and its affiliates nor any other person involved in the distribution of CDRs accepts any responsibility for any disclosure provided by any Underlying Issuer (including information contained herein or in the Prospectus that has been extracted from any Underlying Issuer's publicly disseminated disclosure). Each series of CDRs is only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal , used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States , and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life , BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NovartisNVSPharmaceutical Investing
NVS
The Conversation (0)
Sitka Prepares for Winter Diamond Drilling Program at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Prepares for Winter Diamond Drilling Program at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon


Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Gold

Sitka Confirms and Extends Another Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System with Rock Samples Returning up to 31.7 g/t Gold at Its Flagship RC Gold Project in Yukon


Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Gold (TSXV: SIG)

Sitka Gold Signs 30,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Contract for 2025 at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon


Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Gold

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.05 g/t Gold, Including 37.9 Metres of 2.05 g/t Gold and 11.5 Metres of 4.32 g/t Gold in Initial Diamond Drilling at the Rhosgobel Intrusion at Its Flagship RC Gold Project in Yukon


Keep reading...Show less
Streamplay Studio

Streamplay Studio Enters into Agreement to Acquire North American Indie Gaming Leader, Noodlecake Studios

Streamplay Studio Limited (“Streamplay” or the “Company”) (ASX: SP8), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Share Sale Agreement (“SSA”) to acquire 100% of Noodlecake Studios Inc. (“Noodlecake”), a profitable North American indie gaming company headquartered in Canada, from its parent company Zplay (HK) Technology Co. Limited (“Zplay”). The addition of Noodlecake aligns with Streamplay’s strategic direction, including the recent appointment of Silicon Valley tech advisor Paolo Privitera (ASX: 8 October 2024) to the board of directors, strengthening the Company’s North American and global gaming footprint.